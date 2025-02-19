Ukraine latest: Trump falsely accuses Kyiv of starting war after ‘very good’ US-Russia talks
Kyiv will not accept results of US-Russia talks held 'behind Ukraine’s back', says Zelensky
Donald Trump has falsely accused Ukraine of starting the war with Russia in his first comments after an initial meeting between US and Russian officials in Riyadh yesterday which did not include Kyiv.
"I hear that they're upset about not having a seat, well, they've had a seat for three years and a long time before that. This could have been settled very easily," Mr Trump said, when asked what his message was to Ukrainians who might feel betrayed.
"You should have never started it. You could have made a deal," he told BBC News.
He described the first day of talks in Saudi Arabia as "very good" and said Russia wants “to stop the savage barbarianism".
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Kyiv will not accept the results of US-Russia talks held “behind Ukraine’s back”.
“It feels like the US is now discussing the ultimatum that Putin set at the start of the full-scale war,” Mr Zelensky told reporters in Turkey.
“Once again, decisions about Ukraine are being made without Ukraine. I wonder why they believe Ukraine would accept all these ultimatums now if we refused them at the most difficult moment?” Mr Zelensky asked.
Trump says he won't object to European peacekeeping troops in Ukraine
US president Donald Trump has said he would not be opposed if European nations want to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine to provide security guarantees in the event of a peace deal.
"Having troops over there would be fine, I wouldn't object to it at all," Trump told reporters on Tuesday.
Europe has been discussing sending a peacekeeping force to Ukraine to prevent future Russian attacks after Mr Trump said no US troops would be involved.
Mr Zelensky and Sir Keir Starmer have warned that a US security guarantee against future Russian aggression is vital.
However, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said that it would be “completely unacceptable” for Nato troops to be positioned in Ukraine.
How Trump administration is planning 'permanent end' of Ukraine war
US national security adviser Mike Waltz told reporters in Riyadh that the war must come to a permanent end, and this would involve negotiations over territory.
"Just a practical reality is that there is going to be some discussion of territory and there's going to be discussion of security guarantees," he said.
High-level teams would begin talks on ending the conflict and would separately work to restore the countries' respective diplomatic missions in Washington and Moscow to ease the talks going forward, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said.
Mr Rubio said he came away from the initial talks convinced that Russia was "willing to begin to engage in a serious process" but that reaching peace would involve concessions from all sides.
Zelensky says Ukraine will never accept Russia’s ultimatums
Kyiv will not accept the results of US-Russia talks held “behind Ukraine’s back”, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
“It feels like the US is now discussing the ultimatum that Putin set at the start of the full-scale war,” Mr Zelensky told reporters in Turkey after a meeting with president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“Once again, decisions about Ukraine are being made without Ukraine. I wonder why they believe Ukraine would accept all these ultimatums now if we refused them at the most difficult moment?” Mr Zelensky asked.
The Ukrainian war-time president said that the country will keep demanding the return of occupied eastern and southern towns and villages via diplomatic means. “They will be Ukrainian. There can be no compromise,” he said.
Trump says Ukraine 'should have never started' war
Donald Trump has falsely accused Ukraine of starting the war with Russia, comments that come after an initial meeting between US and Russian officials in Riyadh yesterday which did not include Kyiv.
"I hear that they're upset about not having a seat, well, they've had a seat for three years and a long time before that. This could have been settled very easily," he said, when asked what his message was to Ukrainians who might feel betrayed.
"You should have never started it. You could have made a deal," he told BBC News.
He described the first day of talks in Saudi Arabia as "very good" and said Russia wants “to stop the savage barbarianism".
Russia unilaterally invaded Ukraine in February 2022, eight years after occupying and illegally annexing the Crimean Peninsula.
On being asked about the prospect of European countries sending troops to Ukraine, Mr Trump said: "If they want to do that, that's great. I'm all for it."
