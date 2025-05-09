Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump joins Zelensky in demanding 30-day ceasefire after ‘warm’ VE Day phone call

US president Donald Trump has suggested Russian leader Vladimir Putin should “ideally” accept a 30-day ceasefire, backing similar calls from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky after the two spoke on the phone on Thursday.
Zelensky hails 'warm' call with Trump and calls for 30-day ceasefire
Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a "warm and constructive" phone call with US president Donald Trump last night and that Ukraine is “ready for peace from this moment”.
“I’ve just spoken with President Trump. It was a good conversation – very warm and constructive,” he said.
He added: “I also informed him that Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, starting even today. We are waiting for Russia to support this proposal. I also reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to engage in talks in any format. But for that, Russia must demonstrate the seriousness of its intentions to end the war, starting with a full unconditional ceasefire.”
Mr Zelensky said he also updated the US president on the battlefield situation.
Russian forces breached Putin's ceasefire 734 times, says Kyiv
Ukraine has said Russian forces have violated president Vladimir Putin’s 72-hour ceasefire more than 700 times within the first day.
“According to our military data, despite Putin's statements, Russian forces continue to attack across the entire frontline. From midnight to midday, Russia committed 734 ceasefire violations and 63 assault operations, 23 of which are still ongoing; 586 attacks on our troops' positions, 464 of which used heavy weapons; 176 strikes by FPV-drones; and 10 air strikes using 16 guided aerial bombs,” Ukraine foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said yesterday.
Branding the ceasefire a “farce”, the Ukrainian official said: “Ukraine remains ready for at least 30-day full ceasefire and confidence-building measures, which will enable peace negotiations and the real path to a fair and sustainable peace.”
