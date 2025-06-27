Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump admits Putin could invade more of Europe after meeting Zelensky at Nato summit

US president Donald Trump has admitted that Russian president Vladimir Putin could invade more of Europe beyond Ukraine.
Trump was asked whether he considered Putin an enemy and if he believed that the Russian president has territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine.
“It’s possible,” he answered at a press conference at the Nato summit in the Netherlands. "I consider him a person who I think is misguided," Trump said.
He said Putin “would like to get out of this thing”. “It’s a mess for him”. "He called the other day, and he said, 'Can I help you with Iran?' I said, 'No, you can help me with Russia,” Trump said.
His remarks came as he met with Volodymyr Zelensky at the talks where Nato leaders backed a big increase in defence spending.
Leaders gathered in The Hague for a Nato summit tailor-made for the US president endorsed a higher defence spending goal of 5 per cent of GDP by 2035.
Trump was asked at the summit if the US would supply more Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, something Kyiv has repeatedly requested. "We're going to see if we can make some available," he replied.
Ukraine has halted Russia's advance in the northern Sumy region, commander says
Ukrainian forces have halted Russia's recent advance into the northern Sumy region and have stabilised the front line near the border with Russia, Ukraine's top military commander said yesterday.
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, said that Ukrainian successes in Sumy have prevented Russia from deploying about 50,000 Russian troops, including elite airborne and marine brigades, to other areas of the frontline.
Sumy, the city which is the capital of the Ukrainian region of the same name, had a prewar population of around 250,000. It lies about 20km (12 miles) from the frontline.
Russia's push into the region earlier this year compelled Ukraine to strengthen its defences there.
A special defence group has been formed to improve security in Sumy and surrounding communities, General Syrskyi said, with a focus on improving fortifications and accelerating construction of defensive barriers.
