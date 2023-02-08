✕ Close President Zelensky lands in UK ahead of Sunak meeting and parliament address

Volodymyr Zelensky has landed in Britain ahead of a meeting with King Charles, as the Ukrainian president pushes for more weapons supplies to defend against an expected offensive by invading Russian forces.

In what is only his second trip abroad since Vladimir Putin ordered the Ukraine invasion nearly one year ago, Mr Zelensky will also meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss a boost in arms supplies and a new training programme for jet fighter pilots.

Buckingham Palace said the president would be hosted by the king. Mr Zelensky will also address the parliament in London and observe training exercises his troops are conducting at British military bases, Downing Street said.

Western countries have dramatically scaled up their pledges of military support for Ukraine in recent weeks, including promises of hundreds of tanks. Kyiv still wants longer range missiles and war planes.