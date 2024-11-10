Ukraine-Russia war – live: Moscow shuts down airports as Kyiv launches major drone attack
Ukraine attacks Moscow and its region with at least 32 drones in early hours
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A major Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region has forced Russia to close two major airports in the early hours today.
The drones were destroyed in the Ramenskoye and Kolomensky districts of Moscow, its mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, claiming no major damage or casualties at the site of the downed weapons.
Russia’s federal air transport agency said it was temporarily restricting operations at the Domodedovo and Zhukovo airports at 5.30am GMT.
This comes after Russian president Vladimir Putin signed into law a treaty on the country’s strategic partnership with North Korea which includes a mutual defence provision, according to a decree published yesterday.
And Russia said it was open to hearing president-elect Donald Trump’s proposals on ending the war.
On the battlefield, Ukraine is facing increasing difficulties in its fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion as Russian forces advance and North Korean troops prepare to join the Kremlin’s campaign, Ukraine’s top military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said.
Footage shows drone being shot down over Russia - report
Ukraine drone attacks spark fire in Russia
Ukrainian overnight drone attacks have set several non-residential buildings on fire in Russia’s Kaluga and Bryansk regions, regional governors said this morning.
“Emergency services and firefighters are on the site,” Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Russian border region of Bryansk said, without providing further detail.
The defence ministry said its air defence units had destroyed 23 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 17 over Bryansk.
Vladislav Shapsha, governor of the Kaluga region, which borders the Moscow region to its northeast, said a non-residential building in the region was on fire as result of Ukraine’s drone attack.
Ukraine’s drone attack forces shut two Moscow airports
Ukraine launched at least 17 drones targeting Moscow early today, forcing the temporary closure of two of the capital’s airports, Russian officials said.
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the 12 drones were destroyed in the Ramenskoye and Kolomensky districts of the Moscow region, as well as in Domodedovo city, southwest of Moscow.
“According to preliminary information, there is no damage or casualties at the site of the fall of the debris,” Sobyanin said on Telegram. “Emergency services are on the sites.”
The Ramenskoye district, some 45km (30 miles) southeast of the Kremlin, was last targeted in September Ukraine’s biggest attack on the Russian capital, when Russian air defence units destroyed 20 drones.
Rosaviatsia, Russia’s federal air transport agency, said on Telegram that “to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions have been introduced on the operation of the Domodedovo and Zhukovo airports,” starting at 5.30am GMT.
It did not say how long the restrictions would be in force.
Ukraine war led my son to join the Army, says defence secretary
Ukraine war led my son to join the Army, says defence secretary
It comes as the veterans minister revealed he has re-enlisted in the Royal Marines reserves in case a war breaks out in Europe
Putin signs into law mutual defence treaty with North Korea
Russian president Vladimir Putin signed into law a treaty on the country’s strategic partnership with North Korea which includes a mutual defence provision, according to a decree published yesterday.
The accord, signed by Mr Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June after a summit in Pyongyang, calls on each side to come to the other’s aid in case of an armed attack.
Russia’s upper house ratified the treaty this week, while the lower house endorsed it last month. Mr Putin signed a decree on that ratification that appeared on Saturday on a government website outlining legislative procedures.
The treaty galvanises closer ties between Moscow and Pyongyang since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Read more about Moscow and Pyongyang’s pact here:
Russia ratifies North Korea pact after US says up to 10,000 North Korean troops deployed to Kursk
The upper house of Russian parliament has ratified a treaty with North Korea envisioning mutual military assistance
1 person killed in Odesa drone attack as EU foreign policy chief arrives in Kyiv
1 person killed in Odesa drone attack as EU foreign policy chief arrives in Kyiv
Ukrainian officials say one person died and 13 people were wounded by a Russian drone in a residential area in the port city of Odesa
Putin open to hearing Trump’s proposals for ending the war – official
Russia is open to hearing president-elect Donald Trump’s proposals on ending the war, an official in Moscow has said.
Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow and Washington were “exchanging signals” on Ukraine via “closed channels.” He did not specify whether the communication was with the current administration or Mr Trump and members of his incoming administration.
Russia is ready to listen to Mr Trump’s proposals on Ukraine provided these were “ideas on how to move forward in the area of settlement, and not in the area of further pumping the Kyiv regime with all kinds of aid,” Mr Ryabkov said yesterday in an interview with Russian state news agency Interfax.
Watch: Putin describes Trump in one word as he breaks silence on US elections
Russian leader Vladimir Putin described Donald Trump in one word as he spoke publically for the first time about the Republican’s election victory.
Putin said he had been “impressed” by Trump, before describing him as “courageous” concerning the assassination attempt on the president-elect at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Putin describes Trump in one word as he breaks silence on US election victory
Russian leader Vladimir Putin described Donald Trump in one word as he spoke publically for the first time about the Republican’s election victory. Putin said he had been “impressed” by Trump, before describing him as “courageous” concerning the assassination attempt on the president-elect at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. On Thursday (7 November), Putin said: “In his first term as president he was dubbed mostly a businessman, but his behavior when there was an attempt on his life, I was impressed, he is a courageous person. Trump’s win has raised tensions, especially in Ukraine, where Moscow’s forces have made swift advances, supported by North Korean troops stationed in Russia’s Kursk region.
Russian general ‘killed in drone strike as he rode motorbike’
Russian general ‘killed in drone strike as he rode motorbike’
Major General Pavel Klimenko’s troops had been accused of torturing a US blogger to death
Trump adviser says priority in Ukraine is peace, not return of territory
Donald Trump’s incoming administration’s priority in Ukraine will be to establish peace, and not restore lost territory, a senior aide to president-elect said.
Bryan Lanza, a long-time Republican party strategist, told the BBC that Trump’s administration would be asking Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for a “realistic vision for peace.”
Mr Zelensky has repeatedly said peace cannot be established until all Russian forces are expelled and all territory captured by Moscow, including Crimea, is returned. His “victory plan” presented last month maintains that provision as well as an invitation for Ukraine to join Nato, long denounced by Russia.
“And if president Zelensky comes to the table and says, well we can only have peace if we have Crimea, he shows to us that he’s not serious. Crimea is gone,” he said. “And if that is your priority of getting Crimea back and having American soldiers fight to get Crimea back, you’re on your own.”
He said the priority was “peace and to stop the killing.”
“What we’re going to say to Ukraine is, you know what you see? What do you see as a realistic vision for peace? It’s not a vision for winning, but it’s a vision for peace. And let’s start having the honest conversation,” he said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments