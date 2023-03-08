✕ Close Ukrainian forces demobilise Russian tanks near Donetsk frontline

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to “find the murderers” of an unarmed prisoner of war as Kyiv launched a criminal investigation into the alleged Russian shooting.

A 12-second video, shared with The Independent, shows a uniformed man, identified by the Ukrainian military as missing soldier Tymofiy Shadura, saying: “Slava Ukraini!” - or Glory to Ukraine – before multiple shots are fired.

The man falls to the ground as he appears to have been gunned down, while a voice is heard saying “Die, b***h” in Russian.

Reacting to the footage in his video address, Mr Zelensky said: “I want us all in unity to respond to his words, ‘Glory to the hero. Glory to the heroes. Glory to Ukraine.’ And we will find the murderers.”

Elsewhere, a senior Chinese official has blamed an “invisible hand” for stoking the war between Ukraine and Russia – but fell short of offering any names.

Asked about Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang‘s comments this morning, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the “hand” belonged to the United States.