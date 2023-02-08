Ukraine – live: Volodymyr Zelensky lands in Britain on way to meet King Charles
Ukrainian president heads to London to drum up support ahead of expected Russian offensive
Volodymyr Zelensky has landed in Britain ahead of a meeting with King Charles, as the Ukrainian president pushes for more weapons supplies to defend against an expected offensive by invading Russian forces.
In what is only his second trip abroad since Vladimir Putin ordered the Ukraine invasion nearly one year ago, Mr Zelensky will also meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss a boost in arms supplies and a new training programme for jet fighter pilots.
Buckingham Palace said the president would be hosted by the king. Mr Zelensky will also address the parliament in London and observe training exercises his troops are conducting at British military bases, Downing Street said.
Western countries have dramatically scaled up their pledges of military support for Ukraine in recent weeks, including promises of hundreds of tanks. Kyiv still wants longer range missiles and war planes.
King Charles to hold reception with Zelensky
King Charles will hold an audience with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky today, Buckingham Palace said.
The president has landed at Stansted airport and is set to visit London, where he will also meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and address the British parliament.
Moment President Zelensky arrives in UK
Independent TV has clipped the moment Volodymyr Zelensky touched down in Britain.
The Ukrainian president was in the country to push for stronger arms support, in his first trip to the UK since the Russian invasion last year.
Moment Zelensky arrives in UK in first visit since Ukraine war began
Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at Stansted airport ahead of a meeting with Rishi Sunak in his first visit to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine on Wednesday, 8 February. The Ukrainian president is also due to address troops and address the UK parliament. Mr Zelensky's visit comes after the UK prime minister announced extra military support for Ukraine, including training pilots so they can fly sophisticated Nato-standard jets. “President Zelensky’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries,” Mr Sunak said. Sign up for our newsletters.
Volodymyr Zelensky lands in UK
Watch live as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky lands at Britain’s Stansted airport:
Russia planning new offensive, could target Kharkiv or Zaporizhzhia
Top Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky have said Moscow will attempt to mount another major offensive with newly mobilised troops in the coming weeks as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion on 24 February nears.
Ukraine’s national security chief Oleksy Danilov said in an interview on Tuesday that the Kremlin is expected to target the northeastern Kharkiv or southern Zaporizhzhia regions in a new thrust.
“They need to have something to show before their people, and have a major desire to do something big, as they see it, by this date,” Mr Danilov said.
After Russia failed to capture the Ukrainian capital Kyiv last year and lost ground in the second half of 2022, Moscow is now making full use of hundreds of thousands of troops it called up in the autumn in its first mobilisation since World War Two.
The last few weeks have seen Russia boast of its first gains for half a year. But the progress has been incremental, with Moscow yet to capture a single major settlement in its winter campaign despite losing thousands of troops.
Mr Danilov echoed earlier predictions by Kyiv that Russia still wants to capture all of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east that Moscow claimed as its own territory last year in referendums dismissed by Ukraine and the West as a sham.
Zelensky in surprise visit to UK – first since Russia invasion
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will make his first visit to the UK since Russia’s invasion of his country today, Downing Street has said (Adam Forrest writes).
No 10 said the surprise visit would see the war leader meet Rishi Sunak and address MP in parliament later on Wednesday.
The prime minister also announced plans to train Ukrainian fighter jet pilots as part of a long-term UK investment in its ally.
Mr Sunak said on Wednesday that he was “proud” to announce an expansion in training from soldiers to fighter jet pilots and marines, “ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future”.
Zelensky in surprise visit to UK – first since Russia invasion
Ukraine leader to address parliament, as Sunak reveals training for Ukrainian jet pilots
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies