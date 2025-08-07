Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump could meet Putin to discuss ceasefire ‘as soon as next week’

Donald Trump could meet with Vladimir Putin next week to discuss a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, a White House official has said.
The official told the Associated Press that Trump was open to meeting both Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, but cautioned that a meeting had not been scheduled yet and no location agreed on.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said there was “a good chance” of a leaders' summit between Putin and Zelensky, which would be their first meeting since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The face-to-face meeting would also be the first between a sitting US and Russian president since Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva in June 2021, some eight months before Russia launched the biggest attack on a European nation since the Second World War.
The plans were disclosed in a call with European leaders, according to the New York Times, who cited two people familiar with the plan.
Earlier, Trump said his envoy Steve Witkoff made “great progress” in a meeting with Putin in Moscow, adding: "Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come.”
Rubio says 'a lot must happen' before Trump and Putin meet
US secretary of state Marco Rubio, who was asked in an interview on Fox Business about a potential meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, said "a lot has to happen before that can occur."
Rubio said the US would be having talks with its European allies and the Ukrainians over the next few days.
He said Trump meeting directly with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine would help close an agreement, but said: "We've got to get close enough to that point so that a meeting like that will be productive and worth doing."
"Today was a good day, but we've got a lot of work ahead," he said. "There's still many impediments to overcome."
