Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky in US to sign minerals deal as Trump tries to laugh off dictator jibe
Stage set for tense meeting in Washington DC as Trump suggests he trusts Putin not to invade Ukraine again
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet Donald Trump in Washington DC to sign a critical minerals deal, as Kyiv works to regain US backing against Russia’s invasion.
Ahead of the meeting, Mr Trump denied ever calling the Ukrainian leader being a “dictator” following a Truth Social rant just last week.
“Did I say that? I can't believe I said that”, the US president said in response to a question about whether he stood by the remark, adding: “We have a lot of respect, I have a lot of respect for him.
“We've given them a lot of equipment and a lot of money, but they have fought very bravely, no matter how you figure, they have really fought.”
In a remark that may concern European leaders, Mr Trump also said he trusted Russian president Vladimir Putin to keep his word on a peace deal struck with Ukraine and suggested a minerals deal alone could deter future Russian aggression, as he met with British prime minister Keir Starmer at the White House on Thursday.
“I think Russia has been acting very well,” he said. “I think we're very well advanced on the deal, but we have not made a deal yet.”
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claims to have thwarted a Ukrainian plot to assassinate a prominent priest with close ties to President Vladimir Putin.
Two church figures have been arrested in connection with the alleged scheme, which the FSB says was orchestrated by a Ukrainian spy agency.
The intended target, 66-year-old Tikhon Shevkunov, is widely reported in Russian media as Putin’s “confessor.” While the Kremlin has confirmed a long-standing acquaintance between the two men, dating back to the late 1990s, the exact nature of their relationship remains unclear.
Russia says it suggested restoring air links with US during Istanbul talks
Russia has said it suggested restoring direct air links with the United States during what Moscow described as “substantive and businesslike” talks in Turkey on Thursday.
Russia’s foreign ministry did not say how the US side had responded at Thursday’s meeting in Istanbul, but shares in Russian airline Aeroflot rose 3.8 per cent after the news.
Such a move would mark a serious departure from the West’s policy of seeking to isolate Russia internationally in retaliation for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.
The six hours of talks between senior diplomats in Istanbul – said to have been aimed at “normalising” relations between the two countries – followed a phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on 12 February and a high-level meeting in Saudi Arabia six days later.
Mr Putin said on Thursday that initial contacts with the Trump administration gave grounds for hope, and warned “Western elites” – meaning the UK and the European Union – not to sabotage them.
A US State Department statement on Thursday said the talks had covered issues such as embassy staffing levels, visas and diplomatic banking. It did not mention air links.
As he jets back to Britain after his trip to the White House, Sir Keir Starmer is entitled to breathe a sigh of relief. Fears that stiff Starmer would endure a repeat of Theresa May’s awkward hand holding incident with Trump when she visited the Oval Office in his first term proved unfounded.
But before Starmer gets the Downing Street bunting out it is worth looking beyond the banter at key aspects which did not go his way. Trump rejected his demand for US troops to provide a “backstop” for British and other European troops in any peace keeping force in Ukraine.
He fobbed him off with warm words about the US plan to send civilian workers to Ukraine as part of a minerals deal between the two countries as being a form of “backstop.” It is nothing of the sort.
To underline this, Trump stamped on the notion – supported by many in Europe but violently opposed by Putin – that Ukraine might join Nato. He went even further, repeatedly stating his trust in Putin, regularly denounced in blistering terms by Starmer. Though the “tough negotiator” did not do that in the Oval Office to Trump’s face. Funny that.
Ukraine says it hit Russia's Ilsky oil refinery and Donetsk weapons warehouse
The Ukrainian military claims to have hit Russia's Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region and a thermobaric weapons warehouse in the Russia-occupied Donetsk region overnight.
Ukraine’s military said the refinery was supplying fuel to the Russian military.
What would Ukraine’s mineral deal with Trump involve?
While negotiations are yet to be finalised, it has been reported the preliminary agreement establishes a fund in which Ukraine would contribute 50 per cent of proceeds from the “future monetisation” of state-owned mineral resources such as oil and gas, which would be invested in Ukrainian projects.
Included in the deal was a US commitment to back Ukraine’s economic development into the future. Deputy prime minister Olha Stefanishyna told the Financial Times that the minerals agreement is just one part of the bigger picture.
