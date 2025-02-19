Starmer says US ‘backstop’ only way to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again

Donald Trump has falsely accused Ukraine of starting the war with Russia in his first comments after an initial meeting between US and Russian officials in Riyadh yesterday which did not include Kyiv.

"I hear that they're upset about not having a seat, well, they've had a seat for three years and a long time before that. This could have been settled very easily," Mr Trump said, when asked what his message was to Ukrainians who might feel betrayed.

"You should have never started it. You could have made a deal," he told BBC News.

He described the first day of talks in Saudi Arabia as "very good" and said Russia wants “to stop the savage barbarianism".

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Kyiv will not accept the results of US-Russia talks held “behind Ukraine’s back”.

“It feels like the US is now discussing the ultimatum that Putin set at the start of the full-scale war,” Mr Zelensky told reporters in Turkey.

“Once again, decisions about Ukraine are being made without Ukraine. I wonder why they believe Ukraine would accept all these ultimatums now if we refused them at the most difficult moment?” Mr Zelensky asked.