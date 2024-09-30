Your support helps us to tell the story
Loud explosions rocked Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine this morning as Russia launched several waves of drone attacks on the war-hit nation, military officials said.
“Several enemy UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles) are over and near the capital,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, urging people to take cover. Witnesses heard numerous blasts in Kyiv in what sounded like air defence systems in operation and saw objects being hit in the air.
Kyiv, its surrounding region and all eastern parts of Ukraine were under air raid alerts.
This comes as Volodymyr Zelensky said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was afraid to use nuclear weapons because “he loves his life”.
“Nobody knows what’s in his head," Zelensky said in the interview with Fox News. "He could use nuclear (weapons) on any country at any time – or not. (But) I don’t think that he will," he said.
Russia said its forces had repelled six new Ukrainian attempts to enter its western Kursk region – a claim Ukraine has not confirmed. Kyiv still holds a stretch of territory in Kursk after a successful incursion last month.
Far-right party against Ukraine aid wins Austria election
The Freedom Party (FPÖ) in Austria won a momentous general election yesterday.
Led by Herbert Kickl, the far-right party has voiced its opposition to aiding Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
It won 29.2 per cent of the vote over the centre-left Social Democrats and the ruling conservative Austrian People’s Party,The Kyiv Independent reported.
The FPÖ has failed to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, opposes EU sanctions on Russia, and many MPs walked out of a speech to the Austrian parliament by President Zelensky last year.
It comes as the far-right continues to succeed in European general elections, with Italy’s Giorgia Meloni leading a right-wing coalition in government while the AfD in Germany run high in the polls.
But Meloni, in contrast to Kickl, has given her full backing to EU support for Ukraine.
More than 150 battlefield clashes in past 24 hours in Ukraine, says military
A total of 153 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, Ukrainian military officials said in a morning update.
Russian forces have attacked nine settlements 28 times on the Pokrovsk front, while Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian attacks on the Kurakhove front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.
In the the Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using guided aerial bombs and attack drones, while also firing mortar and artillery on Ukrainian settlements.
In Kursk, Russian forces are using guided bombs to attacking the territory where Ukrainian forces are continuing operations. Over the past day Russia has launched 21 airstrikes using 30 guided bombs in Kursk, the update said.
Russia launched more than 75 drones and missiles in overnight attack
Russia fired 76 drones and missiles in an overnight attack on Ukraine, the country’s air force said on Telegram this morning.
In the attack, Russia used 73 drones and three missiles, including one ballistic and one guided cruise missile, Ukraine’s air force said.
“One drone flew in the direction of Belarus, three more were lost in location in the northern regions of Ukraine as a result of countermeasures. One UAV remains in the airspace of Ukraine, combat work is underway,” it said in a statement.
It said the attack was repulsed by a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the air force and the wider Ukrainian military.
Russia claims Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant’s substation attacked
The management of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station said Ukrainian forces had launched a new attack on a nearby electricity substation, destroying a transformer yesterday.
Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia station, Europe’s largest with six reactors, in the early days of its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Each side regularly accuses the other of attacking or plotting to attack the plant.
Yesterday, an artillery strike hit a transformer at the “Raduga” substation in the town of Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine, the plant’s management said on Telegram.
It described the incident as “yet another terrorist act aimed at destabilising the situation in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant’s satellite city”. A photograph shared by authorities showed smoke billowing from the top of a building. It said power supplies to Enerhodar had not been interrupted.
The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, has stationed monitors permanently at the plant and urged both sides to refrain from all attacks on it.
16 injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia
At least 16 people were wounded in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia as Russia struck the nuclear power plant city with multiple guided bombs yesterday, officials said.
Of those injured, two were children aged 8 and 17, said Ivan Fedorov, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region.
Russia struck three city districts with a total of 13 guided bombs between 5am and 7am on Sunday, he said. The attacks damaged railways, infrastructure, and residential and commercial buildings, Ukrainian officials said.
Volodymyr Zelensky shared the photos from the sites of the attacks, showing charred cars, rescuers battling fires and the impact of a bomb which caused a hole in the side of a residential building.
