Independent
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says Ukraine may be Russian someday while demanding $500bn rare earth deal

Trump says Kyiv has 'essentially agreed' to $500bn deal for rare earth minerals

Arpan Rai,Alexander Butler
Tuesday 11 February 2025 12:00 GMT
Trump demands Ukraine give earth minerals to US as payment for war aid

Donald Trump said Ukraine may or may not lose its sovereignty to Russia while claiming that the war-hit nation had “essentially agreed” to a rare earth minerals deal with the US.

"They may make a deal. They may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday, or they may not be Russian someday.

“But we’re going to have all this money in [Ukraine] and I say, I want it back," the president said in an interview with Fox News.

"I told them that I want the equivalent of like $500 billion worth of rare earths, and they’ve essentially agreed to do that.”

His remarks came as Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said it would not be possible to reach a peace deal if Mr Trump undermined Mr Putin’s fundamental aims.

“Without solving the problems which were the root causes of what is happening, it will not be possible to reach an agreement,” he said.

“So variations and half-measures are not the path we are prepared to go along.”

‘Donkeys used by Russian army’ amid vehicle shortage

Donkeys are being used by Russian troops to move weaponry to the frontline in Ukraine amid a shortage of military vehicles, according to war bloggers.

The animals were being provided directly to troops by the Russian defence ministry, a number of unnamed soldiers said on Telegram.

Russia is estimated to have lost about 20,000 pieces of military equipment since the start of its all-out invasion of Ukraine almost three years ago, figures show.

Russian Telegram channel Mayorsky KortiZol published a video on 5 February in which a Russian soldier said he was given a donkey.

“They gave us a donkey. It’s parked in the support platoon. We have sh*t for transport, right? Here’s a donkey. Use it to transport ammunition to the front lines,” he said.

Unverified photos show donkeys reportedly being used by Russian troops along Ukraine’s 600-mile front
Unverified photos show donkeys reportedly being used by Russian troops along Ukraine’s 600-mile front (Telegram/@mag_vodogray)
Alexander Butler11 February 2025 12:00

What happened to the North Korean troops fighting Ukraine on the frontline?

North Korean troops pulled from Ukraine war front line – what happened?

Kim Jong Un sent roughly 11,000 soldiers to join Vladimir Putin’s troops in November last year

Alexander Butler11 February 2025 11:30

Mapped: Where are Ukraine's rare earth mineral resources and why does Trump want them?

Mapped: Where are Ukraine's mineral resources and why does Trump want them?

More than 50 per cent of Ukraine’s critical rare earth mineral resources are in regions illegally annexed by Vladimir Putin and partially occupied by his forces

Alexander Butler11 February 2025 11:00

The defenders of Kyiv using World War Two-style machine guns on farm trailers

The defenders of Kyiv using World War Two-style machine guns on farm trailers

Swarms of Iranian-made Russian Shahed unmanned drones target Ukraine almost every night – it is up to these men and their World War Two-style machine guns to shoot the UAVs out of the sky. World Affairs Editor Sam Kiley reports from the Kyiv region

Alexander Butler11 February 2025 10:30

The fatal lengths North Korean soldiers will go to to avoid capture by Ukraine

The extraordinary lengths North Korean soldiers will go to avoid capture in Ukraine

The North Korean troops fighting for Russia are highly trained and will stop at nothing to avoid surrender, Ukrainian sources tell Sam Kiley, The Independent’s World Affairs Editor, in Sumy

Alexander Butler11 February 2025 10:00

Emergency restrictions in Ukraine after Russia pounds gas infrastructure

Ukraine's energy minister has introduced emergency restrictions after Russia hit gas infrastructure overnight.

"Another attack on Ukraine's energy system is under way," German Galushchenko said in the early hours of the morning.

"At night, the enemy attacked the gas infrastructure. As of this morning, the energy sector is still under attack."

Russia has consistently targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure in a bid to economically cripple Kyiv and bring down morale.

Alexander Butler11 February 2025 09:00

Ukraine’s leading rapper is now leading drone warfare against Russia

Ukraine’s leading rapper is now leading drone warfare against Russia

Ukraine’s $1.3bn drone war is now being led by a rap artist who has been fighting on the frontline – and in his music - since the start of the war, Sam Kiley reports

Alexander Butler11 February 2025 08:37

Trump aides to visit Ukraine for first time, Zelensky says

"Serious" members of Trump's team will travel to Ukraine for the first time this week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late last night.

He also confirmed plans to meet Vice President JD Vance at the Munich conference, which begins on Friday.

Zelenskyy said his team were attempting to organise a meeting with Trump.

"This week, some people from the Trump team, serious ones, will be in Ukraine - even before the Munich conference," he said.

Alexander Butler11 February 2025 08:35

Poland activates aircraft after Russian strikes on Ukraine

Polish and allied aircraft were activated early on Tuesday to ensure safety in areas bordering the threatened zones after Russia launched air strikes on Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said.

"The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and its forces and resources remain in full readiness for immediate response," the Command said on X.

Alexander Butler11 February 2025 08:07

Trump says ‘Ukraine may be Russian someday'

Donald Trump has said Ukraine may or may not lose its sovereignty to Russia.

The US president has also repeated his pitch for compensation from the war-hit country in return for the aid provided by the US, irrespective of how the war ends.

"They may make a deal. They may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday, or they may not be Russian someday. But we’re going to have all this money in (Ukraine) and I say, I want it back," Mr Trump said in an interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier.

Arpan Rai11 February 2025 07:40

