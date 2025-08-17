Ukraine-Russia war latest: European leader ‘to join Zelensky for Trump meeting’ after Putin asks for Donbas surrender
Ukraine says its troops have advanced up to 1.2 miles, repelling Russian forces on the northern Sumy front
A European leader is due to accompany Volodymyr Zelensky to meet with Donald Trump in the White House on Monday, with reports suggesting it will be Finnish president Alexander Stubb.
Stubb, who has cultivated a strong relationship with the U.S. president, will be on hand to prevent any flare-ups between the Ukrainian president and Trump, and to represent Europe’s interests.
It comes as Vladimir Putin has demanded Ukraine surrender the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk provinces of the Donbas region as one condition for ending the war.
The Russian leader told Trump that he would be prepared to stop fighting on the rest of the frontline if Ukraine gave in to the demand.
The concessions were discussed at the summit of the two leaders in Alaska on Friday, which ended with no peace deal despite nearly three hours of talks. Sources very close to the meeting told The Independent the dramatic move appears to have been endorsed by Mr Trump as a means to bring an end to the war.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer will speak to western allies on Sunday in a ‘Coalition of the Willing’ meeting.
Putin demands Zelensky surrenders Donetsk region as condition for ending war in Ukraine
The key takeaways from Putin and Trump’s summit in Alaska
The highly-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had been hailed as an essential and crucial step in forging a path towards peace in wartorn Ukraine.
Three hours later, both leaders emerged claiming that the summit had been a “success” and “productive”. Yet no ceasefire deal has been struck, and little information has been given as to what was actually discussed behind closed doors.
In Moscow, the meeting has been praised as a success, while in the West, it has left more questions than answers.
Finnish president reportedly due to join Zelensky in Washington
While multiple European leaders have been invited to join Volodymyr Zelensky during his trip to Washington on Monday, it has been reported that Trump favourite Alexander Stubb will be the one to make the trip.
According to two European diplomats and a person familiar with the matter who spoke to Politico, the Finnish president will be on hand to prevent any flare-ups between the Ukrainian president and Donald Trump, and to include Europe in any discussions.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who has a close relationship with Trump, may also make the trip to Washington.
After an inconclusive summit, Ukraine’s fate hangs in the balance
Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has named his price for ending the war in Ukraine. If he is given those parts of the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk that he does not already occupy, he would freeze the rest of the frontline.
His offer, made at the summit meeting in Alaska, was relayed by Donald Trump to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, and Mr Trump then advised Mr Zelensky in a public interview to “make a deal” with Russia.
The US president’s position remains confused and ambiguous, but the implication that Ukraine should give up more land than it has already lost is not the right place to start. It is generally accepted, including by Mr Zelensky, that Ukraine will have to compromise in order to secure peace, but this would not be a compromise. It would be a straightforward concession, yielding to Mr Putin what he has been unable to win on the battlefield.
Contents of letter that Melania Trump sent to Putin revealed
In the letter hand-delivered by Donald Trump to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Melania Trump appealed to “protect the innocence of children” and said that by doing so he would not only serve Russia but humanity as a whole.
"Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation's rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center,” she wrote.
“They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger. As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation's hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few.”
She said the world should paint a dignity-filled world for all - so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded.
“Mr Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter," she wrote.
PM to speak with allies, amid reports Trump mulling Russian land grab in Ukraine
Sir Keir Starmer will meet European allies on Sunday, amid reports Donald Trump favours a Russian land grab in Ukraine to end the war.
The Prime Minister, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will host the coalition of the willing on Sunday afternoon.
The video conference of allies who plan to keep the peace in Ukraine comes ahead of Volodymyr Zelensky’s White House meeting with Donald Trump on Monday.
Several news outlets have cited sources which claimed that during the negotiations Mr Putin demanded full control of Donetsk and Luhansk – two occupied Ukrainian regions – as a condition for ending the war.
In exchange, he would give up other Ukrainian territories held by Russian troops.
Other outlets reported that Mr Trump is inclined to support the plan, and will speak to Mr Zelensky about it on Monday when they meet in the Oval Office.
Sir Keir commended Mr Trump’s “pursuit of an end to the killing” following a phone call with the US President, Mr Zelensky and Nato allies on Saturday morning.
Multiple European leaders invited to White House for Zelensky meeting
Multiple European leaders have been invited to join president Donald Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Monday, a US official told CNN.
It remains uncertain who will attend, though European diplomats have indicated that at least one leader from the continent is expected to take part in the talks.
Keir Starmer to meet European allies as Trump hints at Russian land grab
Ukraine pushes 2km inside Sumy, general says
Ukraine’s army says it has pushed forward about 2km in Sumy oblast, reporting fresh gains just a day after US president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin reportedly discussed possible “land swaps” in Alaska.
Kyiv’s general staff said troops were “actively destroying the enemy and liberating settlements.”
The military said that Ukrainian units had made gains in multiple areas in Sumy, according to Kyiv Independent.
Reports of advances come as Russia claims to have captured two more villages in Donetsk, where president Volodymyr Zelensky admitted the situation remains “extremely difficult” but noted successful Ukrainian counterattacks near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk.
The battlefield shifts highlight a volatile front line, even as Moscow and Washington explore controversial territorial deals.
