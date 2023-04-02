✕ Close Related video: Russia arrests US journalist on espionage allegations

Ukraine has lashed out at the start of Russia’s month-long UNSecurity Council presidency.

Russia has taken up the monthly presidency of the 15-member UN Security Council from Saturday, in line with a rotation that has been unaffected by the Ukraine war.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia’s tenure was “a slap in the face to the international community.”

“I urge the current UNSC members to thwart any Russian attempts to abuse its presidency,” he said on Twitter, calling Russia “an outlaw on the UNSC.”

Earlier, Russia’s presidency was also criticised by the US.

“A country that flagrantly violates the UN Charter and invades its neighbour has no place on the UN Security Council,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

Speaking about the Russian presidency of the council, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky said: “It is hard to imagine something more evident that proves the complete bankruptcy of such institutions.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine's sports minister said that Russia's war has killed 262 Ukrainian athletes and destroyed 363 sports facilities in the country.