Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv to receive first Patriot and HIMARS missiles under Europe-funded weapons scheme

The Trump administration is sending Ukraine its first missiles for Patriot air defence systems and HIMARS rocket launchers under a new Europe-funded scheme.
Volodymyr Zelensky said the first two batches, worth $500m (£366m) each, will "definitely include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS.
Nato’s senior representative in Ukraine said the first batches of equipment funding through Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) were already on their way and the equipment is “already flowing”. PURL funding allows Europe to pay for the weapons and the US to send them.
The new supplies of critical weapons comes as Ukraine is bracing for a heavy autumn offensive from Russia, with Vladimir Putin’s forces accelerating strikes on its shattered energy system, including gas infrastructure.
On the battlefield, Russian General Valery Gerasimov toured positions held by his troops in Ukraine and said Moscow's forces were "advancing on practically all fronts", the Russian defence ministry said.
The claims by Moscow contradict Ukraine’s position that Russian troops enjoyed little frontline success in their recent activity after three failed campaigns.
Just yesterday, the Ukrainian military said an attempted Russian advance on Kupiansk had resulted in many of its men being taken prisoner.
The first batches of equipment funding through PURL were already on their way, Nato's senior representative in Ukraine told Reuters.
"Four packages under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List have already been funded and equipment is already flowing," Patrick Turner said.
Donald Trump has been strongly critical of the billions of dollars the United States has spent on military aid for Ukraine. The PURL initiative offers a way for Europe to pay for the weapons and the US to send them.
Additional packages, each worth about $500m, are working their way through the approval system, sources told Reuters.
Top Russian general claims Putin's forces are 'advancing in practically all directions'
A senior Russian officer toured positions held by his troops in Ukraine and said Moscow's forces were advancing on all fronts, the Russian defence ministry said.
He said the heaviest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops was taking place around the logistics centre of Pokrovsk.
General Valery Gerasimov, Russia's chief of staff of the armed forces in what Moscow calls its "special military operation", said Moscow's troops were making progress in the eastern Donetsk region, the conflict's focal point, and further west in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
"Our troops in the zone of the special military operation are advancing in practically all directions," the defence ministry quoted Gerasimov as saying.
"And the heaviest fighting is occurring in the Krasnoarmeisk direction," he added, using the Soviet-era name for the city of Pokrovsk, "where the enemy, by any means and taking no account of losses, is trying unsuccessfully to stop our advances and seize back the initiative.
"The Ukrainian military, he was quoted as saying, "has deployed the best-trained and most capable fighting units, taking them from other areas. And that facilitates the advance of our troops in other sectors."
Gerasimov's statements appeared to be at odds with accounts by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian military officials, however.
Zelensky, interviewed by Sky News this week, said he expected new Russian offensives but added that Moscow's forces had enjoyed little frontline success in their recent activity.
A spokesperson for a Ukrainian unit near Kupiansk yesterday said that an attempted Russian advance on the town had resulted in many of its men being taken prisoner.
The Kremlin issued a sharp warning to Nato when it said the alliance was “fighting against Russia” and was “de facto involved” in the war in Ukraine.
“Nato is providing direct and indirect support to the Kyiv regime,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “It can be said with absolute certainty that Nato is fighting against Russia.”
Yet as Russia sends drones into Poland and Romania and organises drills with Belarus, experts say that Putin is testing Nato’s response through its more aggressive movements past Ukrainian borders.
Bryony Gooch reports:
Yulia Navalnya, the widow of journalist Alexei Navalny has said that independent lab tests have concluded her husband was poisoned shortly before his death in a Russian prison.
“These labs in two different countries reached the same conclusion: Alexei was killed. More specifically, he was poisoned,” Navalnaya said in a video posted to social media.
“I demand that the laboratories that conducted the research publish their results. Stop appeasing Putin for some higher 'considerations.' You cannot placate him. While you stay silent, he does not stop.”
Poland kickstarts 'Iron Defender' military exercise
Poland has kickstarted its military exercise Iron Defender-25, just days after Russia violated its airspace with a drone incursion.
Deputy polish defence minister Cezary Tomczyk said Poland had been preparing for many months and was holding its own exercises.
More than 30,000 troops from Poland and allied nations will take part in drills across Orzysz, Ustka, Nowa Dęba, the Baltic Sea, airspace, and cyberspace.
Donald Trump has adopted Vladimir Putin’s arguments on Ukraine; and has (like Putin) threatened the sovereignty of his neighbours and allies.
On top of that, his administration has openly supported anti-democratic movements on Europe’s far right – notably in Germany, France, and Romania.
Trump has jeopardised the cornerstone alliances of Nato and the Five Eyes intelligence relationship that bind the West together as militaries and that links the Anglosphere into a web of trust.
His apparent devotion to Putin has further entrenched the belief among the intelligence communities of America’s allies that the US president is a liability.
He is a liability. He has been successfully manipulated by Russia and Putin for years.
So now it’s Britain’s turn, and as head of state, the star turn in Trump-charming is the King himself. He, no doubt, will play his part, writes Sam Kiley:
Ukraine and US launch fund for mineral projects
Ukraine and the US International Development Finance Corporation will each commit $75 million to a joint investment fund that is part of Kyiv's minerals deal with Washington.
"The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has made a pilot commitment of $75 million, which Ukraine will match," Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in a statement.
DFC said the investment would support Ukraine’s reconstruction and economic recovery and strengthen US natural resource supply chains.
Ukraine and the US signed the deal, which had been promoted by President Donald Trump, in April, giving the United States preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals projects in exchange for investment.
Putin and Modi discuss Ukraine in a phone call, Kremlin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
The Kremlin said they discussed Ukraine and preparations for Putin's visit to India in December.
Russia resumes domestic flights to southern city of Krasnodar for first time in three years
Russia has resumed regular domestic passenger flights to the southern city of Krasnodar on Wednesday.
The key regional airport was closed for more than three years due to security concerns linked to the war in Ukraine.
Russia closed 11 major airports in its southern and western regions, including those in Kursk, Simferopol and Rostov-on-Don, following the start of its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022.
A fully loaded 183-seat Airbus A321 from Moscow operated by Russian flag carrier Aeroflot landed in the city of over 1.5 million people after a flight of about 3-1/2 hours.
That was about 90 minutes longer than flights before the war, as planes now avoid the airspace near the front line in Ukraine and fly via Volgograd and the Black Sea coast.
Aeroflot said it will operate up to five flights a day from Moscow, as well as services from six other Russian cities, including Saint-Petersburg.
"We didn't believe it could happen," said Maya Tikhomirova, a passenger on Wednesday's flight who regularly travels between Moscow and Krasnodar. "It's the first time in three years we got here so easily."
