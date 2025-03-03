Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Ukraine Russia war latest: Starmer says Europe at crossroads and announces ‘coalition of willing’ at EU summit

Europe will need to do the heavy lifting to ensure peace in Ukraine, says Starmer

Millie Cooke,Arpan Rai
Monday 03 March 2025 05:30 GMT
Starmer warns West is at a crossroads after Ukraine crisis talks

Prime minister Keir Starmer has said Europe is at crossroads in history as he announced a “coalition of the willing” allies of Ukraine, including Britain and France, for a peace plan.

"This is not a moment for more talk. It's time to act. Time to step up and lead and to unite around a new plan for a just and enduring peace," Sir Keir said as he confirmed that Europe will need to do the heavy lifting to ensure peace in Ukraine.

The clarion call from the British PM comes two days after the US president Donald Trump and his deputy JD Vance sparred with Ukrainian war-time president Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, claiming they didn’t hear Kyiv being grateful enough.

The UK has worked with France and Ukraine on a plan to end the war and the four steps include keep aid flowing to Kyiv and build economic pressure on Russia to strengthen Ukraine's hand; make sure Ukraine is at the bargaining table and any peace deal must ensure its sovereignty and security; and continue to arm Ukraine to deter future invasion.

Starmer knows Ukraine must avoid a ceasefire in any peace talks – and it will test Trump’s loyalty to his allies

ritain’s prime minister has no choice. In saying “I do not think the US is an unreliable ally”, Sir Keir Starmer is showing that hope is winning over recent experience. Whether he is being diplomatic, or naïve, will be put to the test when he presents a multinational plan for peace in Ukraine to Donald Trump.

Whatever the French and British-led multinational proposals are, they will have to avoid sliding into the death trap of a ceasefire.

Starmer painstakingly avoided using the dreaded term. But it’s one that would delight Vladimir Putin. And it has already been used by Trump.

Starmer knows Ukraine must avoid a ceasefire - it will test Trump’s loyalty to allies

Analysis: Starmer is right to call for peace not a ceasefire in Ukraine and that could set him on a collision with Trump and test the ‘special relationship’, world affairs editor Sam Kiley writes
Arpan Rai3 March 2025 05:30

Europe 'privately' sets plan for defence spending in London

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte said that some European leaders had privately set out new plans on defence spending during a meeting in London, but he declined to give details, saying it was for individual leaders to set them out.

"Today at the table I heard new announcements, and I'm not going to announce them to you, because they should do this. But this was very good news that more European countries will ramp up defence spending," Rutte told reporters outside the meeting yesterday.

Arpan Rai3 March 2025 05:14

Reeves loans £2bn in frozen Russian assets to fund weapons in Ukraine

Reeves loans £2bn in frozen Russian assets to fund weapons in Ukraine

The UK is further bolstering its support for Ukraine as the PM warns now is a ‘turning point’ in the conflict
Jabed Ahmed3 March 2025 04:00

Europe must boost defence spending, says von der Leyen

Several European leaders said they must increase defence spending - something that could help bring Donald Trump on side to offer a US security guarantee in the event of peace.

"After a long time of underinvestment, it is now of utmost importance to step up the defence investment for a prolonged period of time," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the EU's executive body, told reporters.

Europe needs to turn "Ukraine into a steel porcupine that is indigestible for potential invaders," she said.

Arpan Rai3 March 2025 03:55

How reliant is Ukraine on US weapons as Trump threatens to withdraw support?

Explained: How reliant is Ukraine on US weapons as Trump threatens withdrawal?

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky maintains that US support is vital to protecting his country against ongoing Russian aggression
Jabed Ahmed3 March 2025 03:51

Zelensky leaves London with 'Europe's clear support'

Volodymyr Zelensky said after the meeting that he left London with "Europe's clear support" and readiness to cooperate.

"There will be diplomacy for the sake of peace," he said in his nightly video address. "And for the sake of us all being together - Ukraine, all of Europe and definitely, definitely America."

Earlier, Mr Zelensky told reporters that Ukraine would not cede any territory to Russia as part of a peace agreement and said he was still willing to sign a minerals deal with the United States.

The Ukrainian war-time president said he believed he could salvage his relationship with Donald Trump after Friday's shouting match, but that talks would have to take place behind closed doors.

"The format of what happened, I don't think it brought something positive or additional to us as partners," he said.

Arpan Rai3 March 2025 03:42

JD Vance protesters line streets of Vermont where vice president takes ski holiday after Zelensky clash

JD Vance protesters line Vermont streets as VP takes ski holiday after Zelensky clash

JD Vance protesters line the streets of Vermont as the vice president takes a ski holiday following his clash with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky. Footage filmed by local residents captures protesters lining Route 100 in Waitsfield on Saturday (1 March). They can be heard cheering and can be seen holding anti-Donald Trump signs. The protests follow an unprecedented clash between Mr Zelensky and the US president and vice president at the Oval Office on Friday (28 February), where they accused the Ukraine president of being “disrespectful”.
Jabed Ahmed3 March 2025 03:30

Macron shares a glimpse of European peace plan's first month

Before arriving in London, French president Emmanuel Macron suggested in an interview with a French newspaper that he and prime minister Keir Starmer are proposing a "truce in the air, on the seas and energy infrastructures" that would last a month.

There would be no European troops in the coming weeks and troops would only be deployed on the ground at a later stage, he said.

The question, Mr Macron said, is "how we use this time to try and get an accessible truce, with negotiations that will take several weeks and then, once peace is signed, a deployment”.

Arpan Rai3 March 2025 03:21

Jabed Ahmed3 March 2025 03:15

Watch | Pro-Ukraine protesters rally outside White House after Trump-Zelensky clash

Pro-Ukraine protesters rally outside White House after Trump-Zelensky clash
Jabed Ahmed3 March 2025 03:00

