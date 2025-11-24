Ukraine-Russia war latest: Rubio hails ‘tremendous progress’ but Europe demands changes to Trump’s peace plan
Rubio says changes expected in pro-Russian peace plan to add something Ukraine can support
Europe is demanding changes to the pro-Russian peace plan floated by the Trump administration as US secretary of state Marco Rubio hailed “tremendous progress” at talks with Ukraine.
The Trump administration said it will make “some changes” to its contentious peace plan for Ukraine following “productive” talks in Geneva yesterday.
The European plan proposes that Ukraine be granted a larger military than under the US plan and that talks on land swaps should start from the frontline rather than a pre-determined view of which areas should be considered Russian.
A US senator has also called the plan as not the administration's position, but "essentially the wish-list of the Russians".
Rubio has indicated Washington would be making amends to its 28-point plan to converge on something both Ukraine and the US can support. Ukraine’s Andriy Yermak agreed that the delegations had made “good progress” towards a just and lasting peace.
The comments came hours after Trump took a swipe at the Ukrainian leadership, which he accused of expressing “zero gratitude” for their efforts to end the war. Trump also took issue with Europe for buying oil from Russia.
Rubio hails tremendous progress in Ukraine talks despite tensions from Kyiv
The main talks between US and Ukrainian officials got under way in a stiff atmosphere at the US mission, soon after Donald Trump complained in a Truth Social post that Ukraine's leadership had shown "zero gratitude" to the US for its efforts and Europe continued to buy Russian oil.
Secretary of state Marco Rubio interrupted the meeting to speak to reporters, saying the talks had been probably the best the US had held with Ukraine since Trump returned to power.
"Obviously this will ultimately have to be signed off with our presidents, although I feel very comfortable about that happening given the progress we've made," said Rubio.
Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian delegation, was at pains to thank Trump for his commitment to Kyiv during the brief interlude. Minutes later, Zelensky also thanked Trump.
Yermak did not reappear with Rubio when the talks ended.
Rubio has departed Geneva en route back to Washington, a senior State Department official said.
What changes has Europe sought in Trump's skewed peace plan?
European officials joined the US and Ukrainian delegations for talks after crafting a modified version of the US plan that pushes back on proposed limits to Kyiv's armed forces and mooted territorial concessions.
The European plan proposes that Ukraine be granted a larger military than under the US plan and that talks on land swaps should start from the frontline rather than a pre-determined view of which areas should be considered Russian.
Trump has said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has until Thursday to approve the plan, which calls on Ukraine to cede territory, accept limits on its military and renounce ambitions to join Nato.
US and Ukraine say they have an 'updated and refined' peace framework
The United States and Ukraine said they had created an "updated and refined peace framework" to end the war with Russia that apparently modified an earlier plan drafted by the Trump administration which Kyiv and its allies saw as too sympathetic to Moscow.
In a joint statement released after talks in Geneva between US and Ukrainian delegations, the two sides said their discussion was "highly productive" and said they would continue in coming days.
They did not provide specifics about a host of issues that must be resolved, including how to guarantee Kyiv's security from the threat posed by Russia.
In a separate statement, the White House said the new version included strengthened security guarantees, and that the Ukrainian delegation had said it "reflects their national interests."
Ukrainian officials did not provide a separate statement of their own and were not immediately available for comment.
What's in the European counter proposal?
A counter-proposal, drafted by Europe's E3 powers of Britain, France and Germany, emerged on Sunday as an alternative to the US plan. The 28-point counter is structurally based on the original proposal, with several caveats and amendments to the wording.
- The basis for territory swaps is markedly different. The original US proposal would see Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk recognised as de facto Russia. The counter proposal says Ukraine should commit to not taking back “occupied sovereign territory” through force. Negotiations on territory swaps would start from existing lines, it says.
- Ukraine’s standing military would be larger than that originally proposed, at up to 800,000 personnel from 600,000.
- Ukraine would also hold elections “as soon as possible” after the signing of the peace agreement, rather than in 100 days.
- Ukraine would also be compensated financially, including through frozen Russian sovereign assets.
- Point 3, that there would be an expectation Russia would not invade its neighbours and NATO will not expand further, had been deleted.
Trump accuses Zelensky of ‘ingratitude’ but agrees to change ‘pro-Russian’ peace plan
The United States agreed to make “some changes” to its contentious peace proposal to end the war in Ukraine on Sunday, following crunch talks both parties appraised as a success.
Read the full story:
Trump accuses Zelensky of ‘ingratitude’ but agrees to change ‘pro-Russian’ peace plan
Recap: Europe submits counter-proposal to US peace plan
Europeans have submitted a modified version of the United States' peace plan for Ukraine that pushes back on proposed limits to Kyiv's armed forces and territorial concessions, according to a document seen by Reuters on Sunday.
The document, prepared for talks on the plan in Geneva, proposes that Ukraine's military be capped at 800,000 "in peacetime" rather than a blanket cap of 600,000 proposed by the US plan.
It also says "negotiations on territorial swaps will start from the Line of Contact".
