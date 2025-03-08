Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says Putin is ‘doing what anybody would do’ before 14 killed in Russian strike
Attacks come as Trump ‘strongly considering’ widespread sanctions and tariffs on Russia until Moscow and Kyiv agree peace deal
Donald Trump has said Russia’s strikes on Ukraine are “what anybody would do” hours before Moscow launched an huge missile attack which killed at least 14 Ukrainians.
Speaking in the Oval Office on Friday, Mr Trump said he is “finding it more difficult to deal with Ukraine” than Russia and that he still believes Russian president Vladimir Putin is committed to peace.
The comments came hours before Russia launched a deadly overnight missile and drone attacks on Ukraine has left at least 14 dead and 37 injured, according to Kyiv.
At least 11 people were killed and 30 wounded, including five children, when Russian forces launched strikes on the eastern city of Dobropillia using ballistic missiles, multiple rockets and drones, the Ukrainian interior ministry said on Saturday.
Another three civilians were killed in a drone attack on the Kharkiv region in the northeast, the ministry added Telegram messenger.
The ministry published photos of partially destroyed buildings engulfed in fire and rescuers removing rubble from the buildings, with eight multi-storey buildings and 30 cars damaged.
Earlier on Friday, Mr Trump said he is “strongly considering” widespread sanctions and tariffs on Russia until Moscow and Kyiv agree a peace deal.
Australia offers support for British peacekeeping plan
Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese’s support for his ‘Coalition of the Willing’ peacekeeping plan in Ukraine.
After the two held a phone call on Saturday, Downing Street said Sir Keir welcomed Mr Albanese’s “commitment to consider contributing to a Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine”.
Sir Keir “reiterated the UK’s commitment to the Aukus programme”, the statement added.
Mr Albanese wrote on X: “Good to talk with @Keir_Starmer tonight reaffirming our support for AUKUS, our commitment to the brave people of Ukraine in defence of their sovereignty and international law.”
Russia retakes three villages in Kursk region, Defence Ministry says
Russia has retaken three villages in its western Kursk region, Moscow’s Defence Ministry has said.
Russian troops claim to have retaken the villages of Viktorovka, Nikolaevka and Staraya Sorochina back from Ukrainian forces, who staged a surprise incursion into the southeastern Russian region last August.
The battlefield report has not been independently verified.
Open source maps showed this week tha Ukraine’s positions have deteriorated sharply in Kursk, where its troops are nearly surrounded by Russian forces.
Sam Kiley | Trump is genuinely indifferent to the plight of Ukraine
World affairs editor Sam Kiley is in Rymachi, Ukraine:
Donald Trump’s offhand description of how Russia is taking advantage of his suspension of intelligence and military aid to Ukraine as “what anybody would do” shows reveals his genuine indifference to the plight of Ukraine.
At least 14 people have been killed in drone and missile strikes while Russian forces have launched a massive assault on Ukrainian troops in Kursk.
Trump’s verbal shrug is a sign that this is exactly what he expected and wanted Ukraine to suffer as a direct consequence of his abandonment of a former ally.
He has done everything he can to try to hasten a Russian victory not to advance peace talks. Without the early warning systems that the US once supplied dangers to civilians shoot up - making the train journey to Kyiv more dicey.
Ukraine losing the war in Kursk as Russia quick to exploit pause in intelligence
Ukraine supporters focus on hope and resilience as US relations sour and war carries on
The theme of “hope” was chosen long before this year’s deterioration of Washington-Kyiv relations, but participants at an international Ukrainian studies conference said that hope is needed more than ever — not only in Ukraine but in the United States itself.
Religious leaders, scholars, artists and diplomats have been gathering at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana since Thursday for a three-day conference focused on “Revolutions of Hope: Resilience and Recovery in Ukraine.”
But hope may be hard to summon at a conference that brought together supporters of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s ongoing military assaults.
Ukraine supporters focus on hope and resilience as US relations sour and war carries on
Strikes show 'Russia's goal is unchanged', says Zelensky
Russia’s deadly strikes on Ukraine this morning show Moscow’s goal is unchanged despite supposed efforts towards peace, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
Speaking on Telegram after Russian missile, drone and rocket strikes killed at least 14 people in Ukraine’s eastern city of Dobropillia, Mr Zelensky called on tighter sanctions for Russia.
“Such strikes show that Russia's goals are unchanged,” he wrote.
“Therefore, it is very important to continue to do everything to protect life, strengthen our air defence, and tighten sanctions against Russia. Everything that helps Putin finance the war must break down.”
Ukraine’s military says it shot down 79 of 145 drones launched by Russia overnight
Ukraine’s military has said it shot down 79 of 145 drones launched by Russia overnight.
Britain and Philippines committed to rules-based order, UK's Lammy says
British foreign minister David Lammy said on Saturday that Britain and the Philippines were committed to a rules-based international order.
Lammy, who is in the Philippines for an official visit, also said both countries have stood together in supporting Ukraine and advocating for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
"Today, we're charting a new course for our relationship amidst a lot of global volatility, and we must strengthen ties with like minded partners, like the Philippines," Lammy said in a joint press conference with his Philippine counterpart.
The Philippines and Britain signed a joint framework agreement to enhance cooperation across multiple areas, including defence, regional security, and climate action, paving the way for deeper collaboration in addressing shared challenges and opportunities.
Lammy and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo signed the deal, and both underscored their countries' commitment to expanding economic ties and promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
"We are countries that are committed to international law. We are countries that are committed to the rules-based order. We are countries that take our obligations under the UN Charter seriously," Lammy said.
For his part, Manalo expressed his country's appreciation for Britain's "firm support of a free, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," adding that both nations have agreed to continue participation and exchanges in joint military exercises.
Russia's Kirishi refinery hit by debris during Ukrainian drone attack
A tank at Russia's Kirishi oil refinery, one of the country's largest, was damaged by falling debris during a major Ukrainian drone attack, the governor of the northwestern Leningrad region said on Saturday.
Surgutneftegaz's Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF) refinery is one of the top two refineries in Russia. It refines about 17.7 million metric tons per year (355,000 barrels per day) of Russian crude, or 6.4 per cent of the country's total.
"Air defences shot down one drone on approach, the other was destroyed over the territory of the enterprise," Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the Leningrad region, said on Telegram.
"When the debris fell, the external structure of one of the tanks was damaged," he said.
No one was injured, he said.
A source at the refinery told Reuters that debris fell on the tank but nothing caught fire, adding that specialists were dealing with the wreckage.
US revokes some satellite imagery access for Ukraine
The US government has suspended Ukraine’s access to certain satellite imagery, as part of president Donald Trump’s administration’s move to halt intelligence sharing with Kyiv, US aerospace firm Maxar Technologies said on Friday.
Maxar said it had disabled Ukrainian users’ access to satellite imagery through the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (GEGD) program, a US government platform that provides access to commercial satellite images collected by the United States.
"The US government has decided to temporarily suspend Ukrainian accounts in GEGD," Maxar said, referring further questions to the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).
The NGA confirmed the suspension, saying: "In accordance with the administration’s directive on support to Ukraine, NGA has temporarily suspended access to the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery system, or GEGD, which is the primary portal for access to US government-purchased commercial imagery."
This decision follows a broader intelligence freeze imposed by Washington, as the Trump administration seeks to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into negotiating a ceasefire with Russia.
John Ratcliffe, director of the CIA, said on Wednesday that intelligence-sharing with Ukraine had been suspended as part of this strategy.
Maxar, whose commercial satellite images have been crucial for Ukraine in tracking Russian troop movements, emphasized that this suspension affects only GEGD users and does not extend to other customer programs.
"We take our contractual commitments very seriously, and there is no change to other Maxar customer programs," the company said in a statement.
The move is the latest in a series of shifts in US policy under Mr Trump, as his administration reassesses Washington’s support for Ukraine amid ongoing conflict with Russia.
