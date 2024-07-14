Ukraine-Russia war live: Zelensky plays down Biden’s Putin gaffe as Poland considers downing Russian missiles
Irish taoiseach Simon Harris is supporting Ukraine’s initiative to return its children forcibly deported by Russia. He and Volodymyr Zelensky embraced as the Ukrainian leader landed at Shannon Airport, Co Clare
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has played down his US counterpart Joe Biden’s gaffe during the Nato summit as a mere “mistake” after arriving in Ireland.
Mr Biden accidentally introduced the Ukrainian leader as “president Putin” during the final day of the Nato summit before quickly correcting himself. At the time, Mr Zelensky responded: “I am better.”
Speaking to reporters from Shannon Airport, Co Clare, Mr Zelensky described the gaffe as a simple “mistake”.
“ I think the United States gave a lot of support to Ukrainians,” he said. “We can forget some mistakes, I think so.”
He was later pictured embracing Irish taoiseach Simon Harris as the pair held a meeting inside the airport.
It comes as Poland said it was considering Kyiv’s proposal to shoot down Russian missiles flying towards Polish territory while they are still in Ukraine’s airspace.
Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski told the American Enterprise Institute in Washington that they were considering such a move but only with the approval of Nato.
Warsaw, an alliance member, frequently scrambles fighter jets to protect Polish airspace as Russian forces launch large-scale aerial attacks on Ukraine.
Tensions easing on the Ukraine-Belarus border, says Lukashenko
Belarus’s leader Alexander Lukashenko has said he hopes there will not be any tensions at the country’s border with Ukraine.
During a visit to troops in the border region, he suggested tensions are easing after Ukraine withdrew some troops from the area, according to state news agency BelTA.
He said: “Now we have no complications with the Ukrainians, and I hope that there won’t be any.”
Lukashenko, who is an ally of Russia’s President Putin, has also announced the withdrawal of Belarusian troops from the border.
‘The whole room was covered in blood’: Inside the Russian missile strike on a Kyiv children’s hospital
‘The room was covered in blood’: Inside Russian strike on Kyiv children’s hospital
Warning, distressing content: A mother who was waiting with her eight-year-old daughter for surgery in the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in central Kyiv tells Tom Watling of her terrifying experience as Russia fired multiple missiles at the complex
Photos from Ukraine
Below, we have two photos taken from Ukraine showing the toll Russia’s full-scale invasion is taking not just on the military defending the country but also civilians still living there.
