Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says weapons on their way to Kyiv before Russia launches 400 drones
Trump reportedly asked Zelensky why he had not struck Moscow to ramp up pressure on Putin
Donald Trump has said that US weapons are already “being shipped” to Ukraine as Washington ramps up its military support for Kyiv.
A number of Kyiv’s European allies will purchase Patriot air defence missile systems from the US to assist Ukraine’s defence. Mr Trump is also set to send a batch of offensive weapons to assist Ukraine’s war effort, although the exact makeup of this package is currently unknown.
“They are already being shipped,” Mr Trump said of the Patriots on Monday, adding that they are arriving from Germany.
Just hours later, dozens were injured in Ukraine after Russia launched a 400 drones in a mass air attack across the country. A total of 57 drones and one ballistic missile were reported to have struck 12 locations across the war torn country, according to the Ukrainian air force.
“Unfortunately, 15 people were injured, including one child. All are receiving the necessary medical care,” Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
“We need to systematically strengthen our defenses: more air defense systems, more interceptors, and more determination — so that Russia feels our response.”
It comes after the US president told Volodymyr Zelensky he should not target Moscow after reportedly privately discussing strikes on the Russian capital with the Ukrainian leader.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments