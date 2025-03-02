Ukraine war latest: Zelensky arrives at critical EU summit as leaders prepare peace deal to present to Trump
Ukrainian president will meet with King Charles on Sunday ahead of a defence summit with European leaders
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at Lancaster House in London for crunch talks on supporting Kyiv against Russia.
The Ukrainian leader is among more than a dozen leaders attending the meeting from a host of European nations, as well as Canada, Turkey and Nato. It is being held at Lancaster House, a 200-year-old elegant mansion near Buckingham Palace.
Mr Zelensky will also meet with King Charles in what is being seen as a moment of royal solidarity with Ukraine.
Sir Keir Starmer revealed earlier that he would present a peace plan to US president Donald Trump after a summit of European leaders in London today.
In an interview with the BBC this morning, Sir Keir said his recent conversations with Mr Zelensky, French leader Emmanuel Macron and Mr Trump have led to an agreement that the UK, alongside Paris and “possibly one or two others”, will work with Kyiv to draw up a “plan to stop the fighting”.
He added that the plan will then be discussed with the United States. “I think we've got a step in the right direction", he said.
Starmer and Meloni discuss importance of transatlantic alliance in Downing Street meeting
Sir Keir Starmer and Giorgia Meloni discussed the “importance of the transatlantic alliance in confronting shared challenges” when they met in Downing Street this morning, in what was described as a “warm and constructive discussion”.
The two leaders met ahead of a European summit at Lancaster House this afternoon, where they talked about “how partners can work with the USA to move forward to a lasting peace for a sovereign Ukraine”, a spokesperson said.
“They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, agreeing that the UK and Italy will stand with them for as long as it takes.”
Ms Meloni and Sir Keir also discussed plans to tackle irregular migration, agreeing that "secure borders are a bedrock of a secure economy".
A spokesperson added: “They noted the significance of recent successful joint operations to disrupt smuggling gangs and agreed there is greater opportunity to disrupt gangs upstream at source when countries work together.
“They will strengthen cooperation to share intelligence and data, such as through Europol. The prime ministers committed to continue to work closely together in these areas.”
Today's meeting begins
That’s it. Europe’s leaders are now inside Lancaster House for today’s meeting on coordinating support for Ukraine.
We will have more for you when details begin to emerge from the meeting.
Zelensky arrives at Lancaster House
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at Lancaster House ahead of talks about future support for Ukraine.
Which countries have supplied weapons to Ukraine?
As European leaders arrive in London today for crunch talks about future support for Ukraine, you might be wondering which of them are sending the most weapons to Kyiv.
Unfortunately for Ukraine, given suggestions from the White House that they may stop sending weapons, the US remains their most significant supplier.
Behind them are Germany, the UK, Denmark and the Netherlands.
Interestingly, however, if you convert those figures into a share of each country’s GDP, the list looks very different.
The US is 17th, Germany is 15th and the UK is 14th, according to the Kiel Institute’s Ukraine support tracker.
Only Denmark remains in the top five, ranked first. The roughly £6 billion in weapons it has sent to Ukraine is equivalent to 2.038 per cent of the country’s GDP.
The next four on that list are Estonia, Lithuania Latvia and Finland, all of whom share a border with mainland Russia or the exclave of Kaliningrad.
The three of the Baltic nations were not invited to today’s summit despite the proximity to Russia. Sir Keir Starmer, in an online meeting with the nations earlier today, apologised for this and vowed it would not happen again.
The King shows extraordinary courage in supporting democracy after the Oval Office car crash
The King shows extraordinary courage in supporting democracy after Trump debacle
Turkish FM arrives at Lancaster House
Turkey’s foreign minister Hakan Fidan has arrived at Lancaster House.
Turkey recently stated its willingness to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
It hosted the last talks, which took place in March 2022.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments