Ukraine Russia news – latest: Putin’s army has lost ‘almost half’ of key battle tanks in war
Moscow’s fleet of modern T-72B3 and T-72B3M military vehicle hit particularly hard
Russia has likely lost almost half of its best tanks during its invasion of Ukraine with Vladimir Putin’s troops stepping up attacks in the country’s eastern regions including Donetsk and Luhansk in a major offensive.
Moscow’s pre-invasion fleet of modern T-72B3 and T-72B3M main battle tanks has been hit particularly hard, with a loss rate of up to 50 per cent, an assessment from military think tank the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) suggests.
The director general of the IISS, John Chipman, said that Moscow has been forced “to rely on its older stored weapons” thanks to production of the newer models being “slow” which means Russia is falling back on its Soviet-era tanks.
This comes as the Russian defence ministry has claimed that its soldiers have broken through two fortified defensive lines in Ukraine’s east, suggesting the invading forces are marching ahead.
“During the offensive... the Ukrainian troops randomly retreated to a distance of up to 3 km (2 miles) from the previously occupied lines,” the ministry said on Telegram
Russia sending troops ‘en masse' to Bakhmut as grim battle rages on
Military experts monitoring the hotspot on war – the eastern sector – in Ukraine indicate that Russia has launched a heavy military offensive on the city, making the battle difficult for Ukrainian soldiers.
Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said that the Russian forces have launched attacks on several settlements, including Paraskoviivka on the northern approaches to Bakhmut, over the past day.
“Things are very difficult for our forces there as Russian troops are being sent into the area en masse,” Mr Zhdanov said.
Russian attempts to advance on two other settlements north of Bakhmut were repelled, he added in a YouTube video.
Former commander and military analyst Maksym Zhorinsaid that the Russians were attacking Opytne and Klishchiivka, villages on the southern approaches to Bakhmut.
There was also heavy fighting in Krasna Hora, to the north of Bakhmut, where the Ukrainians had suffered losses, he added.
“The city can be supplied and the injured can be evacuated. We can maintain our defence for a long time yet,” he said.
In the latest battlefield report, top Ukrainian armed forces officials said that the Russian forces had fired on more than 15 towns and villages near Bakhmut, including the city itself.
If Russia manages to capture Bakhmut, it would have the advantage of using it as a stepping stone to advance on two bigger cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk further west in Donetsk, which would revive Moscow’s momentum ahead of the first anniversary of the invasion.
“They’re producing and reactivating nowhere near enough to compensate for those loss rates. Their current armoured fleet at the front is about half the size it was at the start of the war,” said Henry Boyd, research fellow at the IISS.
The broader loss rate across all models of tank is thought to be around 40 per cent, the IISS said in its annual Military Balance report.
Ukraine to boycott OSCE meeting in Vienna if Russia attends
Ukraine has informed the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe that it won’t attend the next meeting of its parliamentary assembly if sanctioned Russian lawmakers are allowed to participate.
The meeting is scheduled to take place in Vienna on February 23-24, during the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In a letter obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Mykyta Poturaiev, wrote, “We do not find ourselves in a position to attend the winter meeting in case of Russia’s participation.”
The letter, which was dated February 10 and addressed to Parliamentary Assembly President Margareta Cederfelt, noted that Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine was widely supported by Russian politicians, including members of the Russian delegation to the OSCE.
“We have no doubts that the Russian delegation will use the OSCE ... for justification of the aggression against my country as well as for whitewashing numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against the Ukrainian people,” Poturaiev wrote.
He suggested the meeting’s postponement “to preserve the integrity of the assembly,” which is a separate body consisting of 323 parliamentarians from the OSCE’s 57 member states,
Ukraine may not get UK fighter jets for years, says Ben Wallace
Defence secretary Ben Wallace has said it could be years before the UK gives any fighter jets to Ukraine as he joined a Nato security conference.
The cabinet minister suggested it was likely that president Volodymyr Zelensky may even have to wait until the war with Russia was over before British aircraft was supplied.
“I don’t think it’s going to be in the next few months or even years,” he told the BBC. “These are aircraft that come with not only huge sort of capability challenges. You just can’t learn to fly in a week or two, it will take a long time.”
Saying a fleet of a fighter jets would involve “hundreds of engineers and pilots”, he added: “We’re not going to deploy, you know, 200 RAF personnel into Ukraine in the time of a war.”
Russia won’t find ‘marine’ throughout country as it is losing many people – Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia is losing many people from its forces and will not be able to find a “marine” throughout the country.
“The enemy is already losing so many of its people, so many of its forces, that it will soon be difficult to find, for example, a ‘marine’ throughout Russia,” he said in his nightly address.
He added that Ukraine’s task is to “make sure that there is less and less desire there to keep Ukrainian territories under occupation”.
“The liberation of our land is the goal we are working on every day,” Mr Zelensky said.
“We have to ensure that this spring it is truly felt that Ukraine is moving towards victory. This applies to the training of our defence forces, the supply of weapons for our country and our strategic initiative in the war,” the Ukrainian president said.
He added that any attempts by Russia to “retake the initiative must be thwarted” and that he is “confident that we will do so.”
At least 6,000 Ukrainian children put through Russian re-education camps – US report
Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children – likely many more – in “re-education” camps, according to a US-backed report.
Yale University researchers said they had identified at least 43 camps and other facilities where Ukrainian children have been held that were part of a “large-scale systematic network” operated by Moscow since its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
The children included those with parents or clear familial guardianship, those Russia deemed orphans, others who were in the care of Ukrainian state institutions before the invasion and those whose custody was unclear or uncertain due to the war, it said.
Russian and Ukrainian football teams brawl after checking into same hotel
A fight broke out between Russian and Ukrainian footballers after the teams were checked into the same hotel in Turkey.
Footage shows a brawl between Russian Shinnik Yaroslavl FC players and Ukrainian FC Minaj at the Royal Seginus hotel in Antalya.
In a statement, FC Minaj said the fight occurred out due to “the disgraceful behavior of the football players of the Russian team towards the hotel employees.”
The Ukrainian side said allegations in Russian media that Minaj players forced Shinnik players to sing the Ukraine national anthem and “beat the players in the lift” was a “delusion.”
Russia claims to have pushed back Ukrainian soldiers in Luhansk
The Russian defence ministry has claimed that its soldiers have broken through two fortified defensive lines in Ukraine’s east.
“During the offensive... the Ukrainian troops randomly retreated to a distance of up to 3 km (2 miles) from the previously occupied lines,” the ministry said on Telegram.
It added: “Even the more fortified second line of defence of the enemy could not hold the breakthrough of the Russian military.”
The ministry did not give any details on the battlefield gains.
Luhansk and Donetsk regions make up the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland, now partially occupied by Russia which wants full control.
Russia asks US to prove it did not destroy Nord Stream – report
The Russian embassy to the US has said that officials in Washington should try to prove that it was not behind the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Moscow to western Europe, reported TASS news agency today.
Moscow considers the destruction of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last September "an act of international terrorism" and will not allow it to be swept under the rug, the embassy said in a statement.
