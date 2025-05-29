Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump sets Putin ‘two week’ peace deadline while Russia to send missiles to Belarus
Trump says he'll 'respond a little bit differently' if Russia fails to meet his deadline
Donald Trump appears to have set a two-week deadline for Russian president Vladimir Putin to prove he is serious about wanting to end the war in Ukraine.
On being asked in the Oval Office yesterday if he thought Mr Putin wanted to end the war, Mr Trump said: "I can't tell you that, but I'll let you know in about two weeks.”
“Within two weeks. We're gonna find out whether or not (Putin is) tapping us along or not,” he told the reporters. "And if he is, we'll respond a little bit differently."
The US president has, however, previously set similar two-week deadlines, including on April 27 and May 19.
Putin aide Dmitry Medvedev responded to that by threatening the US with World War Three - but Moscow later proposed 2 June as a date to begin fresh talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.
Earlier this week, Mr Trump warned Mr Putin was "playing with fire" by resisting ceasefire talks while escalating drone and missile attacks.
It comes as Russia will send a number of Oreshnik missile systems to Belarus by the end of 2025, a Belarusian official said according to the Tass news agency.
The locations of the systems have been “finalised”, said Alexander Volfovich, the secretary of Belarus’ Security Council.
Russia not sharing memorandum ahead of Ukraine meeting suggests 'unrealistic demands' - Kyiv
Russia not sharing a memorandum ahead of a meeting with Ukraine suggests it likely contains unrealistic demands, Kyiv's foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
"The Russians' fear of sending their 'memorandum' to Ukraine suggests that it is likely filled with unrealistic ultimatums, and they are afraid of revealing that they are stalling the peace process," Heorhii Tykhyi wrote on X.
“If not, they must pass the document immediately, as Foreign Minsiter @andrii_sybiha said, and stop playing these games, which only show that they probably want the next meeting to be empty,” he added.
Kremlin calls on Kyiv to continue Istanbul negotiations
As we earlier reporter, the Kremlin says Kyiv has not responded to its proposals for direct peace talks in Istanbul on 2 June.
We now have some fuller quotes in from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
"Here, you have to either confirm your readiness to continue negotiations or do the opposite," Peskov he told reporters.
Peskov also said Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha's suggestion that Russia should immediately hand over the memorandum, Peskov dismissed the idea was "non-constructive".
Taurus cruise missiles: Weapons Germany could be sending Ukraine to strike deep into Russia
Germany could send its long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine this year, chancellor Friedrich Merz has said, a move which would help Kyiv strike deep into Russian territory.
Berlin pledged to ramp up its military support for Ukraine during a meeting between Mr Merz and Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, in which the former promised new military aid worth €5 billion (£4.2 billion).
Mr Merz did not mention Taurus missiles as he announced an increase in support for Kyiv - but he later addressed the issue when speaking on German TV.
"Of course, it is within the realms of possibility,” the new chancellor told TV channel ZDF when asked if Germany would supply the weapons, adding that it would require several months of training for Ukrainian troops.
Kyiv hopes to boost agricultural exports with Brussels
Ukraine hopes to agree new rules for agricultural exports with Brussels by end of July, Ukraine's farm minister said at a conference in Kyiv on Thursday.
"At the end of July, a mechanism for trade with the EU will be established and agreed upon," Vitaliy Koval said.
The European bloc has long been Ukraine’s largest and most reliable for Ukrainian agricultural exports, but Brussels has begun to roll back preferential quotas for Ukraine.
Russian troops seize three villages, Moscow defence ministry says
Russian troops have taken control of three settlements, the defence ministry said on Thursday.
The army seized Stroivka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, and Shevchenko Pershe and Hnativka in the Donetsk region, it said.
Moscow’s forces have been grinding forward in the eastern regions, suffering heavy personnel losses but nonetheless gaining village-by-village.
The Independent could not verify the battlefield report.
In pictures: Damage to apartment block after Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow
Erdogan: Russian proposal for Istanbul talks boosts peace hopes
Turkey is positive about peace prospects in Ukraine following Russia’s proposal for another round of talks on 2 June, president Tayyip Erdogan has said.
Speaking to reporters on a flight from Azerbaijan, Erdogan said Ankara was in contact with both countries, and added that the recent momentum in peace efforts was an opportunity to reach lasting peace.
"The road to a resolution goes through more dialogue, more diplomacy. We are using all our diplomatic power and potential for peace," he was cited as saying by his office on Thursday.
Ukrainian commander resigns citing 'stupid objectives' of leadership
The battalion commander of a frontline Ukrainian brigade submitted his resignation earlier this month, slamming what he calls the “stupid objectives” of the current military leadership.
"I have never received more stupid objectives than in the current direction," Oleksandr Shyrshyn, commander of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, wrote on Facebook on 16 May.
"Someday I will tell you the details, but the stupid loss of people, trembling in front of a stupid generals, leads to nothing but failures. I hope your children will also serve in the infantry and carry out your orders," he added.
The brigade was formed in 2022 from soldiers trained in Nato countries, as Kyiv prepared for the summer 2023 counteroffensive, the Kyiv Independent reported. It was engaged in combat in Russia’s Kursk region last year.
