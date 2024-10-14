Ukraine-Russia latest: Zelensky accuses North Korea of sending troops to Russia as he seeks support from allies
Russian casualties reach more than 600,000 in Ukraine since war began in 2022, says US
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused North Korea of supplying troops to Russia to aid its war in Ukraine.
The alliance between Russia and North Korea is “no longer just about transferring weapons”, the Ukrainian president said in his nightly video address. “It is actually about transfer of people.”
He sought an evolution of Ukraine’s relationship with its allies as he asked for support from Western partners and “more sustained supplies for our forces rather than a simple list of military hardware”.
He claimed that Russian forces were trying to oust Ukrainian troops from their positions in Russia’s Kursk region but Kyiv’s forces were holding strong.“Russia tried to push back our positions, but we are holding the designated lines,” the president said earlier on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Russia launched 68 drones and four missiles targeting Ukrainian territory, Ukraine’s air force said on Sunday.
Ukrainian forces hit a fuel depot supplying Russia’s army, with a fire detected at the facility which stores oil and oil products, Kyiv said.
Retreat of BBC World Service aids propaganda from Russia and China – Tim Davie
BBC director-general Tim Davie will warn that the retreat of its World Service due to funding cuts has helped Russia and China broadcast “unchallenged propaganda”.
On Monday afternoon, in a speech at the Future Resilience Forum, a non-partisan meeting attended by international political figures, Mr Davie will discuss the global importance of the BBC World Service, which operates across more than 40 languages.
While addressing the war in Ukraine and unrest in the Middle East, Mr Davie is expected to say: “This is a critical moment of challenge for stability and democracy worldwide.”
Report:
Retreat of BBC World Service aids propaganda from Russia and China – Tim Davie
Mr Davie is expected to say in a speech that ‘what we are facing is an all-out assault on truth worldwide’ due to the spread of misinformation.
Ukraine considers relinquishing territory to Russia – report
Ukraine is considering ceding its territory to Russia to end the war, reported German news outlet Der Spiegel, citing official sources.
A key condition to Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula so far involves Russia forfeiting the invaded territory. But now the Ukrainian officials are holding discussion on letting go the aim of full restoration of occupied areas, reported the German outlet.
“We believed that victory had to mean the unconditional surrender of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s Russia,” the source reportedly said.
Factors forcing Ukraine to consider this option include the uncertainty of outcome in US presidential election as well as advancement by Russian troops in eastern Ukraine.
“Whether it’s (former US president Donald) Trump or (vice president Kamala) Harris, the Americans will slowly but surely withdraw,” the official told Der Spiegel.
Earlier, Trump had criticised American aid to Ukraine, pledging to get US “out” of the conflict if re-elected.
Russian forces advance near Kupyansk, Donetsk City and Robotyne, reports think tank
Russian forces have advanced near Kupyansk, Donetsk City, and Robotyne in Ukraine recently, a US war think tank has said.
Russia has recaptured almost two dozen settlements in Kursk Oblast as of October 11, Russian military sources have claimed, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Meanwhile, the ISW said Ukrainian forces partially regained lost positions, Ukrainian military officials reported, amid ongoing intense Russian counterattacks on Sunday.
What is the mysterious Russian weapon downed by Moscow’s own forces?
Last week Russia’s air force was forced to shoot down one of its newest and most advanced models of attack drone, in an incident that is being seen as one of the biggest embarrassments ever suffered by the Russian Air Force.
On 5 October, videos showed a drone flying near Kostyantynivka in eastern Ukraine before it was shot down by another jet briefly flying alongside it.
Initial reports suggested it was either a Russian jet taken down by the Ukrainian air force or a Russian jet losing control and being shot down by Moscow.
However, the drone that fell down was no ordinary weapon. It was later identified as a stealth S-70 Okhotnik-B, also known as “Hunter”, one of Russia’s most advanced stealth drones, designed to accompany an Su-57 fighter jet.
More here:
What is the mysterious Russian weapon downed by Moscow’s own forces in Ukraine?
Wreckage of one of Russia’s newest pieces of military hardware is now in hands of Ukrainian forces
Russia says more than 30,000 evacuated from areas bordering Ukraine
Some 30,415 people including nearly 8,000 children have been evacuated from areas bordering Ukraine due to shelling and attacks, Russia’s human rights commissioner said in remarks published on Monday.
