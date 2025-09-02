Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin’s bombing campaign puts ‘all options on the table’, says Trump official

Russian president Vladimir Putin has gone back on his word at the Alaska summit with Donald Trump by increasing his “despicable” bombing campaign against Ukrainian cities, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent says.
On being asked if the Trump administration is considering new sanctions against Russia, Bessent said: “All options are on the table.”
Since that meeting in Anchorage last month, Putin has “done the opposite of following through on what he indicated he wanted to do. As a matter of fact, he has, in a despicable, despicable manner, increased the bombing campaign,” Bessent told Fox News yesterday.
“So I think with President Trump, all options are on the table, and I think we’ll be examining those very closely this week," he added.
At least 25 people were killed and 63 people, including 11 children, in a single attack by Russia last week.
Meanwhile, France is today set to host a mostly virtual meeting of 30 countries to discuss their latest efforts to provide Ukraine with security support once there is a peace agreement with Russia.
China's Xi rolls out carpet for Ukraine war aggressors Putin and Kim
China's Xi Jinping is set to convene today with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for their first trilateral gathering, while Donald Trump and other Western leaders watch from afar.
Kim and Putin will join the Chinese president to watch the massive military parade tomorrow in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and China's fight against Japan's wartime aggressions.
North Korea’s Kim crossed into China in the early hours today aboard his special train, en route to the capital Beijing. Xi and Putin, meanwhile, gathered at the Great Hall of the People for a meeting with Mongolia's leader expected to touch on a vast gas pipeline project and bilateral talks.
In the talks, Putin thanked his "dear friend" Xi for the warm welcome and said the close communication showed Russia's relations with China were at an "unprecedentedly high level", according to a video posted on the Kremlin's official Telegram messaging app.
"We must continue to take a clear stand against hegemonism and power politics," Xi told a gathering of more than 20 leaders of non-Western countries at a summit yesterday, in a thinly veiled swipe at his geopolitical rival across the Pacific Ocean.
The gathering of what Western analysts have dubbed the 'Axis of Upheaval' could build on a mutual defence pact signed by Russia and North Korea in June 2024, and a similar alliance between Beijing and Pyongyang, an outcome that may alter the military calculus in the Asia-Pacific region.
The union of the three leaders, two of whom are rendered global pariahs over their war efforts, underscore the Chinese president's influence over authoritarian regimes intent on redefining the Western-led global order, while Trump's isolationist stance strains long-standing US alliances.
Suspect arrested after senior Ukrainian politician shot dead in Lviv
A suspect has been arrested and an investigation is underway into the murder of Ukrainian politician Andriy Parubiy, as police suggested there may be a Russian link to the killing.
A gunman fired several shots at the former parliamentary speaker, 54, in the western city of Lviv on Saturday.
The internal affairs minister, Ihor Klymenko, said the suspect was detained in the western Khmelnytskyi region within 36 hours of the shooting, with the help of dozens of Lviv and national police officers and Security Service of Ukraine employees.
Ukrainian children forced to learn underground as new year starts in the shadow of Russian assaults
Pupils across Ukraine returned to school on Monday, embarking on a new academic year under the shadow of Russia’s ongoing invasion, with many lessons now taking place underground.
Since the war began in February 2022, schools have innovated to keep education alive.
In Bobryk, a village in the northern Sumy region, close to the front line, one school moved its classrooms into a basement two years ago.
This drastic step was taken as air raid alerts could stretch for up to 20 hours, paralysing surface-level classes.
Principal Oleksii Korenivskyi emphasised the critical importance of their work, stating: "We must do everything so this generation is not lost. Time is the only thing you cannot make up.
“This is our future, and we must give it everything we have."
Ukrainian children forced to learn underground amid Russian attacks
One killed in overnight Russian attack on Kyiv
A civilian has been killed as a result of an overnight Russian airstrike on the city of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region, local officials said this morning.
"A body of a man was discovered while firefighters were putting out a fire at a garage complex that got on fire as a result of the attack," said Mykola Kalashnyk, regional governor, on his Telegram channel.
"Damage has been reported across multiple parts of the city. Windows in several multi-storey residential buildings were shattered, and fires broke out in (several) areas,” he said.
More than 300 residents evacuated in Rostov after Ukraine drone attack
More than 300 people were evacuated from their apartments overnight following a Ukrainian drone attack on the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, the governor of the southern Russia region, said this morning.
"An unexploded (drone) shell was discovered in one of the apartments," Slyusar said on his official Telegram channel.
"As a precaution, 320 residents of the building are being evacuated," he said.
He said that the attack damaged several apartment buildings and sparked small fires in the region. Three people, including a child, were lightly injured, Slyusar said.
Covert drone strikes, airport sabotage and nuclear plant fires: All of Ukraine’s boldest attacks on Russia
As Ukrainians gathered to mark Independence Day across the country last Sunday, Russia accused Kyiv of launching dozens of drones at a nuclear power plant in Kursk.
The attack, which sparked a large fire and destroyed parts of the plant’s infrastructure, was one of the most audacious attacks on Russian territory so far this year.
Damage was done to an auxiliary transformer and there was a 50 per cent reduction in a nuclear reactor’s operating capacity, according to Russian authorities.
Ukraine’s military refused to comment on the attack. But in a message shared shortly after it took place, President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasised his nation’s resolve in the face of Russian aggression.
Read more here by Bryony Gooch:
All Ukraine’s bold attacks on Russia after nuclear plant hit in Kursk
Watch: Ukraine hit by over 500 drones, 45 missiles in overnight Russian attack, Zelensky says
France to host meeting of Ukraine's 'coalition of the willing'
France will host a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," a group of countries supporting Ukraine, on Thursday, the French presidency has said.
The meeting, which will be held in hybrid format, will focus on security guarantees for Ukraine and on Russia's refusal to make peace, the Elysee added.
"Following the meeting held between Europeans and Americans in Washington on August 18, the heads of state and government will discuss the work on security guarantees for Ukraine conducted in recent weeks and will take stock of the consequences of Russia's persistent refusal to make peace," President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement on Monday.
