Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin’s troops have entered Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv admits
Moscow’s military first claimed it had entered the Dnipropetrovsk region earlier this summer
Kyiv has acknowledged that Russian troops have crossed into Ukraine’s eastern industrial region of Dnipropetrovsk, after reports that two villages have been captured in the region.
"This is the first attack of such a large scale in Dnipropetrovsk region," Viktor Trehubov, of the Dnipro Operational-Strategic Group of Troops told the BBC
But he denied reports by authoritative Ukrainian battlefield analysts DeepState that Russian forces have occupied the villages of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivk.
"Russians have entered (there) and are attempting to establish a foothold," Mr Trehubov told Reuters. "Our forces are fighting to maintain their positions."
Moscow said in July it had taken their first village in Dnipropetrovsk, which is not among the five Ukrainian regions Russia has claimed as its own territory.
It comes afterDonald Trump says he believes Vladimir Putin is avoiding meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky simply due to personal animosity.
Asked yesterday why Putin was refusing to meet Zelensky, Trump said: “Because he doesn’t like him. I have people I don’t like, I don’t like to meet with them.”
Putin has ‘made good faith effort’ to engage in peace talks – Trump official
Steve Witkoff said he thought Russian president Vladimir Putin wanted to bring an end to the war.
"I think he (Putin) has made a good faith effort to engage. He certainly did at the Alaska summit. But it's a very complicated conflict," Mr Witkoff, the US special envoy, said on Fox News.
President Donald Trump held a summit with Putin in Alaska on 15 August and a meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as Nato and European leaders, at the White House on 18 August.
Following those meetings, Mr Trump said Mr Zelensky and Mr Putin would hold a bilateral meeting before a trilateral meeting that would also include him.
But as progress stalled, the Ukrainian president said Russia was doing everything it could to prevent a meeting between him and Mr Putin. Russia has said it does not believe the agenda for such a meeting is ready.
"I think that we may end up seeing a bilateral meeting," Mr Witkoff said. "My own opinion is that the president is going to be needed at the table to finish a deal."
Russian troops inch forward in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region
Russia has captured two villages in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian open-source researchers confirmed on Tuesday, as Kremlin troops press an offensive amid a stalling diplomatic effort to end the war.
Ukraine's outmanned and outgunned military has struggled to fend off grinding Russian advances in much of the east as Moscow increases pressure on Kyiv to give up territory in any peace negotiations.
Russian forces now occupy the villages of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka, according to DeepState, a group tracking battlefield developments. Moscow's defence ministry had previously reported capturing both villages.
Ukraine's military on Tuesday dismissed reports that Russian troops had occupied the villages as false.
"Russians have entered (there) and are attempting to establish a foothold," Ukrainian military spokesperson Viktor Trehubov told Reuters, referring to Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka. "Our forces are fighting to maintain their positions."
Russian forces said in July they had taken their first village in Dnipropetrovsk, which is not among the five Ukrainian regions Russia has claimed as its own territory.
DeepState's map shows at least two other Dnipropetrovsk villages either occupied or the site of fighting, comparatively minuscule areas in the region of over 31,000 square kilometres.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had previously dismissed the significance of Russia's push into the region, describing it last month as aimed at achieving a "media victory".
Witkoff to meet Ukrainians in New York this week
US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday that he will meet with representatives from Ukraine in New York this week.
The Trump administration official said Washington continues to talk with Russia as the United States seeks an end to Moscow's war in Ukraine.
"I'm meeting with the Ukrainians this week. So I will be meeting with them this week in New York, and that's a big signal. We talk to the Russians every day," Witkoff said on Fox News.
Watch: JD Vance suggests World War 2 ended with 'negotiations' as he defends Ukraine-Russia talks
Desperate search for Russian swimmer missing in cross-Bosphorus race
Desperate search for Russian swimmer who went missing in cross-Bosphorus race
