Ukraine-Russia war latest: Macron warned Trump could ‘betray Ukraine’ in leaked call with European leaders
European leaders criticised Washington’s approach to peace talks in leaked transcript of call
Emmanuel Macron warned that Donald Trump could “betray Ukraine” by offering territory to Russia without security guarantees, according to a leaked transcript of a call between fellow European leaders.
The French president told Kyiv’s allies that Washington could attempt to force Ukraine to give up territory “without clarity on security guarantees”, German newspaper Der Spiegel reported.
Details of the call - which involved Macron along with German chancellor Friedrich Merz and Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte - were published by the German newspaper on Thursday.
Macron’s remarks lay bare the rift that remains between Europe and Washington on how to end the near four-year-old conflict. A previous US-drafted peace plan caused consternation in Europe as it appeared to accept Russia’s demands for territory and a significant reduction in the size of the Ukrainian army.
Trump has insisted that Putin is serious about seeking peace in Ukraine, but Kyiv has accused Russia of feigning interest. Ukrainian officials will meet with Witkoff in Miami on Thursday.
German chancellor Friedrich Merz said Volodymyr Zelensky had to be “extremely careful” in the coming days. In comments likely referring to Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, he said: "They are playing games, both with you and with us.”
Finnish president Alexander Stubb, who enjoys warm relations with Trump, said: We mustn't leave Ukraine and Volodymyr alone with these guys.” Nato secretary general Mark Rutte concurred, reportedly saying: “I agree with Alexander, we must protect Volodymyr.”
Mr Merz also discussed the issue of frozen Russian assets, warning that the US must be clear that the issue was Europe’s to deal with alone.
Europe could not "leave the decision to other, non-European states regarding what happens to the financial resources of an aggressor that have been legally frozen within the jurisdiction of our rule of law and in our own currency”, he said.
Nato must be ready to respond to hybrid threats, top commander says
Nato must be ready to respond to increasing hybrid threats in order to defend its member states' territory, the alliance's top military commander said.
Hybrid threats refer to both military and non-military tactics designed to undermine an adversary's security and typically include cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, sabotage of key infrastructure and use of drones or irregular armed groups.
"Hybrid threats are a real issue, and I do think that we can anticipate more of that happening," Alexus Grynkewich, a US Air Force general serving as Nato's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, told reporters at the alliance’s military headquarters outside the Belgian city of Mons.
Speaking of recent incidents in Europe, Grynkewich said some were reckless and some intentional. He said it was important to say who was behind hybrid incidents and that the alliance knew Russia was behind some of them.
"We also do think about being proactive... If Russia is attempting to provide dilemmas to us, then maybe there are ways that we could provide dilemmas to them," he said, adding that Nato was a defensive alliance and "there's nothing offensive about this".
Drones were spotted near Zelensky flight path to Dublin
An Irish navy ship spotted up to five drones operating near the flight path of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's aircraft as he arrived for a state visit to Ireland on Monday, local media reported.
The sighting triggered a major security alert amid fears it was an attempt to interfere with the flight path, the Irish Times reported. It quoted unnamed sources as saying the aircraft, which arrived slightly early, was not in any danger.
The Ukrainian delegation arrived late on Monday and departed late the next day as part of a trip to help drum up support in Europe for Kyiv as Russia presses on with its war in Ukraine.
Drone flights, the origin of which are mostly unknown, have recently disrupted airspace operations in Europe. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has called the incursions "hybrid warfare".
The Journal website, which first reported the spotting of the drones at Dublin airport, said they reached the location where Zelensky's plane was expected to be at the exact moment it had been due to pass.
It said enquiries were being carried out to determine whether the drones took off from land or from an undetected ship. They were first spotted northeast of Dublin, around 20 km (12 miles) from the airport, both news outlets reported.
Putin in Delhi, to hold summit talks with India's Modi
Russian president Vladimir Putin will hold summit talks with prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today, aiming to boost trade with the top buyer of Russia's arms and seaborne oil as Western sanctions squeeze their decades-old ties.
Putin is on his first visit to India in four years at a time when New Delhi is engaged in talks with the US for a trade deal to cut punitive tariffs imposed by president Donald Trump on its goods over India's Russian oil purchases.
Modi and Putin are also expected to discuss other topics including labour and civil nuclear energy, with the sides expected to announce new agreements to showcase resilience of their relations.
Moscow has been India's top arms supplier for decades and has said that it wants to import more Indian goods in an effort to grow trade to $100bn by 2030 that so far has been skewed in its favour due to New Delhi's energy imports.
Since European countries cut back their reliance on Russian energy after Russia invaded Ukraine nearly four years ago, India has ramped up its purchases of discounted Russian crude.
"India faces a conundrum; by taking steps to strengthen ties with Moscow or Washington, New Delhi risks setting back ties with the other," Michael Kugelman, senior fellow at Washington's Atlantic Council think tank, wrote in Foreign Policy magazine this week.
Macron proposes moratorium of strikes on critical infrastructure
French president Emmanuel Macron has called on China to back a moratorium on strikes against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure through winter.
Mr Macron, who was speaking at a press conference with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, said it is vital to do everything possible to find compromises and adhere to international law, according to Ukrainska Pravda.
"I hope that China will join our call and our efforts to reach at least a ceasefire in the form of a moratorium on strikes on critical infrastructure as soon as possible," he said.
It is crucial for the coming winter, with energy facilities still under Russian attack.
Keep energy infrastructure out of war, Turkey tells Russia and Ukraine
Turkey is telling Russia, Ukraine, and all other parties to keep energy infrastructure out of their conflict and wants energy flows to continue uninterrupted, energy minister Alparslan Bayraktar said after a series of attacks off Turkey's Black Sea coast.
Ukraine, which is targeting Russia's oil exports as Moscow bombards its power grid, has taken responsibility for an attack by sea borne drones on two empty tankers heading towards a Russian port last week.
But it denied any link to another incident on Tuesday in which a Russian-flagged tanker loaded with sunflower oil said it had come under drone attack.
"Hopefully, this horrible war will end. But as of today also, we say to all the parties - Russia and Ukraine - to keep the energy infrastructure out of this war," Bayraktar told journalists in embargoed comments.
"We need to keep the energy flows uninterrupted," he said, adding that routes like the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline should be kept safe.
Ukraine still holds northern Pokrovsk, says military chief
Ukrainian units continue to hold the northern part of the city of Pokrovsk, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces has said.
An "extremely difficult stage" in the defence of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad urban area is ongoing, Oleksandr Syryskyi said, adding that Kyiv’s troops are still holding designated areas inside the two cities
"In the area of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad we are using active operations to block the enemy's attempts to build up assault infantry groups and to advance around these settlements,” Mr Syrskyi said according to Ukrainska Pravda.
“Within the cities, our soldiers are continuing to hold the areas assigned to them.
“While the occupiers show no regard for their manpower losses, Ukrainian commanders have a clear understanding of how important it is to preserve the lives and health of their personnel."
Kyiv denies Russian troops control southern village
Ukraine's military denied on Thursday that Russian troops were in control of the southern village of Dobropillia, which is located near a part of the frontline where Moscow's forces have recently advanced.
"An enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the outskirts of the village, taking advantage of the weather conditions," Ukraine's General Staff said on Telegram, adding that the village currently is under the control of Kyiv's troops.
