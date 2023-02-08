Jump to content

Liveupdated1675868110

Ukraine – live: Zelensky meets King and thanks Britain ‘in advance’ for fighter jets

Ukrainian president wants ‘powerful English planes’ to fend off expected Russian offensive

Liam James,Matt Mathers
Wednesday 08 February 2023 14:55
Comments
MPs cheer and applaud Zelensky ahead of parliament address

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy met King Charles for the first time while on a trip to the UK to drum up support for his country’s war effort against Russia.

Mr Zelensky was greeted at the King’s Door firstly by the King’s equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson.

Lt Col Thompson, dressed in his military uniform with kilt, shook hands with Mr Zelensky before introducing him to Sir Clive Alderton, principal private secretary to the King and Queen Consort.

Sir Clive also shook hands with the president before welcoming him inside Buckingham Palace.

Earlier Mr Zelensky urged Britain to send fighter jets to Ukraine to defend against the Russian invasion, as he visited London ahead of an expected offensive by Vladimir Putin’s forces in the coming months.

In a speech to parliament, the Ukrainian president thanked Britain “in advance for powerful English planes”, which he has repeatedly asked for in a bid to gain advantage over Russia in the skies.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak earlier announced Britain would train Ukrainian fighter pilots to fly Nato jets, in a sign the UK may be se to retreat from its refusal to supply Kyiv with planes.

1675867515

Zelensky meets King for first time

Matt Mathers8 February 2023 14:45
1675863319

Zelensky thanks Britain ‘in advance’ for fighter jets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his address to parliament to urge the UK and the West to provide fighter jets, telling MPs: “Combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom.”

Mr Zelensky presented the British parliament’s speaker with a flight helmet worn by a Ukrainian fighter pilot before thanking the UK “in advance” for any future jet supplies.

Helmet presented to British speaker

Liam James8 February 2023 13:35
1675866128

Zelensky arrives at Buckingham Palace

Mr Zelensky has arrived at Buckingham Palace, where he has an audience with King Charles.

Earlier the Ukraine president said it would be a “special” moment to meet the monarch.

It is Mr Zelensky’s first visit to the UK since Russia invaded his country in February last year and his second foreign trip during the war.

Mr Zelensky was greeted at the King’s Door firstly by the King’s equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson.

Lt Col Thompson, dressed in his military uniform with kilt, shook hands with Mr Zelensky before introducing him to Sir Clive Alderton, principal private secretary to the King and Queen Consort.

Sir Clive also shook hands with the president before welcoming him inside Buckingham Palace.

You can watch Mr Zelensky’s arrival below:

Zelensky arrives at Buckingham Palace to meet with King Charles
Matt Mathers8 February 2023 14:22
1675865639

Pictured: Zelensky in Downing Street

Downing Street has published pictures of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in No 10.

The wartime leader was cheered by MPs and Lords after addressing them in Westminster Hall this afternoon.

Pictures published by the government showed Mr Zelensky sharing breakfast with Rishi Sunak, the prime minister.

They can also be seen walking through the famous black door at No 10 and posing for pictures in front of a portrait of Winston Churchill.

Matt Mathers8 February 2023 14:13
1675864957

Boris Johnson welcomes Volodymyr Zelensky to UK

Boris Johnson has welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky to Britain, as the Ukrainian president headed to London to seek more arms supplies for the fight against the Russian invasion.

The former prime minister has made much of his friendship with Mr Zelensky and is understood to view his strong support for Ukraine as one of the key legacies from his time in office.

Liam James8 February 2023 14:02
1675864166

Zelensky thanks Britain 'in advance' for 'powerful English planes'

Watch as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky issues a plea for British fighter jets.

Zelensky in parliament this afternoon
Liam James8 February 2023 13:49
1675863637

Breaking: Vladimir Putin ‘supplied’ missile that downed MH17 missile, say investigators

Vladimir Putin personally signed off on a decision to allow the Russian missile system that downed Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) into Ukraine, investigators said (Emily Atkinson writes).

The international team investigating the 2014 downing has convincing evidence of the Russian president’s involvement, Dutch prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The BUK-TELAR missile system was used to shoot down MH17 on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, investigators said.

Vladimir Putin ‘supplied’ missile that downed MH17 missile, say investigators

Vladimir Putin personally signed off on a decision to allow the Russian missile system that downed Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) into Ukraine, investigators say.

Liam James8 February 2023 13:40
1675863054

Ukrainian victory will deter aggressors the world over, says Zelensky

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said a Ukrainian victory against Russia will deter aggressors around the world.

He told British parliamentarians gathered in Westminster Hall: “We really know that the victory will change the world and this will be a change that the world has long needed.

“The United Kingdom is marching with us towards the most, I think, the most important victory of our lifetime. It will be a victory over the very idea of the war.

“After we win together, any aggressor, it doesn’t matter big or small, will know what awaits him if he attacks international order... Any aggressor is going to lose.”

Liam James8 February 2023 13:30
1675862542

‘Evil will crumble,’ says Zelensky

Addressing British MPs, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said “evil will crumble” as Kyiv’s forces fight back against the Russian invasion.

“Evil will crumble ... Freedom will win ... Russia will lose,” he said, as he thanked Britain for supporting Ukraine throughout the war.

Zelensky addressed MPs in Westminster Hall

Liam James8 February 2023 13:22
1675862274

‘Boris, thank you’: Zelensky praises former PM for support

Volodymyr Zelesnky used an appearance before MPs to thank former British prime ministe Boris Johnson for his support in the early days of the Russian invasion.

“Boris, you got others united when it seemed absolutely impossible. Thank you,” Mr Zelensky said.

Boris Johnson watches Zelensky’s speech

Liam James8 February 2023 13:17