Watch: Defence secretary asked about size of potential UK force to Ukraine
Comment | The shame of Boris Johnson falling silent on Trump's plan for Ukraine
The Independent’s associate editor Sean O’Grady writes:
As we watch the endgame tragedy of Ukraine and President Zelensky desperately struggles to salvage anything from the peace talks he’s been excluded from, he must wonder: where are my dear friends in the West when I need them?
Some are already edging away from the apparently staunch loyalty they once offered; others have fallen silent. And one man appears to have contorted himself into a position of abject appeasement, a “guilty man” if ever there was one.
It’s quite an astonishing, unbelievable switchback – or would be, had it not been performed by the ever-shameless Boris Johnson.
When the Russian invasion was launched, under the hideous euphemism of a “special military operation”, Johnson emerged as an almost Churchillian figure.
And now? For reasons that aren’t clear, with Donald Trump reinstalled in the White House, Johnson seems to have instantly transformed into the kind of arch-appeaser and apologist for America’s betrayal that one imagines he would have despised during his more heroic phase.
Read his thinking in full here:
The shame of Boris Johnson falling silent on Trump's plan for Ukraine
After the invasion, the former prime minister was a vocal and vociferous supporter of Kyiv – but, along with other key figures on the political right, has he now taken an isolationist position to appease Donald Trump, asks Sean O'Grady
Ukraine's Odesa without power and heat after mass Russian drone attack
Most of Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odesa is facing a power outage after Russian forces hit it with a mass drone attack, officials said.
"Hospitals, clinics and social infrastructure sites were left without heating," mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said early today, describing the strike on Odesa as "massive".
Mr Trukhanov posted pictures on Telegram showing buildings with windows blown out and facades damaged. He made no mention of casualties and said experts were assessing the damage.
One local blogger said drones had been tracked throughout southern Ukraine around the time of the attack on Odesa.
Others said a city hospital had been hit in the attack or quoted residents as saying they had discovered fragments from falling drones in courtyards.
Trump says he thinks he has the power to end Ukraine war
US president Donald Trump has said he believes he can end the Russian war in Ukraine as his administration agreed to hold more talks with Russia without Kyiv.
Mr Trump said he was more confident after the talks and he would probably meet with Putin before the end of the month.
"Russia wants to do something," Mr Trump told reporters in Palm Beach, Florida. He brushed aside Ukraine’s concern about being left out of the meeting and said Kyiv should have entered talks much earlier.
"I think I have the power to end this war," the US president said.
US will not lower troop numbers in eastern Europe, Polish president says
The United States has no intention of lowering its troop numbers in eastern Europe, Polish president Andrzej Duda said after a meeting in Warsaw with Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg.
British volunteer who lost an arm and a leg in Ukraine ‘has no regrets’
Eddy Scott, a young British civilian volunteer medic, was evacuating people from one of Ukraine’s most wartorn locations, Pokrovska, when his vehicle was targeted by bombs dropped from Russian drones which blew off his left arm and leg.
The Independent visited him in a hospital in Kyiv, where he was transferred after initial treatment at two facilities near the frontlines in the country’s east. That morning we had both been woken by Russian ballistic missiles that began slamming into the Ukrainian capital before dawn, injuring many and killing at least one person.
“It woke me up although I don’t sleep very well because I have really bad phantom limb pains - it feels like someone is running a hot knife along where my arm and leg were,” Mr Scott said. “For a moment I thought I was back in Pokrovsk. But once you’ve actually been blown up, if it doesn’t land next to you, everything else feels far away. So I wasn’t worried.”
Despite the intense pain, the Briton is remarkably composed a little over two weeks after a nightmarish experience that would have psychologically shattered so many others.
“My injury is life-changing but it’s not life ending,” he said. “I now have a future in Ukraine and can continue to help Ukraine in ways that probably couldn’t before I had this spotlight one me that puts me in a position to really do something.”
Askold Krushelnycky reports:
British volunteer who lost an arm and a leg in Ukraine 'has no regrets'
Eddy Scott suffered horrific injuries in a Russian blast - but he still wants to help Ukraine secure a better future, Askold Krushelnycky writes
