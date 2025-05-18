Ukraine war latest: Russia launches ‘biggest drone attack since invasion’ ahead of Trump ceasefire call
Trump says ‘hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war ... will end'
Russia has launched one of its most intense drone attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of its invasion in 2022.
Vladimir Putin’s forces fired a total of 273 exploding drones and decoys overnight, Ukraine's air force said. The attacks targeted the country's Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.
The latest assault comes ahead of what could be a pivotal phone call in the war, with Donald Trump speaking to Mr Putin on Monday morning. The US president will also speak to Volodymyr Zelensky and has claimed “a ceasefire will take place”.
In a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, the US president said: “The subjects of the call will be stopping the ‘bloodbath’ that is killing, on average, more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, and trade.”
His announcement came after the first direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv in years ended in Istanbul on Friday with no breakthrough, save for a 1,000-strong prisoner swap between the two warring sides.
Kremlin says Putin could meet Zelensky if certain agreements are reached
After the first direct peace talks in Turkey, the Kremlin said on Russian president Vladimir Putin could meet Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but only if certain agreements were reached.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov did not specify what agreements would be required from Russia's point of view. Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky have not met since December 2019.
President Zelensky had challenged the Kremlin leader to meet him in Turkey this week but Mr Putin instead sent a team of aides and officials to meet Ukrainian negotiators on Friday for the first bilateral, face-to-face talks since March 2022.
Ukraine said it had raised the issue of a Putin-Zelenskiy meeting at the talks.
Mr Peskov said Russia considered such a meeting was possible, but only as a result of work between the two sides to "achieve certain results in the form of agreements".
He added: "At the same time, when signing documents that the delegations are to agree upon, the main and fundamental thing for us remains who exactly will sign these documents from the Ukrainian side."
Mr Peskov did not elaborate on that remark.
Russia launches record drone barrage on Ukraine since start of war, killing at least 1
Russia launched one of its most intense drone attacks on Ukraine overnight into Sunday, since the start of its full-scale invasion in 2022.
According to Ukraine's air force, Russia fired a total of 273 explosive drones and decoys. Of these, 88 were intercepted, while a further 128 were likely lost due to electronic jamming.
The attacks targeted the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions.
Kyiv regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk said a 28-year-old woman was killed in a drone strike, and three others –including a four-year-old child – were wounded.
The number of drones fired exceeds Russia’s previously known largest single drone attack during the war, when 267 drones were launched on the eve of the invasion's third anniversary.
The barrage came after the first direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv in years, held on Friday, failed to produce a ceasefire.
One killed in Kyiv region as Russia steps up attacks after peace talks, Ukraine says
After a night of sustained Russian drone attacks, a woman was killed in the capital region and three, including a child, were injured.
"Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack in the Obukhiv district, a woman died from her injuries," Mykola Kalashnik, governor of the Kyiv region, posted on the Telegram messaging app.
As of 0300 GMT, Kyiv, the region around it and most of the eastern half of Ukraine had been under air raid alerts for six hours.
Several killed after Russian strike hits civilian bus in Ukraine's Sumy region
The military said on Telegram that air defence units were engaged several times, trying to repel attacks.
Ukraine has accused Russia of stepping up its attacks following peace talks on Friday.
The first direct talks in three years between Russia and Ukraine on Friday failed to broker the ceasefire Kyiv and its allies have been urging in the more than three-year-old war.
"It's been a tough night. The Russians have always used war and attacks to intimidate everyone in negotiations," Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, said on Telegram about Sunday's attack.
On Saturday, a Russian drone attack killed nine civilians after hitting a shuttle bus in the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine, Kyiv said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack "deliberate" and urged stronger sanctions on Moscow, which said it had attacked a military facility.
Senior Ukrainian official accuses Russia of making unacceptable demands at peace talks in Turkey
A senior Ukrainian official at the peace talks in Istanbul accused Moscow on Friday of introducing “unacceptable demands” that had not been previously discussed, including calls for Kyiv's forces to withdraw from large swaths of territory they control in order for a complete ceasefire to be implemented.
The official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to make official statements, said it seemed as if the Russian delegation "deliberately wants to throw nonstarters on the table in order to walk away from today’s meeting without any results".
He said the Ukrainian side reiterated that it remained focused on achieving real progress – an immediate ceasefire and a pathway to substantive diplomacy – “just like the US, European partners, and other countries proposed", the official added.
Watch: Devastating aftermath of Russian strike on civilian bus
A video has captured the devastating aftermath of a Russian attack on a civilian bus in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region.
A drone killed nine people, Ukrainian officials said, hours after Moscow and Kyiv had held their first direct peace talks in years, which failed to secure a ceasefire.
The video shows the bus was reduced to a twisted heap of metal in the strike.
In Focus | The terrifying reality of Ukraine’s landmine crisis
Ukraine is the most mine-contaminated country in the world, with an estimated 23 per cent of its land littered with explosive devices.
According to the country’s National Mine Action Authority, an estimated 340 civilians have been killed by exploding landmines since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022, with another 1,195 people injured by.
Our reporter Bryony Gooch speaks to two survivors who have lived through that pain, and don’t want anyone else to have to experience it:
Rubio speaks with Lavrov ahead of Trump’s call to Putin
US secretary of state Marco Rubio and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with each other on Saturday, the Department of State said.
During the call, Mr Rubio welcomed the prisoner exchange agreement reached during recent talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, the department's spokesperson said.
The secretary also emphasised US president Donald Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the violence in Russia's war in Ukraine, according the department.
“In my phone call today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, I reiterated @POTUS's message: the death and destruction must stop,” he said.
Full report: UK condemns Russian drone strike that left nine dead in Ukraine
The UK has condemned a Russian drone attack that killed nine people in Ukraine early on Saturday.
The attack, which struck a passenger bus in Ukraine’s north-eastern Sumy region, came just hours after the first face-to-face talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiations in Istanbul, Turkey.
Foreign secretary David Lammy said he was “appalled” by the incident, adding in a post on social media: “If Putin is serious about peace, Russia must agree to a full and immediate ceasefire, as Ukraine has done.”
Regional authorities described the attack as “another war crime by Russia” and declared a period of mourning until Monday.
Christopher McKeon has the full report:
Ukraine begins preparation for largest prisoner exchange discussed in talks
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has begun preparation for a prisoner exchange with Russia agreed in the first direct talks between the two countries since 2022 in Turkey.
The talks in Istanbul on Friday ended after less than two hours without a ceasefire, although both sides agreed on exchange of 1,000 PoWs each, according to the heads of both delegations, in what would be their biggest such swap.
The Joint Coordination Center for the Search and Release of Prisoners, operating under SBU, is preparing a list of Russian military personnel currently held in Ukrainian custody who could be included in a future prisoner exchange with Russia.
At the same time, the SBU, in coordination with the Health Ministry and other relevant state bodies, is making preparations to receive Ukrainian soldiers currently held by Russian forces.
These efforts involve establishing the necessary infrastructure, designated reception points, and deploying medical personnel to support the transfer, escort, and rehabilitation of returning servicemen.
