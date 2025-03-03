Ukraine Russia war latest: Starmer says Europe at crossroads and announces ‘coalition of willing’ at EU summit
Europe will need to do the heavy lifting to ensure peace in Ukraine, says Starmer
Prime minister Keir Starmer has said Europe is at crossroads in history as he announced a “coalition of the willing” allies of Ukraine, including Britain and France, for a peace plan.
"This is not a moment for more talk. It's time to act. Time to step up and lead and to unite around a new plan for a just and enduring peace," Sir Keir said as he confirmed that Europe will need to do the heavy lifting to ensure peace in Ukraine.
The clarion call from the British PM comes two days after the US president Donald Trump and his deputy JD Vance sparred with Ukrainian war-time president Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, claiming they didn’t hear Kyiv being grateful enough.
The UK has worked with France and Ukraine on a plan to end the war and the four steps include keep aid flowing to Kyiv and build economic pressure on Russia to strengthen Ukraine's hand; make sure Ukraine is at the bargaining table and any peace deal must ensure its sovereignty and security; and continue to arm Ukraine to deter future invasion.
Starmer knows Ukraine must avoid a ceasefire in any peace talks – and it will test Trump’s loyalty to his allies
ritain’s prime minister has no choice. In saying “I do not think the US is an unreliable ally”, Sir Keir Starmer is showing that hope is winning over recent experience. Whether he is being diplomatic, or naïve, will be put to the test when he presents a multinational plan for peace in Ukraine to Donald Trump.
Whatever the French and British-led multinational proposals are, they will have to avoid sliding into the death trap of a ceasefire.
Starmer painstakingly avoided using the dreaded term. But it’s one that would delight Vladimir Putin. And it has already been used by Trump.
Starmer knows Ukraine must avoid a ceasefire - it will test Trump’s loyalty to allies
Europe 'privately' sets plan for defence spending in London
Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte said that some European leaders had privately set out new plans on defence spending during a meeting in London, but he declined to give details, saying it was for individual leaders to set them out.
"Today at the table I heard new announcements, and I'm not going to announce them to you, because they should do this. But this was very good news that more European countries will ramp up defence spending," Rutte told reporters outside the meeting yesterday.
Reeves loans £2bn in frozen Russian assets to fund weapons in Ukraine
Europe must boost defence spending, says von der Leyen
Several European leaders said they must increase defence spending - something that could help bring Donald Trump on side to offer a US security guarantee in the event of peace.
"After a long time of underinvestment, it is now of utmost importance to step up the defence investment for a prolonged period of time," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the EU's executive body, told reporters.
Europe needs to turn "Ukraine into a steel porcupine that is indigestible for potential invaders," she said.
How reliant is Ukraine on US weapons as Trump threatens to withdraw support?
Zelensky leaves London with 'Europe's clear support'
Volodymyr Zelensky said after the meeting that he left London with "Europe's clear support" and readiness to cooperate.
"There will be diplomacy for the sake of peace," he said in his nightly video address. "And for the sake of us all being together - Ukraine, all of Europe and definitely, definitely America."
Earlier, Mr Zelensky told reporters that Ukraine would not cede any territory to Russia as part of a peace agreement and said he was still willing to sign a minerals deal with the United States.
The Ukrainian war-time president said he believed he could salvage his relationship with Donald Trump after Friday's shouting match, but that talks would have to take place behind closed doors.
"The format of what happened, I don't think it brought something positive or additional to us as partners," he said.
JD Vance protesters line streets of Vermont where vice president takes ski holiday after Zelensky clash
Macron shares a glimpse of European peace plan's first month
Before arriving in London, French president Emmanuel Macron suggested in an interview with a French newspaper that he and prime minister Keir Starmer are proposing a "truce in the air, on the seas and energy infrastructures" that would last a month.
There would be no European troops in the coming weeks and troops would only be deployed on the ground at a later stage, he said.
The question, Mr Macron said, is "how we use this time to try and get an accessible truce, with negotiations that will take several weeks and then, once peace is signed, a deployment”.
