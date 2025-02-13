Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump hails ‘great talks’ with Putin and Kyiv as EU criticises US peace negotiations
John Healey warns that even if a ceasefire could be agreed, Russia 'remains a threat well beyond Ukraine'
Donald Trump has hailed the “great talks” he had with both the Russian and Ukrainian presidents on Wednesday, as he said there is a “good possibility of ending that horrible, very bloody war”.
The US president announced yesterday that he would hold peace talks with Vladimir Putin in Saudia Arabia after he spoke to both him and Volodymyr Zelensky over the phone.
His announcement caused concern in Europe that a deal could be done over their heads, one that may lead to Ukraine being carved up and the continent’s security being compromised.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that should a deal be done without their consultation and it is rejected by Ukraine, Europe will look to continue supporting Kyiv to fight.
She added that it wasn’t “good tactics” to give in to Russia’s demands.
Last night, the UK, the European Union and five other countries vowed to enhance support for Ukraine following reports Mr Trump will meet with Mr Putin.
Ukraine has reiterated its plea that no peace deal is possible if it is forced to give up territory to Russia, after the US said supporting Kyiv to retake occupied land was “unrealistic”.
US defence secretary Pete Hegseth signaled a dramatic shift in American military policy towards Europe during a speech in Brussels on Wednesday.
“We want, like you, a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine,” Mr Hegseth said. “But we must start by recognising that returning to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective. Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering."
This marks a stark turn from the previous Joe Biden administration’s support for Ukraine to eject Russian forces from its land completely. The hardline stance under the Trump regime has already faced backlash, with accusations that the US is “betraying” Ukraine.
Kremlin says Putin and Trump may speak again by phone before meeting
The Kremlin has said that Putin and Trump may speak again over the phone before they meet in person.
Russia’s state news agency, the RIA, cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as not ruling out such a possibility.
It comes after the US and Russian president spoke for over an hour on Wednesday, the first known direct contact between the two posts since Putin had a call with Joe Biden shortly before ordering tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that Ukraine is “at the heart” of any negotiations to end the conflict with Russia.
The prime minister’s remarks come after Donald Trump spoke to both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky about beginning peace talks “immediately”.
The development has prompted fears in Kyiv and its European allies that the US might strike a peace deal without involving them.
"We must make sure that Ukraine is at the heart of this. There can't be any negotiations without Ukraine being at the heart of it," Starmer told reporters in London.
Starmer has been walking a diplomatic tightrope as he attempts to avoid Trump imposing tariffs on Britain while also pursuing a reset in relations with the European Union, but on the question of Ukraine he said it was vital that the country had a strong position in any talks.
"It's really important that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position, whether that's in discussions or whether it's continued fighting," Starmer said.
Zelensky 'will not accept' peace agreement without Ukraine at talks
Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will not accept any peace agreement that does not include Ukraine in talks.
The Ukrainian president spoke to journalists on Thursday, following a call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
"We cannot accept it, as an independent country, any agreements (made) without us," Mr Zelensky said as he visited a nuclear power station in western Ukraine.
"I articulate this very clearly to our partners. Any bilateral negotiations about Ukraine, not on other topics, but any bilateral talks about Ukraine without us, we will not accept."
Downing Street says Europe needs to step up defence collaboration
European leaders agree that “Europe needs to step up in terms of defence collaboration”, Downing Street has suggested.
Answering questions about President Donald Trump and Ukraine on Thursday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the US “remains committed to the Nato alliance”, adding: “I think all European leaders agree that Europe needs to step up in terms of defence collaboration, defence spending.
“You can see that in the UK with the increased defence spending that we announced at the budget, our commitment to setting our path to 2.5% of GDP in defence, our work as part of the strategic defence review to determine the challenges, threats and opportunities that UK faces.”
Referring to a Nato meeting involving Defence Secretary John Healey on Wednesday, the spokesman added: “There was a clear message from European Nato allies to step up support for Ukraine.”
