Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky to join emergency EU summit after US cuts intelligence sharing with Kyiv
Halt to intelligence sharing came before Macron warned Europe to be ready if US was ‘no longer on our side’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will join EU leaders in Brussels for emergency talks on ramping up support for Kyiv, as the US withdraws its military and intelligence aid.
Leaders of the European Union's 27 countries will discuss how they can quickly increase their military budgets as Ukraine looks to fill the gap left by Washington.
Meanwhile, Mr Macron warned Europe had to be ready for if the US was “no longer by our side” during a televised statement on Wednesday night. Mr Macron also said he was willing to discuss offering European allies the protection of France's nuclear capabilities.
The US suspended its intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, severely impacting the flow of vital information that Kyiv uses to defend itself from Russian attacks.
The latest blow comes after Donald Trump suspended military aid to Kyiv, but American officials have said positive talks between Washington and Kyiv mean it may only be a short suspension.
“We have taken a step back and are pausing and reviewing all aspects of this relationship,” national security adviser Mike Waltz said on Wednesday.
France is offering intelligence to Ukraine to help fill the gap, French defence minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Thursday.
European MPs call on Belgian King to support seizure of €250 billion in frozen Russian assets
European MPs have sent an open letter to King Philippe of Belgium calling on him to support the seizure of €250 billion in frozen Russian assets to help fund the Ukrainian war effort.
The letter calls on support for the seizure of Russian assets held in Belgium and the prompt transfer of these funds to Ukraine at this "pivotal moment for Europe’s security", European Pravda reported.
"There is both a legal basis and a moral imperative to act. International law recognises the right of states to seize the assets of an aggressor to compensate victims and finance reconstruction. Precedent exists,” the letter writes.
It was signed by 30 around 30 members of the national parliaments in several EU countries and the European Parliament, including from France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Sweden and more.
'War doesn't wait for bureaucracy': Von der Leyen told to urgently slash defence industry red tape
European drone company Nordic Air Defence (NAD) has urged Ursula von der Leyen to slash urgently red tape in the defence industry, warning that “war doesn’t wait for bureaucracy”.
As EU leaders gather in Brussels on Thursday for a special council on defence, Karl Rosander, NAD’s CEO warned that if Europe “is serious about building a resilient and cutting-edge defence industry, it must create an environment where breakthrough technologies can flourish, unleashing the full potential of its world-class talent and industry.”
He urged the European commissioner to “ensure that innovation is fostered and not stifled by overregulation”, warning: “In war, the sides don’t care about bureaucracy and regulation. If something works it’s used.”
“This is especially true with drones that can be bought and adapted cheaply. We’re facing rapid innovation and proliferation and our defence needs to meet the speed of the aggression or we’ll always fall behind”, he added.
Full report: US suspends intelligence sharing with Ukraine
Watch live: Macron briefs press ahead of Ukraine crisis talks at EU leaders summit
Russia captures eastern village in Ukraine
Russian forces have taken control of the village of Andriivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, Moscow’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday.
For months, Russian forces have been slowly advancing in the region as Ukraine struggles to cope with the sheer manpower of the military.
The battlefield report has not been independently verified.
Europe must be prepared to offer security guarantees, says EU boss
Europe must be ready to offer security guarantees to Ukraine, EU chief Antonio Costa said ahead of talks later today, after the US cuts its military support to Kyiv.
EU leaders are set to convene in Brussels today for an emergency summit on how to quickly ramp up their support for Ukraine after Washington ended military aid and intelligence sharing in the past few days.
In a letter inviting EU countries to the talks, Mr Costa said: “As far as Ukraine is concerned, there is a new momentum, which should lead to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.
“The EU and its member states are ready to take more responsibility for Europe’s security. We should therefore be prepared for a possible European contribution to the security guarantees that will be necessary to ensure a lasting peace in Ukraine.”
British and US volunteers survive missile strike which killed four, Zelensky says
American and British volunteers have survived a Russian missile strike in Ukraine which killed four people, president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
More than 30 people were injured in the strike on the central city of Kryvyi Rih, Mr Zelensky added in a post on Telegram.
“Just before the strike, volunteers from one of the humanitarian organizations checked into the hotel - citizens of Ukraine, the United States, and Britain. They survived because they managed to get out of their rooms,” Mr Zelensky wrote.
“Many civilian facilities around the hotel were damaged by the strike. Rescuers are still working at the scene - all services.
“There can be no pause in the pressure on Russia to stop this war and terror against life,” he concluded.
Ukraine also shot down 68 drones out of a total 112 launched by Russia overnight, its air force said Tuesday morning.
France offers intelligence to Ukraine to fill US gap
France is offering intelligence to Ukraine to help fill a gap left by Washington’s suspension of intelligence sharing with Kyiv.
The move was announced by French defence minister Sebastien Lecornu, who said: "We have intelligence resources that we use to help the Ukrainians.”
"It has been suspended since yesterday afternoon," he added, referring to US intelligence-sharing with Ukraine. "I think for our British friends who are in an intelligence community with the United States, it is more complicated."
The US suspended the sharing as it pressures Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to cooperate with president Donald Trump's bid to convene peace talks with Russia.
Putin appoints Alexander Darchiev as Russia's new ambassador to Washington
Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed senior veteran diplomat Alexander Darchiev as ambassador to the United States, to lead a rapprochement that has stunned Ukraine and Washington's European allies.
The Foreign Ministry said last week Washington had given it the green light at a meeting between Russian and U.S. officials in Turkey to appoint Darchiev, who now serves as head of the Foreign Ministry's North America department.
That six-hour meeting in Istanbul last Thursday, where the delegations worked to try to restore normal function of their embassies, was the latest sign of a thaw between the two countries.
Russia has had no ambassador in Washington since last October when the previous envoy, Anatoly Antonov, left his post.
Darchiev, 64, has served two long spells in Russia's Washington embassy and was ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021.
