Independent
Liveupdated

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky arrives at critical EU summit as leaders prepare peace deal to present to Trump

Ukrainian president will meet with King Charles on Sunday ahead of a defence summit with European leaders

Tom Watling ,Jabed Ahmed,Millie Cooke,Vishwam Sankaran
Sunday 02 March 2025 14:33 GMT
Zelensky arrives at EU summit as leaders prepare peace deal to present to Trump

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at Lancaster House in London for crunch talks on supporting Kyiv against Russia.

The Ukrainian leader is among more than a dozen leaders attending the meeting from a host of European nations, as well as Canada, Turkey and Nato. It is being held at Lancaster House, a 200-year-old elegant mansion near Buckingham Palace.

Mr Zelensky will also meet with King Charles in what is being seen as a moment of royal solidarity with Ukraine.

Sir Keir Starmer revealed earlier that he would present a peace plan to US president Donald Trump after a summit of European leaders in London today.

In an interview with the BBC this morning, Sir Keir said his recent conversations with Mr Zelensky, French leader Emmanuel Macron and Mr Trump have led to an agreement that the UK, alongside Paris and “possibly one or two others”, will work with Kyiv to draw up a “plan to stop the fighting”.

He added that the plan will then be discussed with the United States. “I think we've got a step in the right direction", he said.

Starmer and Meloni discuss importance of transatlantic alliance in Downing Street meeting

Sir Keir Starmer and Giorgia Meloni discussed the “importance of the transatlantic alliance in confronting shared challenges” when they met in Downing Street this morning, in what was described as a “warm and constructive discussion”.

The two leaders met ahead of a European summit at Lancaster House this afternoon, where they talked about “how partners can work with the USA to move forward to a lasting peace for a sovereign Ukraine”, a spokesperson said.

“They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, agreeing that the UK and Italy will stand with them for as long as it takes.”

Ms Meloni and Sir Keir also discussed plans to tackle irregular migration, agreeing that "secure borders are a bedrock of a secure economy".

A spokesperson added: “They noted the significance of recent successful joint operations to disrupt smuggling gangs and agreed there is greater opportunity to disrupt gangs upstream at source when countries work together.

“They will strengthen cooperation to share intelligence and data, such as through Europol. The prime ministers committed to continue to work closely together in these areas.”

Tom Watling2 March 2025 14:30

Today's meeting begins

That’s it. Europe’s leaders are now inside Lancaster House for today’s meeting on coordinating support for Ukraine.

We will have more for you when details begin to emerge from the meeting.

Tom Watling2 March 2025 14:16

More leaders arrive at Lancaster House

Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Finnish president Alexander Stubb as he arrives for a summit on Ukraine at Lancaster House in London
Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Finnish president Alexander Stubb as he arrives for a summit on Ukraine at Lancaster House in London (EPA)
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer greets Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala as he arrives for a summit on Ukraine at Lancaster House
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer greets Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala as he arrives for a summit on Ukraine at Lancaster House (via REUTERS)
Sir Keir Starmer welcomes European Council President Antonio Costa as he arrives for a summit on Ukraine
Sir Keir Starmer welcomes European Council President Antonio Costa as he arrives for a summit on Ukraine (EPA)
Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to Lancaster House after an earlier bilateral at Downing Street
Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to Lancaster House after an earlier bilateral at Downing Street (EPA)
2 March 2025 14:15

Zelensky arrives at Lancaster House

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at Lancaster House ahead of talks about future support for Ukraine.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Watling2 March 2025 14:06

In pictures: Ukraine supporters wave flags outside Lancaster House

Ukraine supporters sing outside Lancaster House on The Mall during a protest, on the day of a European leaders' summit
Ukraine supporters sing outside Lancaster House on The Mall during a protest, on the day of a European leaders' summit (REUTERS)
(AP)
(REUTERS)
Tom Watling2 March 2025 14:02

More leaders arrive at Lancaster House

Germany's outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at Lancaster House
Germany's outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at Lancaster House (EPA)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, greets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he arrives for a summit on Ukraine at Lancaster House in London
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, greets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he arrives for a summit on Ukraine at Lancaster House in London (AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, greets Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as she arrives for a summit on Ukraine at Lancaster House
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, greets Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as she arrives for a summit on Ukraine at Lancaster House (AP)
2 March 2025 13:57

Which countries have supplied weapons to Ukraine?

As European leaders arrive in London today for crunch talks about future support for Ukraine, you might be wondering which of them are sending the most weapons to Kyiv.

Unfortunately for Ukraine, given suggestions from the White House that they may stop sending weapons, the US remains their most significant supplier.

Behind them are Germany, the UK, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Interestingly, however, if you convert those figures into a share of each country’s GDP, the list looks very different.

The US is 17th, Germany is 15th and the UK is 14th, according to the Kiel Institute’s Ukraine support tracker.

Only Denmark remains in the top five, ranked first. The roughly £6 billion in weapons it has sent to Ukraine is equivalent to 2.038 per cent of the country’s GDP.

The next four on that list are Estonia, Lithuania Latvia and Finland, all of whom share a border with mainland Russia or the exclave of Kaliningrad.

The three of the Baltic nations were not invited to today’s summit despite the proximity to Russia. Sir Keir Starmer, in an online meeting with the nations earlier today, apologised for this and vowed it would not happen again.

Tom Watling2 March 2025 13:50

The King shows extraordinary courage in supporting democracy after the Oval Office car crash

The King shows extraordinary courage in supporting democracy after Trump debacle

The involvement of a member of the Royal Family can have incalculable benefits – but this visit by President Zelensky to the King in his Norfolk home is unprecedented, writes Hugo Vickers
Tom Watling2 March 2025 13:48

More leaders arrive at Lancaster House

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen arrives at Lancaster House
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen arrives at Lancaster House (AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, greets Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store as he arrives for a summit on Ukraine at Lancaster House
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, greets Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store as he arrives for a summit on Ukraine at Lancaster House (AP)
Tom Watling2 March 2025 13:42

Turkish FM arrives at Lancaster House

Turkey’s foreign minister Hakan Fidan has arrived at Lancaster House.

Turkey recently stated its willingness to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

It hosted the last talks, which took place in March 2022.

(REUTERS)
Tom Watling2 March 2025 13:38

