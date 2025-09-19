Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says conflict could lead to world war and Putin ‘has really let me down’

Donald Trump has said Russian president Vladimir Putin ‘really let him down’, as he met with his UK counterpart Sir Keir Starmer for talks at Chequers.
“The one that I thought would be easiest would be because of my relationship with president Putin. But he's let me down. He's really let me down,” the US president said, adding that “we’re sending lots of weapons to Nato”.
“Nato is paying for those weapons in full, but we’re sending them.”
The UK prime minister said the two countries are working together to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to get him to agree to a peace deal with Ukraine.
It comes as the Trump administration sends Ukraine its first missiles for Patriot air defence systems and HIMARS rocket launchers under a new Europe-funded scheme.
Volodymyr Zelensky said the first two batches, worth $500m (£366m) each, will “definitely include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS”.
Ukraine is bracing for a heavy autumn offensive from Russia, with Vladimir Putin’s forces accelerating strikes on its shattered energy system, including gas infrastructure.
Ukraine receives 1,000 bodies of soldiers killed in war with Russia
Ukraine has received the remains of 1,000 service personnel killed in the war during its latest exchange with Russia, Ukrainian officials said yesterday.
“Repatriation measures took place today. 1,000 bodies, which according to the Russian side belong to Ukrainian servicemen, have been returned to Ukraine,” the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on Telegram in a statement.
More than 7,000 mostly unidentified bodies have been brought to Ukraine in recent months in multiple exchanges, a result of talks between the two sides in Istanbul earlier this year.
In a statement, Kyiv's coordinating council for prisoners of war said officials would work on identifying the bodies.
Watch: UK and US 'working together' to end wars in Gaza and Ukraine, Starmer says
Fragments from downed drone damage Kyiv trolley bus lines
Fragments from a downed Russian drone damaged trolley bus lines in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the early hours today, the head of the city's military administration said.
Tymur Tkachenko said drone fragments had fallen in several locations, including on a road in central Shevchenkivsky district.
"The trolley bus network has been damaged," he wrote. "According to preliminary reports, there are no injuries."
Two air raid alerts were announced in quick succession after midnight in the city.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said drone fragments had also fallen in another district.
Trump says there are ways to end Ukraine war
Donald Trump has said he still believed there would be a solution to the conflict, and that one of the ways to get there was for Europe to stop buying Russian oil.
"Ultimately, if oil prices go down, or if Russia is not selling oil, they have no choice but to settle and European Union nations or the Nato nations... when they're buying oil from Russia, that's not the greatest thing," Trump said.
Earlier this month, Trump told European leaders that countries in the continent must stop buying Russian oil, claiming that it is helping Moscow fund its war against Ukraine.
On Sunday, the US president made a lengthy post on Truth Social and said he believes the Russia-Ukraine war would end if all Nato countries stopped buying oil from Moscow and placed tariffs on China of 50 per cent to 100 per cent for its purchases of Russian petroleum.
Since 2023, Nato member Turkey has been the third largest buyer of Russian oil, after China and India, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Other members of the 32-state alliance involved in purchasing Russian oil include Hungary and Slovakia.
Trump says US would help secure peace after Russia's war in Ukraine ends
The United States would help to secure peace after Russia's war in Ukraine is settled, president Donald Trump said.
"After the war is settled, we would help secure the peace. And I think ultimately that'll happen," Trump told Fox News last night.
Trump also said that helping to bring about an end to the war in Ukraine had been more challenging than he anticipated and that he was "very disappointed" in Russian president Vladimir Putin.
"The one I thought was going to be easiest (to settle) was going to be Russia-Ukraine, because of my relationship with president Putin. So I'm disappointed," Trump said.
Trump has repeatedly set deadlines for Moscow to reach a ceasefire deal with Ukraine or face new sanctions, only to see the deadlines ignored.
He warmly welcomed Putin at what was billed by the White House as a peace summit in Alaska in mid-August but failed to secure major concessions.
EU defence chief to convene talks on 'drone wall' to protect against Russia
European Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said on Thursday he plans to convene talks with defence ministers next week on creating a "drone wall" along the EU's eastern border - a project infused with urgency by a Russian drone incursion into Poland.
Kubilius told Reuters that some European Union countries had already been discussing the idea of a line of defence against drones before last week's incursion and the EU's executive arm now wanted to move quickly to turn the concept into reality.
‘Putin really let me down’: Trump says he thought war in Ukraine would be ‘easy to solve’
Poland turns to Ukraine for drone warfare expertise
Poland's defence chief travelled to Kyiv on Thursday in search of Ukrainian help in developing his country's drone warfare capabilities, just over a week after Russian drones entered Polish airspace and exposed Nato's vulnerability to drone warfare.
Drones used for defence and attack have taken a central battlefield role in the more than three years since Russia invaded Ukraine, transforming how wars are waged, and countries are keen to master the new and quickly developing battlefield technology.
"We will be signing an agreement concerning co-operation between the (defence) ministries, but also acquiring capabilities when it comes to operating drones," Polish defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said in published comments.
Trump says he is very disappointed in Putin
Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was very disappointed in Russian President Vladimir Putin because the Russian leader has not agreed to end the war in Ukraine.
"I'm disappointed in Putin ... I'm very disappointed in him," Trump said in an interview with Fox News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum."
"The one I thought was going to be easiest (to settle) was going to be Russia-Ukraine, because of my relationship with President Putin. So I'm disappointed," Trump added.
