Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump ‘very disappointed’ with Putin as Moscow accused of building up forces on frontline

US president Donald Trump said he was "very disappointed" in Russian president Vladimir Putin over ongoing strikes in Ukraine.
He had hoped a meeting with the Russian leader in Alaska last month would help peace talks - but no deal or follow up meeting has been agreed since.
"I'm very disappointed in him – he knows. We have a great relationship," Trump told the Scott Jennings Radio Show.
"Very disappointed, thousands of people are dying. They're not Americans that are dying, but they're Russians and they're Ukrainians, and there are thousands,” he said.
It comes as the original 2 September deadline set by Trump for the Kremlin to reach a peace deal has passed.
In the weeks that followed, Russia has significantly amped up its missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, a development Trump's treasury secretary Scott Bessent has called "despicable".
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was engaged in a new troop buildup along certain sectors of the frontline and was still launching strikes on Ukrainian targets.
He said Russian forces had targeted Ukraine with 150 drones overnight, more than 50 in the morning and "dozens" more in the evening.
Russia and US in process of co-ordinating date and venue of next round of talks
Russia and the United States are in the process of coordinating the next round of bilateral talks, Russia's RIA state news agency reported today, citing the Russian foreign ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, as saying.
He added: "We'll see what happens, but I'm very disappointed in president Putin, I can say that.”
"We'll be doing something to help people live. It's not a question of Ukraine, it's helping people live,” he said.
What is GPS jamming
The Global Positioning System (GPS) and other satellite navigation systems use radio signals from satellites to calculate position. To determine position, a GPS needs a direct line of sight to at least four satellites.
There are two ways to disrupt satellite navigation.
The first is jamming. This works by simply broadcasting high-intensity radio noise in the same frequency band used by the navigation satellites.
Jamming drowns out the satellite signal, like a person shouting loudly in your ear stops you hearing what someone is saying on the other side of the room. This appears to be what happened in Bulgaria.
The second way to interfere with satellite navigation is called spoofing, and it’s a little more elegant. Spoofing involves sending radio signals that pretend to be coming from the navigation satellites.
ICYMI: Russia accused of jamming GPS on plane carrying EU chief Ursula von der Leyen
A plane on which European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was travelling was hit by GPS jamming over Bulgaria in a suspected Russian operation, a spokesperson said.
The plane landed safely at Plovdiv International Airport in the country’s south-central region on Monday.
The incident was first reported by the Financial Times, which said that Ms Von der Leyen’s plane had to circle the airport for an hour.
The commission's spokesperson Arianna Podestà said that Ms Von der Leyen would continue her planned tour of the seven European Union nations bordering Russia and Belarus.
“We can indeed confirm that there was GPS jamming,” Ms Podestà said.
France to host meeting of Ukraine's 'coalition of the willing'
France will host a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," a group of countries supporting Ukraine, on Thursday, the French presidency has said.
The meeting, which will be held in hybrid format, will focus on security guarantees for Ukraine and on Russia's refusal to make peace, the Elysee added.
"Following the meeting held between Europeans and Americans in Washington on August 18, the heads of state and government will discuss the work on security guarantees for Ukraine conducted in recent weeks and will take stock of the consequences of Russia's persistent refusal to make peace," President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement on Monday.
Putin says he and Trump came to ‘understanding’ about how to end Ukraine war at Alaska summit
Putin says he and Trump came to ‘understanding’ about how to end Ukraine war
All Ukraine’s bold attacks on Russia after nuclear plant hit in Kursk
As Ukrainians gathered to mark Independence Day across the country last Sunday, Russia accused Kyiv of launching dozens of drones at a nuclear power plant in Kursk.
The attack, which sparked a large fire and destroyed parts of the plant’s infrastructure, was one of the most audacious attacks on Russian territory so far this year.
But experts have said that Ukraine has one of the best combat-ready armies in Europe.
Russia targeted Ukraine with 150 drones overnight, Zelensky says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was engaged in a new troop buildup along certain sectors of the frontline and was still launching strikes on Ukrainian targets.
"Now we see another buildup of Russian forces in certain sectors of the front. He refuses to be forced into peace," Zelensky said in his nightly video address, referring to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
Zelensky provided no further details, but said "Russia continues to launch strikes. Of course, we will respond to this."
Trump says he is 'not concerned' by Putin and Kim Jong-Un attending China military parade
US president Donald Trump was asked by a reporter during a press conference at the White House if he interpreted Putin attending China’s military parade as a “challenge”.
He responded that he did not see it as a challenge and that he was not concerned.
“China needs us. And I had a very good meeting with President Putin a couple of weeks ago. We’ll see if anything good comes out of it, if it doesn’t we’ll take a different stance,” he told reporters.
