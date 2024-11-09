Ukraine-Russia latest: Musk ‘joins Trump’s Zelensky call’ as Putin hails ‘courageous’ US election win
Elon Musk promised to support Volodymyr Zelensky with his Starlink satellites
Elon Musk reportedly jumped on Donald Trump’s first call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
The move potentially reveals how high Trump values the Tesla billionaire and foreshadows a possible role in his administration.
Axios reported that the president-elect told Zelensky he will support Ukraine, but didn’t go into details on a 25 minute phonecall.
Musk also weighed in to say he will continue supporting Ukraine through his Starlink satellites - that have become pivotal to Ukraine forces communications on the frontline.
Musk had previously mocked Zelensky on social media for his attempts to fundraise for his nation’s war effort.
It came as Russian president Vladimir Putin congratulated Trump on winning the US election and said Moscow was ready for dialogue with him.
In his first remarks since Mr Trump’s win, Mr Putin said the president-elect had acted “like a real man” during an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania in July.
Mr Trump’s win has caused concern in Ukraine, where the Russian forces have made swift advances of late, over fears that he would curtail US support for Kyiv.
Meanwhile, Russian drone strikes killed at least one person and injured 34 injured in Odesa and Kharkiv early this morning.
In pictures: Russia drone strikes hit southern Ukraine
Air defences down 15 drones over Russia's Bryansk region, governor says
Russian air defences intercepted and destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones over the southern Bryansk region, the regional governor said early on Saturday.
Bryansk Regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz issued a series of statements on the Telegram app, saying air defence units had downed a total of 15 drones. He said there was no damage or injuries in connection with the incidents.
Ukraine downs 32 out of 51 Russian attack drones overnight
Ukraine has downed 32 out of a total 51 Russian attack drones launched overnight, its air force said in an update this morning.
Out of these, 18 drones disappeared from radar in various regions across Ukraine, it said.
The Ukrainian military said the attack involved Russian “Shahed-type” attack drones and that “the epicentre of the strike is Odesa”.
What funds could Biden send to Ukraine before Trump takes office?
A senior White House official says they are rushing to send a significant support package to Ukraine before Donald Trump is inaugurated in January
Pentagon responds to claims North Korean troops in Russia ‘gorging on pornography’
The Pentagon has responded to claims that North Korean troops sent to Russia to bolster Vladimir Putin’s forces are consuming online pornography as they now have less restricted internet access.
US department of defence spokesperson Major Charlie Dietz said he couldn’t verify “any North Korean internet habits or virtual ‘extracurriculars’” taking place in Russia.
He continued: “As for internet access, that’s a question best directed to Moscow. Right now, our attention remains on supporting Ukraine and addressing the more significant regional security concerns”.
Internet access in Russia is not unrestricted, but is far more open than in the closed off North Korea
‘A very good call’ Ukraine impressed by first call with Trump and Elon Musk
A senior Ukrainian official has described the first phone call between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky since Trump won the election as “very good”.
“It was a very good call. Our work continues,” the Ukrainian official told Fox News. Tesla founder Elon Musk’s unexpected appearance may point to his growing standing in the upcoming Trump administration.
As Zelensky spoke about the importance of Musk’s Starlink satellites for providing internet to his frontlines, Trump reportedly invited Elon Musk on to the call, according to reports. “I had an excellent call with President Trump and congratulated him on his historic landslide victory — his tremendous campaign made this result possible,” Zelensky posted on X.
Musk reportedly also joined a call between Trump and Turkish President Erdoğan, per reporting from Axios.
India defends buying Russian oil, says prices’ would’ve hit the roof’
India has defended its controversial purchases of oil from Russia in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Global oil prices “would have hit the roof” if India had not stepped in to import large volumes from Moscow, India’s oil minister said.
“While they remain fixated on India’s oil purchases from Russia, what many around the world don’t seem to realise is that the global oil prices would have hit the roof if India had not bought oil from Russia,” India’s union minister for petroleum and natural gas said.
“We owe it to our citizens – India will buy oil from wherever our companies get the best rates,” he said.
India, the world’s third largest oil importer and consumer, has become the top buyer of discounted Russian sea-borne oil shunned by Western countries since Ukraine’s invasion began in early 2022. Before that, India bought little oil from its long-running defence partner, Russia.
New Delhi has repeatedly defended its purchases from Russia as necessary to keep prices in check in the developing country of 1.42 billion people.
India says oil prices would have rocketed worldwide without its Russian imports.
Trump will end support for Ukraine, predicts Orban
Donald Trump’s biggest European fan, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, has predicted that a new US administration under Trump will cease providing support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion.
“The situation on the front is obvious, there’s been a military defeat. The Americans are going to pull out of this war,” Mr Orban said.
Mr Trump’s reelection, he said, had created a “new situation” for Europe, and that the continent “cannot finance this war alone.”
Orban’s comments were a signal that Trump’s recent election could drive a wedge among European Union leaders on the question of the war.
Gaza, Ukraine, and beyond: What a second Trump term means for the world
From how he would handle bloody wars ravaging the Middle East to promises of mass deportation to Latin America, Bel Trew delves into what the landscape of a Trump presidency may look like
A Ukraine medic fell in love with a soldier on the front. They died together
A crowd of mourners lit torches and intoned a military chant to honor a Ukrainian medic and a soldier who fell in love on the frontline and died together in a Russian shell attack.
Valentyna Nahorna, whose call sign was Valkyrie, volunteered as a medic at the start of the war in Ukraine.
She and Daniil Liashkevych, known as Berserk, fell in love just a few months ago, their friends and comrades say, but it helped them endure the war. They both worked in the 3rd Assault Brigade, and were killed on 4 November.
A crowd of mourners lit torches to honor a Ukrainian medic and a soldier who fell in love while on the frontlines
