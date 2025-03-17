Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump and Putin to speak this week as US pushes for ceasefire

Donald Trump is set to speak with Vladimir Putin in the next week to further discuss a ceasefire deal with Ukraine.
Speaking to CNN on Sunday, US envoy Steve Witkoff said the leaders will speak over the phone after what he described as a "positive" meeting with Putin in Moscow.
"I expect that there will be a call with both presidents this week, and we're also continuing to engage and have conversation with the Ukrainians," said Witkoff, who met with Putin on Thursday night, adding that he thought the talk between Trump and Putin would be "really good and positive."
Ukraine has confirmed its withdrawal from the biggest town it held in Kursk, as Russia battles the last of Kyiv’s troops out of the key region.
In early August 2024, Ukrainian troops staged an incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, capturing areas they hoped could be a crucial bargaining chip in peace negotiations.
But seven months later, Kyiv’s forces are rapidly losing ground amid a major Russian offensive to recapture land.
A battleground map shared by Ukraine’s general staff on Sunday seemingly confirmed they had retreated from Sudzha, the biggest town Ukraine controlled in Kursk, and the surrounding area.
Zelensky names new chief of general staff of armed forces
Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Andrii Hnatov as the new chief of the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces as the war-hit nation looks to restructure and strengthen its military.
The change comes at a time when Ukrainian troops are struggling to hold on to their foothold in Russia's Kursk region and facing increasing pressure in Donetsk.
Hnatov replaces Anatoliy Barhylevych, who held the position since February 2024. The appointment was announced by the general staff via its Telegram channel yesterday.
"We are systematically transforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine to enhance their combat effectiveness," defence minister Rustem Umerov said.
The outgoing army chief Barhylevych will now serve as the general inspector of Ukraine's defence ministry.
Mr Umerov emphasised that Barhylevych would "remain part of the team," overseeing military standards and strengthening discipline in the army.
Oleksandr Syrskyi remains in place as commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces.
Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv
Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Kyiv, said mayor Vitali Klitschko early this morning.
Mr Klitschko said that Ukrainian air defence units were trying to repel the attack.
Witnesses heard blasts in parts of the city in what sounded like air defence systems in operation, reported Reuters.
Russia threatens Britain and France over Nato observers in Ukraine: 'Just hot air'
Russia’s deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko has reiterated the Kremlin’s position that Moscow is categorically against the deployment of Nato observers to Ukraine.
Britain and France both have said that they were willing to send a peacekeeping force to monitor any ceasefire in Ukraine. Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said his country was also open to requests.
"It does not matter under what label Nato contingents were to be deployed on Ukrainian territory: be it the European Union, Nato, or in a national capacity," Mr Grushko said.
"If they appear there, it means that they are deployed in the conflict zone with all the consequences for these contingents as parties to the conflict," he said.
The Russian official said that a deployment of unarmed post-conflict observers can be discussed only once a peace agreement is worked out.
"We can talk about unarmed observers, a civilian mission that would monitor the implementation of individual aspects of this agreement, or guarantee mechanisms," Mr Grushko said. "In the meantime, it's just hot air."
Russia demands peace deal includes ban on Ukraine joining Nato
Russia will seek "ironclad" guarantees in any peace deal on Ukraine that Nato nations will exclude Kyiv from membership and that Ukraine will remain "neutral", a Russian deputy foreign minister said in remarks published today.
Russia’s deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko said that any long-lasting peace treaty on Ukraine must meet Moscow's demands in a broad-ranging interview with the Russian media outlet Izvestia that made no reference to the US ceasefire proposal.
"We will demand that ironclad security guarantees become part of this agreement," Izvestia cited Mr Grushko as saying.
"Part of these guarantees should be the neutral status of Ukraine, the refusal of Nato countries to accept it into the alliance,” he said.
The ‘nyet’ factor: Will Putin accept a ceasefire in Ukraine?
Steve Witkoff: Who is the real estate mogul Trump picked to broker Ukraine peace with Putin?
