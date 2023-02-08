Ukraine – live: Zelensky meets King and thanks Britain ‘in advance’ for fighter jets
Ukrainian president wants ‘powerful English planes’ to fend off expected Russian offensive
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy met King Charles for the first time while on a trip to the UK to drum up support for his country’s war effort against Russia.
Mr Zelensky was greeted at the King’s Door firstly by the King’s equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson.
Lt Col Thompson, dressed in his military uniform with kilt, shook hands with Mr Zelensky before introducing him to Sir Clive Alderton, principal private secretary to the King and Queen Consort.
Sir Clive also shook hands with the president before welcoming him inside Buckingham Palace.
Earlier Mr Zelensky urged Britain to send fighter jets to Ukraine to defend against the Russian invasion, as he visited London ahead of an expected offensive by Vladimir Putin’s forces in the coming months.
In a speech to parliament, the Ukrainian president thanked Britain “in advance for powerful English planes”, which he has repeatedly asked for in a bid to gain advantage over Russia in the skies.
Prime minister Rishi Sunak earlier announced Britain would train Ukrainian fighter pilots to fly Nato jets, in a sign the UK may be se to retreat from its refusal to supply Kyiv with planes.
Zelensky meets King for first time
Zelensky thanks Britain ‘in advance’ for fighter jets
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his address to parliament to urge the UK and the West to provide fighter jets, telling MPs: “Combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom.”
Mr Zelensky presented the British parliament’s speaker with a flight helmet worn by a Ukrainian fighter pilot before thanking the UK “in advance” for any future jet supplies.
Zelensky arrives at Buckingham Palace
Mr Zelensky has arrived at Buckingham Palace, where he has an audience with King Charles.
Earlier the Ukraine president said it would be a “special” moment to meet the monarch.
It is Mr Zelensky’s first visit to the UK since Russia invaded his country in February last year and his second foreign trip during the war.
You can watch Mr Zelensky’s arrival below:
Pictured: Zelensky in Downing Street
Downing Street has published pictures of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in No 10.
The wartime leader was cheered by MPs and Lords after addressing them in Westminster Hall this afternoon.
Pictures published by the government showed Mr Zelensky sharing breakfast with Rishi Sunak, the prime minister.
They can also be seen walking through the famous black door at No 10 and posing for pictures in front of a portrait of Winston Churchill.
Boris Johnson welcomes Volodymyr Zelensky to UK
Boris Johnson has welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky to Britain, as the Ukrainian president headed to London to seek more arms supplies for the fight against the Russian invasion.
The former prime minister has made much of his friendship with Mr Zelensky and is understood to view his strong support for Ukraine as one of the key legacies from his time in office.
Zelensky thanks Britain 'in advance' for 'powerful English planes'
Watch as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky issues a plea for British fighter jets.
Breaking: Vladimir Putin ‘supplied’ missile that downed MH17 missile, say investigators
Vladimir Putin personally signed off on a decision to allow the Russian missile system that downed Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) into Ukraine, investigators said (Emily Atkinson writes).
The international team investigating the 2014 downing has convincing evidence of the Russian president’s involvement, Dutch prosecutors said on Wednesday.
The BUK-TELAR missile system was used to shoot down MH17 on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, investigators said.
Vladimir Putin ‘supplied’ missile that downed MH17 missile, say investigators
Vladimir Putin personally signed off on a decision to allow the Russian missile system that downed Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) into Ukraine, investigators say.
Ukrainian victory will deter aggressors the world over, says Zelensky
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said a Ukrainian victory against Russia will deter aggressors around the world.
He told British parliamentarians gathered in Westminster Hall: “We really know that the victory will change the world and this will be a change that the world has long needed.
“The United Kingdom is marching with us towards the most, I think, the most important victory of our lifetime. It will be a victory over the very idea of the war.
“After we win together, any aggressor, it doesn’t matter big or small, will know what awaits him if he attacks international order... Any aggressor is going to lose.”
‘Evil will crumble,’ says Zelensky
Addressing British MPs, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said “evil will crumble” as Kyiv’s forces fight back against the Russian invasion.
“Evil will crumble ... Freedom will win ... Russia will lose,” he said, as he thanked Britain for supporting Ukraine throughout the war.
‘Boris, thank you’: Zelensky praises former PM for support
Volodymyr Zelesnky used an appearance before MPs to thank former British prime ministe Boris Johnson for his support in the early days of the Russian invasion.
“Boris, you got others united when it seemed absolutely impossible. Thank you,” Mr Zelensky said.