Tatyana Moskalkova, the commissioner, told news outlet Argumenty I Fakty in an interview that the evacuees have been placed in nearly 1,000 temporary accommodation centres across Russia, reported Reuters.
Ukraine, subjected to an invasion from Russia since February 2022, has retaliated with shelling and other attacks on Russia’s border regions, with the military saying the strikes target infrastructure key to Moscow’s war effort.
Ukrainian forces launched an incursion into the Kursk region in August, taking control of dozens of settlements and holding most positions since.
Ms Moskalkova said she had received appeals regarding more than 1,000 Russian citizens from Kursk, whose whereabouts are unknown and who were said to have been taken by Ukrainian forces.
Reuters could not independently verify Moskalkova’s reports. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.
Both sides deny targeting or imprisoning civilians but thousands have died in the war, the vast majority of them Ukrainians.
Ukraine’s human rights envoy urges response to alleged killings of Ukrainian POWS in Kursk
Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman urged international organizations Sunday to respond to a claim that several Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed in Russia’s Kursk region, where Kyiv had launched an incursion in August.
DeepState, a Ukrainian battlefield analysis site close to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, said that Russian troops shot and killed nine Ukrainian “drone operators and contractors” on 10 October after they had surrendered.
Dmytro Lubinets said on Telegram that he sent letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding the case, calling it “another crime committed by the Russians.”
Report:
Ukraine’s human rights envoy urges response to alleged killings of Ukrainian POWs in Kursk
Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman has urged international organizations to respond to a claim that several Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed in Russia’s Kursk region where Kyiv had launched an incursion in August
Recap: Can Zelensky’s plan for peace actually work?
Remember when an appearance, virtual or real, by the president of Ukraine was the hottest of hot-ticket events in London? When MPs and peers jostled for a standing-room-only place in parliament to see and hear him? When the one-time TV actor turned democratically elected president turned war leader drew rapt attention with his gritty determination and allusions to Churchill? Well, those heady days of Britain reliving its finest hour by association are over.
There was no fanfare on Thursday – barely an announcement, in fact – of Volodymyr Zelensky’s latest visit to London. There was a red carpet, a handshake and an embrace with Sir Keir Starmer at the famous Downing Street door. It was followed by around two hours of talks behind closed doors, which included UK military and security officials and Mark Rutte, the new Nato secretary general. Then Zelensky left for whistle-stop visits to France and Italy, before setting off back to Kyiv. As for UK media interest, the London leg of his tour was thoroughly eclipsed by coverage of a category 3 hurricane in Florida and only fleetingly reached the front page of the BBC News website.
Read more here:
Can Zelensky’s plan for peace actually work?
With the US election less than a month away, and his support dwindling across Europe, the Ukraine president is in a last-ditch race against time to shore up support, writes Mary Dejevsky
Zelensky accuses North Korea of sending troops to Russia
Ukrainian president has accused North Korea of supplying troop to Russia to aid Vladimir Putin in his war against Ukraine.
“We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like in North Korea,” Mr Zelensky said, adding “it is no longer just about transferring weapons.
“It is actually about the transfer of people from North Korea to the occupier’s military forces.”
Seeking evolution of relationship with its Western partners “under such conditions” he demanded more front line support.
“We are talking about more long-range capabilities for Ukraine and more sustained supplies for our forces rather than a simple list of military hardware.”
Lammy to meet EU ministers to discuss UK co-operation on Ukraine and Middle East
Foreign secretary David Lammy is to meet with EU ministers to discuss the UK’s co-operation on the Middle East crisis and the war in Ukraine.
Mr Lammy will reinforce closer UK-EU cooperation on global issues by attending the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday.
It is the first time in two years a foreign secretary will join the group of 27 EU ministers, with the government aiming to signal their reset of European relations.
The talks will focus on the main challenges facing European security, including discussions on how the UK and EU can work together to tackle continued Russian aggression and interference across the continent, as well as the escalating crisis in the Middle East, including the ongoing threat posed by Iran.
Report:
Lammy to meet EU ministers to discuss UK co-operation on Ukraine and Middle East
The Foreign Secretary will reinforce closer UK-EU cooperation on global issues by attending the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday.
