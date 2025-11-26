Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump envoy to meet Putin after Kyiv welcomes ‘fine-tuned’ peace plan

Trump says 'dealmaker' Witkoff will meet Russia's president in Moscow next week

Sam Kiley,Arpan Rai
Wednesday 26 November 2025 04:02 GMT
Comments
Zelensky says Russia's top priority is war after Trump hints Ukraine negotiators 'very close' to peace deal

Donald Trump says his proposal to end the war in Ukraine has been "fine-tuned" after talks in Geneva and he will now send his special envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss the plan with Vladimir Putin.

Trump has said he will only meet with Putin and Zelensky himself when the terms of a peace deal are “final”.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday evening, the US president said he was sending envoys to Moscow and Kyiv in a bid to iron out a “few remaining points of disagreement” between the warring countries.

Mr Trump said negotiators are getting “very close” to a deal, with reports suggesting Ukraine is ready to “move forward” with the peace framework proposed by the US.

Kyiv said that it supports the “essence” of a peace agreement after intense negotiations between US and Ukrainian officials in Geneva.

But a Ukrainian official said the most sensitive issues in the agreement would still need to be discussed by Trump and president Volodymyr Zelensky, after a US official claimed that Kyiv had accepted the terms of an agreement.

Watch: Zelensky says Russia's top priority is war after Trump hints Ukraine negotiators 'very close' to peace deal

Zelensky says Russia's top priority is war after Trump hints Ukraine negotiators 'very close' to peace deal
Arpan Rai26 November 2025 04:02

Trump backs away from Ukraine peace plan deadline

US president Donald Trump has backed away from a Thursday deadline for Ukraine to agree to a US-proposed peace plan.

Trump, speaking to reporters on board Air Force One as he flew to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday, said US negotiators were making progress in discussions with Russia and Ukraine, and Moscow had agreed to some concessions. He did not detail them.

But he and his aides have moved away from a firm deadline and now say they would like an agreement as soon as possible.

“The deadline for me is when it's over," Trump said on the presidential aircraft.

A US-based framework for ending the war, first reported last week, prompted fresh concerns that the Trump administration might be willing to push Ukraine to sign a peace deal heavily tilted toward Moscow.

Several rounds of talks have followed, and Ukraine now says it has an "understanding" with the US on a new version.

Arpan Rai26 November 2025 03:35

Ukraine destroys Russian laser aircraft in successful strikes on bases

Ukraine says it has carried out successful strikes on multiple Russian airbases, hitting an experimental A-60 airborne laser platform and a Russian Il-76 transport aircraft.

The aircraft were identified in an update from Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's drone forces.

Earlier, Ukraine's armed forces General Staff reported successful strikes on several strategic Russian targets, including the Taganrog Aircraft Repair Plant and the Atlant Aero drone manufacturing facility in Rostov oblast.

The General Staff had said that the A-60 at the Taganrog aircraft repair plant in southwestern Russia had likely been hit, before Brovdi shared a satellite image confirming the damage.

The A-60 is a rare Soviet-era experimental aircraft based on the Il-76 and is equipped with an airborne laser system. Estimated to be worth between $150m and $480m, it was developed to test missile defence and anti-satellite technologies.

Arpan Rai26 November 2025 03:16

Trump says Ukraine peace plan proposal 'fine-tuned'

Donald Trump has said a proposal to end Russia's war in Ukraine has been "fine-tuned" and announced he's sending his special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Vladimir Putin.

Witkoff reportedly advised Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov that Putin should call Trump to congratulate him for the Gaza peace deal, say Russia had supported it and that he respects the president as a man of peace. The remarks from the transcript were published by Bloomberg yesterday.

The White House did not dispute the veracity of the transcript, and Trump described Witkoff's reported approach to the Russians in the call as "standard" negotiating procedure.

“He's got to sell this to Ukraine. He's got to sell Ukraine to Russia," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew to his home in Florida last night. "That's what a dealmaker does."

Russian president Vladimir Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev, left, and US special envoy Steve Witkoff attend talks in St. Petersburg, Russia
Russian president Vladimir Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev, left, and US special envoy Steve Witkoff attend talks in St. Petersburg, Russia (Sputnik)
Arpan Rai26 November 2025 02:52

Watch: Zelensky says Ukraine peace deal has fewer than 28 points after Geneva talks

Zelensky says Ukraine peace deal has fewer than 28 points after Geneva talks
Nicole Wootton-Cane26 November 2025 02:00

Comment: As Trump bends to Putin’s will again on Ukraine, it is time for Europe to go it alone

As Trump bends to Putin’s will again on Ukraine, it is time for Europe to go it alone

A new deal cooked up by the Trump administration will benefit only Moscow and Washington. Sam Kiley, world affairs editor, says it is time for Europe and other allies to establish military and intelligence independence from the US
Nicole Wootton-Cane26 November 2025 01:00

Recap: Russia dashes Trump’s hope of quick peace deal in Ukraine after rejecting European proposal

Russia dashes Trump’s hope of quick peace deal after rejecting European proposal

Kremlin says European counterproposal for Ukraine was not constructive
Nicole Wootton-Cane26 November 2025 00:00

Ukraine must cede land for peace deal, Witkoff reportedly told Kremlin

Ukraine must cede land including the Donetsk region in order to achieve a peace deal, US special envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly told officials in Moscow last month.

Bloomberg reported that the conversation took place on 14 October.

“Now, me to you, I know what it’s going to take to get a peace deal done: Donetsk and maybe a land swap somewhere,” Mr Witkoff reportedly told senior Kremlin official Yuri Ushakov during the five-minute conversation, according to Bloomberg’s transcript.

“But I’m saying instead of talking like that, let’s talk more hopefully because I think we’re going to get to a deal here.”

Nicole Wootton-Cane25 November 2025 23:33

Starmer says changes to draft peace plan are 'constructive' and 'could be accepted'

Political correspondent Millie Cooke reports...

Sir Keir Starmer says the changes that have been proposed to the draft peace plan are "constructive" and "could be accepted", arguing the talks are moving "in a positive direction".

Speaking at the top of a Coalition of the Willing call, the prime minister said: "I welcome some of the developments that have now come forward.

"It was a chance to ensure that the draft plan fully reflects Ukraine’s interests and lays the ground for a lasting peace."

He added: "They’ve proposed some constructive changes. And of course some of our National Security Advisers were there in Geneva to support the talks.

"So I do think we’re moving in a positive direction – and indications today that in large part the majority of the text looks as though, Volodymyr is indicating, could be accepted."

Nicole Wootton-Cane25 November 2025 23:30

Watch: Starmer hits out at Putin’s ‘depraved ambitions’

Starmer hits out at Putin’s ‘depraved ambitions’
Nicole Wootton-Cane25 November 2025 23:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in