But the deal will not include the US security guarantees keenly sought after by Kyiv.
The US reportedly dropped Donald Trump’s demand for $500bn in potential revenue from Ukrainian resources, a condition which was rejected out of hand by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Macron ‘persuaded Trump not to cancel Zelensky visit’
Donald Trump considering cancelling Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit today before being persuaded against it by Emmanuel Macron, it has been claimed in a French media report.
Citing a diplomatic source, BFMTV claimed that the US president’s team contacted Kyiv on Wednesday to cancel the visit – prompting Mr Zelensky to contact Mr Macron, who called Mr Trump to say he would personally vouch for Mr Zelensky.
Mr Trump confirmed the visit on Wednesday, following reports that a meeting may be taking place, in an announcement which came after Kyiv-Washington relations hit a shock new low, with Mr Trump echoing Kremlin propaganda in labelling Mr Zelensky a “dictator”.
Putin’s forces launch more than 200 drones in latest aerial assault
Ukraine joining Nato is “just not going to happen”, Donald Trump has said, ahead of his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky today.
Speaking in the Oval Office alongside Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday, the US president was asked about Europe’s Nato ambitions for Ukraine. He replied: “I could be very nice and say, ‘oh, we’ll work to it’. Look – it’s not going to happen. It’s just not going to happen.
“That’s what started this whole thing. Biden said that and all of a sudden the guns started. That was one of the primary reasons this started. And this was long before President Putin. They never said this was an impossibility. So we can say, ‘oh, gee, well we’ll try’, but that’s something that’s just not going to happen.”
But he continued: “Then the other question they ask is about the land – will you get your land back? Well, they’ve fought long and hard on the land ... we’re going to certainly try and get as much as we can back. But on the Nato, that’s not going to happen.”
Ukraine has ‘been quite savvy’ in securing Trump meeting, diplomat suggests
Even before today’s talks commence, Volodymyr Zelensky is already viewed in some quarters as having scored a diplomatic victory in securing a meeting in Washington before US-Russia peace talks begin in earnest – and just days after Donald Trump echoed Kremlin propaganda in labelling the Ukrainian president a “dictator”.
“The Ukrainians have been quite savvy at turning it round, and using this [the minerals deal] as an opening to engage the US," a senior Kyiv-based European diplomat told Reuters.
Kyiv hopes the agreement will spur Trump to back Ukraine’s war effort, and potentially even win support from Republicans in Congress for a new round of aid.
Speaking alongside Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday, Mr Trump told reporters: “It’s a backstop, you could say, I don’t think anybody’s going to play around if we’re there with a lot of workers and having to do with rare earths and other things which we need for our country.”
However, Russia’s Vladimir Putin has also touted the possibility of a US minerals deal with Moscow, including in occupied Ukrainian territory.
Russia arrests two church figures over alleged Ukrainian plot to kill ‘Putin’s confessor’
Russia’s FSB security service has said it arrested two church figures suspected of plotting to kill a priest close to Vladimir Putin on the instructions of Ukrainian intelligence.
The alleged target was Tikhon Shevkunov, 66, whom Russian media have described for years as “Putin’s confessor”. He has maintained a public acquaintance with Mr Putin since the late 1990s and the Kremlin has said the two men know each other well.
In 2023, Mr Shevkunov was appointed to the senior church rank of metropolitan of Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula which Russia illegally in 2014.
In a statement, the FSB said it had detained two men it claimed had been recruited by Ukrainian military intelligence on the Telegram messenger service in mid-2024. The FSB said it seized an improvised explosive device and two fake Ukrainian passports.
One of the men, Nikita Ivankovich, is a Russian cleric at a church in Moscow. The other, Denis Popovich, a Ukrainian born in the western city of Chernivtsi, worked as Mr Shevkunov's assistant.
The authorities released videos of both men confessing to the plot. They spoke hesitantly and it was not clear under what circumstances the confessions had been obtained.
Mr Popovich said he had been recruited to monitor Mr Shevkunov’s movements and threatened with the murder of his relatives unless he complied. He said he was then tasked with finding an accomplice in order to “eliminate” Mr Shevkunov.
He said the plan was to plant a bomb in a residential building of the 14th-century Sretensky Monastery in Moscow, where Mr Shevkunov was superior until 2018.
