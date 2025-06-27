Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump admits Putin could invade more of Europe after meeting Zelensky at Nato summit

Trump admits Putin could invade more of Europe after meeting Zelensky at Nato summit

US president Donald Trump has admitted that Russian president Vladimir Putin could invade more of Europe beyond Ukraine.

Trump was asked whether he considered Putin an enemy and if he believed that the Russian president has territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine.

“It’s possible,” he answered at a press conference at the Nato summit in the Netherlands. "I consider him a person who I think is misguided," Trump said.

He said Putin “would like to get out of this thing”. “It’s a mess for him”. "He called the other day, and he said, 'Can I help you with Iran?' I said, 'No, you can help me with Russia,” Trump said.

His remarks came as he met with Volodymyr Zelensky at the talks where Nato leaders backed a big increase in defence spending.

Leaders gathered in The Hague for a Nato summit tailor-made for the US president endorsed a higher defence spending goal of 5 per cent of GDP by 2035.

Trump was asked at the summit if the US would supply more Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, something Kyiv has repeatedly requested. "We're going to see if we can make some available," he replied.