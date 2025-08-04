Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump aide says India financing Putin’s war by buying Russian oil

A top aide to Donald Trump accused India of financing Russia’s war in Ukraine by purchasing oil from Moscow.
Mr Trump, meanwhile, said his special envoy Steve Witkoff could travel to Russia this week as the US readied sanctions on Moscow if president Vladimir Putin did not agree to a ceasefire before Friday.
As the war continued, over 100 firefighters rushed to tackle a blaze at an oil depot in Sochi, Russia, after Ukraine launched an overnight drone attack on Sunday.
Donald Trump has said his special envoy Steve Witkoff may travel to Russia, potentially on Wednesday or Thursday, as he warned that he would impose sanctions if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine before Friday.
"There'll be sanctions, but they seem to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions," Mr Trump told reporters yesterday.
"They're wily characters and they're pretty good at avoiding sanctions, so we'll see what happens,” the US president said.
A top aide to Donald Trump accused India of effectively financing Russia's war in Ukraine by purchasing oil from the country, escalating pressure on New Delhi over its relations with Moscow.
"What he said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia," Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff at the White House, said, referring to the US president.
"People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil. That's an astonishing fact," Mr Miller told Fox News.
Mr Miller's criticism was some of the strongest yet by the Trump administration against a major partner of the US in the Indo-Pacific.
The Indian embassy in Washington did not issue a comment immediately.
Indian government sources told Reuters on Saturday that New Delhi would keep purchasing oil from Moscow despite US threats.
