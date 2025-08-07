Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump could meet Putin to discuss ceasefire ‘as soon as next week’

Trump says there's a 'good chance' he'll meet with Putin and Zelensky after envoy's trip to Moscow

Arpan Rai
Thursday 07 August 2025 04:49 BST
Trump envoy Witkoff meets Putin in Moscow as Russia-Ukraine peace deadline looms

Donald Trump could meet with Vladimir Putin next week to discuss a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, a White House official has said.

The official told the Associated Press that Trump was open to meeting both Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, but cautioned that a meeting had not been scheduled yet and no location agreed on.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said there was “a good chance” of a leaders' summit between Putin and Zelensky, which would be their first meeting since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The face-to-face meeting would also be the first between a sitting US and Russian president since Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva in June 2021, some eight months before Russia launched the biggest attack on a European nation since the Second World War.

The plans were disclosed in a call with European leaders, according to the New York Times, who cited two people familiar with the plan.

Earlier, Trump said his envoy Steve Witkoff made “great progress” in a meeting with Putin in Moscow, adding: "Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come.”

Rubio says 'a lot must happen' before Trump and Putin meet

US secretary of state Marco Rubio, who was asked in an interview on Fox Business about a potential meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, said "a lot has to happen before that can occur."

Rubio said the US would be having talks with its European allies and the Ukrainians over the next few days.

He said Trump meeting directly with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine would help close an agreement, but said: "We've got to get close enough to that point so that a meeting like that will be productive and worth doing."

"Today was a good day, but we've got a lot of work ahead," he said. "There's still many impediments to overcome."

US vice president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio ahead of a meeting at the Oval Office at the White House
US vice president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio ahead of a meeting at the Oval Office at the White House (Getty Images)
Arpan Rai7 August 2025 04:49

Trump could meet Putin in person as soon as next week, says White House official

President Donald Trump could meet in person with Russian president Vladimir Putin as soon as next week in his bid to continue to negotiate for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, a White House official has said.

The official added that a meeting has not been scheduled yet and no location has been determined.

The White House said Trump was also open to a meeting with both Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump, appearing before reporters later at the White House, didn't answer questions about a potential location for a meeting but when asked about a summit with Putin and Zelensky, said "there's a very good prospect that they will" meet.

However, the president declined to predict how close he was to reaching a deal to end the fighting, saying, "I've been disappointed before with this one."

US president Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC
US president Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC (AFP via Getty Images)
Arpan Rai7 August 2025 04:41

