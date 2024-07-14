Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1720944182

Ukraine-Russia war live: Zelensky plays down Biden’s Putin gaffe as Poland considers downing Russian missiles

Irish taoiseach Simon Harris is supporting Ukraine’s initiative to return its children forcibly deported by Russia. He and Volodymyr Zelensky embraced as the Ukrainian leader landed at Shannon Airport, Co Clare

Arpan Rai,Holly Bancroft
Sunday 14 July 2024 09:03
Zelensky says China trying to undermine Ukraine peace summit

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has played down his US counterpart Joe Biden’s gaffe during the Nato summit as a mere “mistake” after arriving in Ireland.

Mr Biden accidentally introduced the Ukrainian leader as “president Putin” during the final day of the Nato summit before quickly correcting himself. At the time, Mr Zelensky responded: “I am better.”

Speaking to reporters from Shannon Airport, Co Clare, Mr Zelensky described the gaffe as a simple “mistake”.

“ I think the United States gave a lot of support to Ukrainians,” he said. “We can forget some mistakes, I think so.”

He was later pictured embracing Irish taoiseach Simon Harris as the pair held a meeting inside the airport.

It comes as Poland said it was considering Kyiv’s proposal to shoot down Russian missiles flying towards Polish territory while they are still in Ukraine’s airspace.

Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski told the American Enterprise Institute in Washington that they were considering such a move but only with the approval of Nato.

Warsaw, an alliance member, frequently scrambles fighter jets to protect Polish airspace as Russian forces launch large-scale aerial attacks on Ukraine.

1720944151

Tensions easing on the Ukraine-Belarus border, says Lukashenko

Belarus’s leader Alexander Lukashenko has said he hopes there will not be any tensions at the country’s border with Ukraine.

During a visit to troops in the border region, he suggested tensions are easing after Ukraine withdrew some troops from the area, according to state news agency BelTA.

He said: “Now we have no complications with the Ukrainians, and I hope that there won’t be any.”

Lukashenko, who is an ally of Russia’s President Putin, has also announced the withdrawal of Belarusian troops from the border.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan (REUTERS)
Holly Bancroft14 July 2024 09:02
1720936800

China lashes out after Nato says it is ‘decisive enabler’ of Ukraine war

Nato members urge China to ‘cease all material and political support to Russia’s war effort’

Tom Watling14 July 2024 07:00
1720933200

Paris to bring Olympics back to the people with opening ceremony like no other

The 2024 Games are set to be a very different experience to the Tokyo Olympics.

Tom Watling14 July 2024 06:00
1720926000

‘The whole room was covered in blood’: Inside the Russian missile strike on a Kyiv children’s hospital

Warning, distressing content: A mother who was waiting with her eight-year-old daughter for surgery in the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in central Kyiv tells Tom Watling of her terrifying experience as Russia fired multiple missiles at the complex

Tom Watling14 July 2024 04:00
1720918800

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko issues plea for air defences after ‘very painful’ Russian attack on hospitals

Kyiv mayor says Ukraine needs air defences now more than ever after 29 civilians were killed during sweeping Russian missile strikes across the capital

Tom Watling14 July 2024 02:00
1720911600

Nato pledges F-16s and billions in finance to Ukraine during historic summit

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says there will decisions on more F-16 pledges ‘very soon’

Tom Watling14 July 2024 00:00
1720908027

Biden mistakenly calls Zelensky ‘Putin’ while introducing him at NATO summit

In a major slip on stage at the NATO summit in Washington, DC, President Joe Biden called Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky “President Putin” while introducing him. Biden quickly recognized his mistake, returning to the podium to correct himself, “President Putin? He’s going to beat President Putin. President Zelensky. I’m so focused on beating Putin.” After turning it over the the Ukrainian president, Zelensky said, “I’m better,” in response to the slip. “You’re a hell of a lot better,” said President Biden.

Tom Watling13 July 2024 23:00
1720904427

US special advisor on disability rights hails The Independent’s Ukraine investigation: ‘Not an acceptable loss’

Sara Minkara says 18-month investigation into at least 500 people with disabilities being forcibly removed to into Russia and Russian-held territory is ‘important’ in highlighting impact of war on a vulnerable community

Tom Watling13 July 2024 22:00
1720900827

Hungary’s Viktor Orban gushes over Trump after ‘peace talks’ at Mar-a-Lago

Republican meets with authoritarian leader in Florida as president holds talks with Volodymyr Zelensky on ending Russia’s invasion of his homeland at Nato summit

Tom Watling13 July 2024 21:00
1720897227

Photos from Ukraine

Below, we have two photos taken from Ukraine showing the toll Russia’s full-scale invasion is taking not just on the military defending the country but also civilians still living there.

An injured serviceman receives medical treatment from combat medics of the 24th Mechanized Brigade on the front line near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine
An injured serviceman receives medical treatment from combat medics of the 24th Mechanized Brigade on the front line near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine (press service of the 24th mechan)
Darya Vertetska, 33, speaks to her daughter Kira, 8, at the children’s ward of the National Cancer Institute in Kyiv. Kira was injured by fragments of glass during a Russian missile attack on Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital on July 8 and was transferred to the National Cancer Institute with her mother
Darya Vertetska, 33, speaks to her daughter Kira, 8, at the children’s ward of the National Cancer Institute in Kyiv. Kira was injured by fragments of glass during a Russian missile attack on Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital on July 8 and was transferred to the National Cancer Institute with her mother (AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Watling13 July 2024 20:00