“Today in Zaporizhzhia, 14 people were injured following a Russian strike. The rubble is being cleared all day long. 2 people were rescued from under the rubble. The aerial bombs hit ordinary residential buildings, ordinary city facilities,” he said in his nightly address.
Russia formalising new nuclear doctrine that lowers threshold, says Kremlin
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says amendments to Russia’s nuclear doctrine have been prepared and are about to be formalised.
“The amendments have been prepared, and will now be formalised,” Mr Peskov told a Russian state TV reporter yesterday.
Last week, president Vladimir Putin warned the West that under proposed changes to the doctrine Russia could use nuclear arms if it was struck with conventional missiles and would consider any assault on it supported by a nuclear power to be a joint attack.
Mr Peskov cited the international situation, escalating tensions near Russia’s borders and the growing proximity of Nato infrastructure to them, and what he called the deeper involvement of Western nuclear powers’ in the Ukraine war on Kyiv’s side, as the backdrop for the changes to the doctrine.
He did not mention Russia’s arms imports from Iran and North Korea, including drones and ballistic missiles, which are widely reported to have been used to strike Ukrainian cities.
Russia downs over 100 Ukrainian drones
More than 100 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia yesterday, officials said.
Russia’s ministry of defence reported that it had shot down 125 drones overnight across seven regions. The southwestern region of Volgograd came under particularly heavy fire, with 67 Ukrainian drones reportedly downed by Russian air defences.
The barrage of drones sparked a wildfire and set an apartment block alight in one of the largest barrages seen over Russian skies since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Of these, 17 drones were also seen over Russia’s Voronezh region, where falling debris damaged an apartment block and a private home, said governor Aleksandr Gusev. Photos posted on social media showed flames rising from the windows of the top floor of a high-rise building. No casualties were reported. A further 18 drones were reported over Russia’s Rostov region, where falling debris sparked a wildfire, said governor Vasily Golubev.
Russia never confirms the full extent of damage or loss to life caused by Ukrainian attacks, especially those that succeed in causing military losses.
China, at UN, warns against ‘expansion of the battlefield’ in Ukraine war
Three days before his communist government turns 75, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi warned his fellow leaders against an “expansion of the battlefield” in Russia’s war with Ukraine and said the Beijing government remains committed to shuttle diplomacy and efforts to push the conflict toward its end.
“The top priority is to commit to no expansion of the battlefield... China is committed to playing a constructive role,” Mr Yi said. He warned against other nations “throwing oil on the fire or exploiting the situation for selfish gains,” a likely reference to the US.
China has been an ally of Russia, a nation that has been accused of violating the UN Charter by secretary-general António Guterres, the US and many nations.
Putin is afraid to use nuclear weapons, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is afraid to use nuclear weapons because “he loves his life”.
“Nobody knows what’s in his head,” Mr Zelensky said in the interview with Fox News. “He could use nuclear (weapons) on any country at any time – or not. (But) I don’t think that he will,” he said.
Putin warned the West last week that under proposed changes to its nuclear doctrine, Russia could use atomic weapons if it were struck with conventional missiles – saying it would consider any assault on it supported by a nuclear power as a joint attack.
The warning has been viewed as a direct response to the discussions among Western leaders, including prime minister Keir Starmer and US president Joe Biden, about allowing Kyiv permission to strike Russia with long-range weapons supplied by the West.
Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia launches waves of drones
Loud explosions were heard in Ukraine’s Kyiv as Russia launched several waves of drone attacks, Ukraine’s military said.
The Ukrainian air defence units were engaged in repelling the strikes for several hours, they said.
Kyiv and its surrounding region and all of the eastern part of Ukraine has remained under air raid alerts since around 1am this morning. Witnesses in the Ukrainian capital confirmed they had heard numerous blasts in Kyiv in what sounded like air defence systems repelling the incoming Russian drones.
“Several enemy UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles) are over and near the capital,” Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, asking citizens to remain careful.
Ukraine’s air force said several groups of Russian drone attacks were heading towards Kyiv and Ukraine’s west. Russia also fired several guided bombs around 4.40am from the Ukrainian territory it controls, the air force said.
