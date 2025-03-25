Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kremlin says US talks in Saudi will be kept private hours after joint statement due
A member of Moscow’s delegation said its talks with Washington counterparts were ‘challenging’
Details of a meeting between US and Russian officials will be kept secret, the Kremlin has said hours after a joint statement by Washington and Moscow was set to drop.
Delegates from the US, Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in peace discussions in Saudi Arabia’s Ritz-Carlton hotel since Sunday - but Moscow and Kyiv are yet to hold direct talks.
The extent of progress after yesterday’s Russia-US meeting remains unclear. It was described as challenging but “useful” by Russian negotiator Grigory Karasin.
Washington’s delegation is looking to secure a halt on energy infrastructure attacks, along with a ceasefire in the Black Sea to ensure safe navigation for commercial vessels.
A joint Russian-US statement was scheduled for 8am GMT according to CBS News - but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the contents of the negotiations will “definitely not be published” because they go “deep into details”.
Meanwhile, a second round of talks between US and Ukraine on Tuesday morning concluded after little over an hour, according to reports.
Moscow has repeatedly played down the possibility of a quick ceasefire deal being reached, with Moscow’s Foreign Ministry said current negotiations “should not be expected to produce a breakthrough”.
Ryanair CEO hits out at Ukrainian airports for ignoring plans to reopen flights
The CEO of Ryanair has hit out at Ukrainian airports after the airline’s proposals for reopening airspace to commercial flights was met with “radio silence”.
Restarting flights will be central to rebuilding Ukraine’s economy, Michael O’Leary told a Kyiv conference organised by ‘We Build Ukraine’, according to the Kyiv Independent.
Ukraine’s skies have been closed to commercial flights since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
In summer 2023, Ryanair submitted a proposal to airports in thw western city of Lviv and Boryspil near Kyiv to “deliver 5 million passengers to Ukraine within the first year of the skies reopening”, Mr O’Leary said.
"But disappointingly, we haven't heard back from them for over two years," the CEO added.
"I am somewhat at a loss to understand why the airports are not getting ready for the resumption of flights and why the airports are not doing the agreement with Ryanair."
Inside Story | What it’s really like to be on Putin’s kill list and hunted down by his murderous thugs
When you imagine receiving the news that you’re on the kill list of one of the world’s cruellest dictators, you perhaps don’t imagine it while holding a glass of champagne. But, in January 2023, that’s exactly – or, almost exactly – what happened to Christo Grozev, an internationally renowned investigative journalist who I had been filming for a documentary about his work for months, and who told me at a glitzy awards ceremony in New York that Vladimir Putin wanted him dead.
The Bulgarian-born journalist had long been rustling feathers at the Kremlin – his exceptional work for Bellingcat (a Netherlands-based investigative journalism group that Grozev headed up from 2015) exposed Putin’s killing network of spies and assassins.
Investigative journalist James Jones writes:
What it’s really like to be on Putin’s kill list
Moscow accuses Ukraine of deliberately targeting Russian journalists
Moscow has accused the Ukrainian military of deliberately targeting a group of Russian journalists working in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine.
Alexander Fedorchak, a war correspondent from Russia's Izvestia media outlet, camera operator Andrei Panov and driver Alexander Sirkeli who worked for the Zvezda television channel, were all killed according to the Russian foreign ministry.
The reports have not been independently verified.
"The (artillery) fire was targeted. They were deliberately targeted to kill them. The Kyiv regime continues its atrocities against journalists and people who do not have weapons in their hands," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Second round of US-Ukraine talks end - reports
As we reported, officials from Washington and Kyiv have been engaged in a second round of talks in Saudi Arabia this morning, after first meeting on Sunday night.
These talks have now concluded, Ukrainian media reports.
Discussions appear to have lasted little over an hour, following the mammoth 12-hour talks between US and Russian delegations on Monday.
In pictures: Firefighters battle blaze after Russian missile attack in Sumy which injured dozens
Zelensky reveals mistake leading to Trump Oval Office clash
For the past few weeks, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been scrambling to rebuild ties with the White House after the infamous Oval Office clash with Donald Trump.
But Mr Zelensky, it turns out, made one mistake which could have altered the entire course of the visit.
The wartime leader had brought with him a gift - the championship belt of Ukrainian heavyweight boxer Oleksandr Usyk. Taking his seat next to Mr Trump in the Oval Office, he placed the belt on a side table.
He had initially planned to reach over and hand the belt to Mr Trump in front of the journalists, according to an in-depth interview with Time.
Instead, the president picked up a folder containing gruesome photographs of the victims of the war in Ukraine, a move which US officials say the meeting started going in the wrong direction.
“He has family, loved ones, children. He has to feel the things that every person feels,” Zelensky told the magazine. “What I wanted to show were my values. But then, well, the conversation went in another direction.”
Kremlin: No plans for another Trump-Putin phone call
No plans have been made for a conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mr Peskov said that such a conversation could be quickly organised whenever needed.
The leaders spoke over the phone one week ago, when Putin declined the US president’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine - but agreed to a moratorium on attacking energy infrastructure.
Kremlin: Contents of Russia-US talks will not be shared with public
The contents of yesterday’s bilateral talks between Russia and the US will not be made public, the Kremlin has said.
Moscow and Washington are analysing the outcome of the discussions after reporting back to their respective governments, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"You see, we are talking about technical negotiations that go deep into details. Therefore, of course, the content of these negotiations will definitely not be published. This should not be expected," Peskov said.
"Secondly, I repeat once again, the reports back to the capitals are now being analysed. Only then will it be possible to talk about some understandings."
It comes despite reports that the two countries were set to release a joint statement. Sources familiar with the matter told CBS News that the statement was scheduled for 4am EDT (8am GMT) - but no statement has yet been released.
Trump praises ‘beautiful’ portrait gifted by Putin
A portrait of President Donald Trump, commissioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been gifted to the US leader, the Kremlin has confirmed.
Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed the gift was given to Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, during a meeting in Moscow earlier in March.
Peskov declined to offer further details.
The existence of the portrait came to light in an interview between Witkoff and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Witkoff told Carlson that Trump was "clearly touched" by the "beautiful" painting.
Trump praises ‘beautiful’ portrait gifted by Putin
Ukraine wounds 30 Russian soldiers in single strike, military says
Ukraine’s air force struck a cluster of Russian troops, wounding and killing around 30 soldiers, Kyiv’s General Staff has claimed.
“The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the area in Kondratovka in Kursk Oblast where enemy personnel were concentrated.
“The target was completely destroyed and up to 30 occupiers were killed or wounded,” the military write on Telegram.
Ukrainian troops have lost control over large swathes of land in Russia’s Kursk region in recent weeks, following a major counteroffensive by Putin’s forces.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments