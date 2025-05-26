Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump calls Putin ‘absolutely crazy’ after Moscow launches war’s largest air attack
Three children are among those killed after drones and missiles hit Kyiv
US president Donald Trump issued some of his sharpest criticism of Russian president Vladimir Putin after Russia launched its largest aerial bombardment on Ukraine since the war began in 2022.
"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!" Mr Trump wrote in a social media post on Sunday night.
Mr Trump said Mr Putin is "needlessly killing a lot of people", pointing out that "missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever".
The US president warned that if Mr Putin wants to conquer all of Ukraine, it will "lead to the downfall of Russia!"
At least 12 people, including three children, have died so far in what Ukraine has called Russia’s largest aerial assault since its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Russia fired 367 drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities overnight, including the capital Kyiv.
Despite that bombardment, Russia and Ukraine concluded the third and final part of their largest prisoner swap yet, in which they exchanged a total of 1,000 people each.
Russia and Ukraine complete prisoner swap hours after Moscow launches major aerial assault
Russia and Ukraine swapped hundreds more prisoners of war in the third and final part of the biggest exchange between the countries.
Russia's Defence Ministry said each side exchanged 303 soldiers, following the release of 307 combatants and civilians each on Saturday, and 390 on Friday, the biggest total swap of the war.
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Sunday's exchange, saying on X that "303 Ukrainian defenders are home."
Hours earlier, the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and other regions came under a massive Russian drone-and-missile attack that killed at least 12 people and injured dozens.
