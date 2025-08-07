Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump and Putin to meet ‘in coming days’ but no sign Zelensky will be invited

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov plays down the possibility of a meeting with Zelensky

Arpan Rai,Steffie Banatvala
Thursday 07 August 2025 12:39 BST
Trump says 'good chance' Putin and Zelensky will agree to summit

An agreement has been reached for Putin and Trump to meet ‘in the coming days’ to discuss a ceasefire, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed.

Despite Trump suggesting there was “a good chance” of a summit involving Zelensky, Ushakov said that a trilateral meeting “was for some reason mentioned by Washington” but had not been discussed with the Kremlin.

The venue for the meeting has been decided and is due to be announced later, he added

A face-to-face meeting would be the first between a sitting US and Russian president since Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva in June 2021, some eight months before Russia launched the biggest attack on a European nation since the Second World War.

Earlier, Trump said his envoy Steve Witkoff made “great progress” in a meeting with Putin in Moscow, adding: “Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come.”

What are the Storm Shadow missiles Russia claims to have shot down?

Defence Secretary John Healey is shown a Storm Shadow missile
Defence Secretary John Healey is shown a Storm Shadow missile (PA Wire)

Earlier, we reported Russia claimed it had shot down eight British-made Storm Shadow missiles in service with the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours.

- Storm Shadows are cruise missiles developed by France and the UK in the 90s. They are launched from aircraft.

- They have a range of more than 155 miles and exceed 600mph, according to manufacturer MBDA.

- The RAF and French air forced used them in the Gulf, Libya and Iraq.

- The UK announced it would provide Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles in May 2023 - the first country to do so.

Steffie Banatvala7 August 2025 12:30

Zelensky says Europe must participate in Ukraine peace process after Germany call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Europe must participate in the peace process between his country and Russia after a call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday.

“Ukraine is not afraid of meetings and expects the same brave approach from the Russian side,” he said.

Steffie Banatvala7 August 2025 12:22

Putin to visit India soon: reports

Russian President Putin is set to visit India soon, NDTV reported, citing India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Mr Doval is in Moscow but did not specify dates.

We are very excited and delighted to learn about the visit of President Putin to India. I think the dates are almost finalised now.

The NSA
Steffie Banatvala7 August 2025 11:41

ICYMI Watch: Trump envoy Witkoff meets Putin in Moscow as Russia-Ukraine peace deadline looms

Trump envoy Witkoff meets Putin in Moscow as Russia-Ukraine peace deadline looms
Steffie Banatvala7 August 2025 11:30

Putin-Trump meeting likely to take place next week: reports

Putin and Trump are likely to meet next week, RIA reported, citing Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

More follows...

Steffie Banatvala7 August 2025 11:29

Zelensky will be bullied if Britain not invited to peace talks: UK former defence sec

Zelensky will be bullied by Trump and Putin if Britain is not invited to peace talks, UK former defence secretary has said.

“Because both Trump and Putin are known to be bullies, they bully people all the time, and I don’t think two bullies versus Zelensky, who is a brave man, but I don’t think would necessarily produce the right outcomes,” Sir Ben Wallace told Times Radio.

Steffie Banatvala7 August 2025 11:23

Ukraine says it struck Russia's Afipsky oil refinery

The Ukrainian military said on Thursday its drone units had hit the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, sparking flames in gas processing equipment.

Russian emergency services reported a fire at the plant caused by falling drone debris.

Steffie Banatvala7 August 2025 11:19

Explained: How much Russian oil does India buy?

As Trump’s sweeping new global tariffs have come into force today, India is set to be hit by another 25 percent in late August, bringing the total to 50 percent.

The tariffs aim to target India’s big purchases of Russian oil, the cornerstone of Moscow’s war coffers and economy.

Here, Arpan Rai explains:

Here’s how much Russian oil does India buy - explained

New Delhi vows to continue buying Russian crude despite Donald Trump’s threat to hike tariffs
Steffie Banatvala7 August 2025 11:00

Russia says it shot down eight Storm Shadow missiles: Ifax

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday it had shot down eight British-made Storm Shadow missiles in service with the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia also hit a railway hub used for transferring weapons and military equipment to Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, the ministry added.

Steffie Banatvala7 August 2025 10:43

In pictures: Ukraine troops on the front line in Donetsk

Ukrainian Armed Forces rests inside a dugout at a position in a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region
Ukrainian Armed Forces rests inside a dugout at a position in a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region (REUTERS)
Ukrainian Armed Forces stands next to a D-30 howitzer during firing towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine
Ukrainian Armed Forces stands next to a D-30 howitzer during firing towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine (REUTERS)
Steffie Banatvala7 August 2025 10:30

