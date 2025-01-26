Ukraine-Russia latest: Zelensky makes demand for Trump talks to end war as Kyiv shoots down missile attack
Comes as South Korea’s military says North Korea is preparing to send more troops to join Russia’s war in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky has made a demand for Kyiv to be included in talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine that he believes could happen under Donald Trump’s presidency.
The Ukrainian President also said on Saturday that the terms of any deal that might arise under the new US President were still unclear – and might not even be clear to Trump himself – because Vladimir Putin had no interest in ending the war.
However, the Russian President has emphasised that he is open for talks with Trump on a broad range of issues including Russia’s war in Ukraine as he called for the two leaders to meet.
The Russian president told a state TV journalist on Friday: “We believe the current president’s statements about his readiness to work together. We are always open to this and ready for negotiations.”
The leaders’ remarks come as Kyiv shot down two missiles and 46 of 61 drones Ukraine’s military said Russia launched at the country in an overnight attack yesterday.
Ukraine’s military said its drones hit oil facilities in Russia’s Ryazan and a microelectronics production plant in Bryansk yesterday, which it said were involved in supplying Russia’s army.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s military said North Korea was preparing to send more troops to join Russia’s fight against Ukraine, despite Pyongyang suffering a high rate of losses among its existing deployment of 11,000 and seeing some of its soldiers captured.
Zelensky’s plan to convince Trump to support the war against Russia
Concerns that Donald Trump may be prepared to ditch America’s support for Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky are wrong, insiders have claimed.
People working with the newly installed White House administration point to the presence of one of Zelensky’s key allies at a place of honour at President Trump’s inauguration on Monday.
David Arakhamia, the Ukrainian parliamentary group leader of Zelensky’s Servant of the People Party, was afforded a rare place in the Capitol rotunda to witness the inauguration on Monday. He has since told Ukrainian media that he now expects a formal Ukrainian delegation to meet with the US president next month.
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox reports:
Russia says it destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones and two sea drones in Black Sea
Russia's Defence Ministry has said its air defence systems destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones over Russia and two sea drones in the Black Sea.
It said on Sunday that eight drones were downed over the Ryazan region, six drones were destroyed in the Kursk region and one drone was hit over the Belgorod region overnight.
Ryazan governor Pavel Malkov said there were no casualties in the latest drone attacks but authorities were still estimating the damage.
Ukraine’s military says it attacked one of Russia’s largest oil refineries
Ukraine has attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, its military has said.
Kyiv's general staff said on Sunday its forces attacked Russia's Ryazan oil refinery again last night and explosions and fire were reported in the target area. "The Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the four largest refineries in the Russian Federation," it said on Telegram.
Military and civilian authorities did not immediately report casualties or damages.
Lukashenko set to return to power in Belarus amid orchestrated election
The smiling face of President Alexander Lukashenko gazed out from campaign posters across Belarus as the country held an orchestrated election guaranteed to give the 70-year-old autocrat another term in power.
"Needed!" the posters proclaim beneath a photo of Mr Lukashenko, his hands clasped together. The phrase is what groups of voters responded in campaign videos after supposedly being asked if they wanted him to serve again.
But his opponents, many of whom are imprisoned or exiled abroad by his unrelenting crackdown on dissent and free speech, would disagree. They call the election a sham – much like the last one in 2020 that triggered months of protests that were unprecedented in the history of the country of nine million people. The crackdown saw more than 65,000 arrests, with thousands beaten, bringing condemnation and sanctions from the West.
His iron-fisted rule since 1994 earned Mr Lukashenko the nickname of "Europe's last dictator", relying on subsidies and political support from close ally Russia.
He let Moscow use his territory to invade Ukraine in 2022 and even hosts some of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons, but he still campaigned with the slogan, "peace and security," arguing he has saved Belarus from being drawn into war. "It's better to have a dictatorship like in Belarus than a democracy like Ukraine," Mr Lukashenko said in his characteristic bluntness.
His reliance on support from Russian President Vladimir Putin helped him survive the 2020 protests.
Observers believe Mr Lukashenko feared a repeat of those mass demonstrations amid economic troubles and the fighting in Ukraine, and so scheduled the vote in January, when few would want to fill the streets again, rather than in August. He faces only token opposition.
Full story: Putin ‘open for talks’ with Trump over Ukraine war and calls for leaders to meet
Vladimir Putin has emphasised that he is open for talks with Donald Trump on a broad range of issues including Russia’s war in Ukraine as he called for the two leaders to meet.
The Russian president also echoed his US counterpart’s claim the conflict in Ukraine could have been prevented had he been in the White House in 2022 in what was his bluntest endorsement yet of Mr Trump’s refusal to accept his defeat in the 2020 election.
In the interview with Russian state television on Friday, Mr Putin praised Mr Trump as a “clever and pragmatic man” who is focused on US interests and said: “We believe the current president’s statements about his readiness to work together. We are always open to this and ready for negotiations.”
Freezing aid to Ukraine shows Trump is no ally to the West
Donald Trump’s foreign policy chief has said foreign aid to all countries apart from Israel and Egypt is to be halted. The results for Ukraine could be catastrophic, writes Sam Kiley in Dnipro
Ukraine says it downed 50 Russian drones overnight
Ukrainian air defences downed 50 of 72 drones launched by Russia overnight, the air force said on Sunday.
It said that 9 drones were “lost,” referring to Ukraine’s use of electronic warfare to redirect Russian drones, while one is still in Ukrainian airspace, reported Reuters.
No casualties or damages have been reported yet.
Russia trying to revive campaign deterring West from providing military assistance to Ukraine, says think tank
Russia is trying to revive its information campaign aimed at deterring the US and other Western states from providing Ukraine with further military assistance, according to a US war think tank.
The Institute for the Study of War went on to say: “Ukraine remains in critical need of US and European military assistance to maintain its defense against Russian aggression and to conduct future negotiations from a position of strength.”
Donetsk Oblast authorities to forcibly evacuate children due to increased shelling
Authorities in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast have said they will begin forcible evacuations of families with children in over 20 settlements in the area due to increased shelling from Russia.
Governor Vadim Filashkin said that families with children in several settlements in the Komar and Kryvorizhzhia communities will be evacuated on a mandatory basis, according to the Kyiv Independent.
“Now that the enemy has intensified shelling of Donetsk Oblast, people are suffering and dying every day, I ask parents to be very responsible about the evacuation,” Filashkin wrote.
“Children should live in peace and tranquility, not hide from shelling!”
He added that 76 children currently remain in the Komar area and 34 in Kryvorizhzhia.
