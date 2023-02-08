✕ Close MPs cheer and applaud Zelensky ahead of parliament address

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy met King Charles for the first time while on a trip to the UK to drum up support for his country’s war effort against Russia.

Mr Zelensky was greeted at the King’s Door firstly by the King’s equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson.

Lt Col Thompson, dressed in his military uniform with kilt, shook hands with Mr Zelensky before introducing him to Sir Clive Alderton, principal private secretary to the King and Queen Consort.

Sir Clive also shook hands with the president before welcoming him inside Buckingham Palace.

Earlier Mr Zelensky urged Britain to send fighter jets to Ukraine to defend against the Russian invasion, as he visited London ahead of an expected offensive by Vladimir Putin’s forces in the coming months.

In a speech to parliament, the Ukrainian president thanked Britain “in advance for powerful English planes”, which he has repeatedly asked for in a bid to gain advantage over Russia in the skies.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak earlier announced Britain would train Ukrainian fighter pilots to fly Nato jets, in a sign the UK may be se to retreat from its refusal to supply Kyiv with planes.