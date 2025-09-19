Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says conflict could lead to world war and Putin ‘has really let me down’

Starmer says the two countries are working together to put pressure on Putin to get him to agree to a peace deal with Ukraine

Arpan Rai
Friday 19 September 2025 05:22 BST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Trump says Putin has really let him down

Donald Trump has said Russian president Vladimir Putin ‘really let him down’, as he met with his UK counterpart Sir Keir Starmer for talks at Chequers.

“The one that I thought would be easiest would be because of my relationship with president Putin. But he's let me down. He's really let me down,” the US president said, adding that “we’re sending lots of weapons to Nato”.

“Nato is paying for those weapons in full, but we’re sending them.”

The UK prime minister said the two countries are working together to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to get him to agree to a peace deal with Ukraine.

It comes as the Trump administration sends Ukraine its first missiles for Patriot air defence systems and HIMARS rocket launchers under a new Europe-funded scheme.

Volodymyr Zelensky said the first two batches, worth $500m (£366m) each, will “definitely include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS”.

Ukraine is bracing for a heavy autumn offensive from Russia, with Vladimir Putin’s forces accelerating strikes on its shattered energy system, including gas infrastructure.

Recommended

Ukraine receives 1,000 bodies of soldiers killed in war with Russia

Ukraine has received the remains of 1,000 service personnel killed in the war during its latest exchange with Russia, Ukrainian officials said yesterday.

“Repatriation measures took place today. 1,000 bodies, which according to the Russian side belong to Ukrainian servicemen, have been returned to Ukraine,” the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on Telegram in a statement.

More than 7,000 mostly unidentified bodies have been brought to Ukraine in recent months in multiple exchanges, a result of talks between the two sides in Istanbul earlier this year.

In a statement, Kyiv's coordinating council for prisoners of war said officials would work on identifying the bodies.

Arpan Rai19 September 2025 05:22

Watch: UK and US 'working together' to end wars in Gaza and Ukraine, Starmer says

UK and US 'working together' to end wars in Gaza and Ukraine, Starmer says
Arpan Rai19 September 2025 05:15

Fragments from downed drone damage Kyiv trolley bus lines

Fragments from a downed Russian drone damaged trolley bus lines in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the early hours today, the head of the city's military administration said.

Tymur Tkachenko said drone fragments had fallen in several locations, including on a road in central Shevchenkivsky district.

"The trolley bus network has been damaged," he wrote. "According to preliminary reports, there are no injuries."

Two air raid alerts were announced in quick succession after midnight in the city.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said drone fragments had also fallen in another district.

Arpan Rai19 September 2025 04:40

Trump says there are ways to end Ukraine war

Donald Trump has said he still believed there would be a solution to the conflict, and that one of the ways to get there was for Europe to stop buying Russian oil.

"Ultimately, if oil prices go down, or if Russia is not selling oil, they have no choice but to settle and European Union nations or the Nato nations... when they're buying oil from Russia, that's not the greatest thing," Trump said.

Earlier this month, Trump told European leaders that countries in the continent must stop buying Russian oil, claiming that it is helping Moscow fund its war against Ukraine.

On Sunday, the US president made a lengthy post on Truth Social and said he believes the Russia-Ukraine war would end if all Nato countries stopped buying oil from Moscow and placed tariffs on China of 50 per cent to 100 per cent for its purchases of Russian petroleum.

Since 2023, Nato member Turkey has been the third largest buyer of Russian oil, after China and India, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Other members of the 32-state alliance involved in purchasing Russian oil include Hungary and Slovakia.

Arpan Rai19 September 2025 04:30

Trump says US would help secure peace after Russia's war in Ukraine ends

The United States would help to secure peace after Russia's war in Ukraine is settled, president Donald Trump said.

"After the war is settled, we would help secure the peace. And I think ultimately that'll happen," Trump told Fox News last night.

Trump also said that helping to bring about an end to the war in Ukraine had been more challenging than he anticipated and that he was "very disappointed" in Russian president Vladimir Putin.

"The one I thought was going to be easiest (to settle) was going to be Russia-Ukraine, because of my relationship with president Putin. So I'm disappointed," Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly set deadlines for Moscow to reach a ceasefire deal with Ukraine or face new sanctions, only to see the deadlines ignored.

He warmly welcomed Putin at what was billed by the White House as a peace summit in Alaska in mid-August but failed to secure major concessions.

Donald Trump attends a joint press conference with PM Keir Starmer at Chequers near Aylesbury in England
Donald Trump attends a joint press conference with PM Keir Starmer at Chequers near Aylesbury in England (PA Wire/PA Images)
Arpan Rai19 September 2025 04:10

Watch: Trump says Putin has really let him down

Trump says Putin has really let him down
Athena Stavrou19 September 2025 04:00

EU defence chief to convene talks on 'drone wall' to protect against Russia

European Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said on Thursday he plans to convene talks with defence ministers next week on creating a "drone wall" along the EU's eastern border - a project infused with urgency by a Russian drone incursion into Poland.

Kubilius told Reuters that some European Union countries had already been discussing the idea of a line of defence against drones before last week's incursion and the EU's executive arm now wanted to move quickly to turn the concept into reality.

Athena Stavrou19 September 2025 03:00

‘Putin really let me down’: Trump says he thought war in Ukraine would be ‘easy to solve’

‘Putin let me down’: Trump says he thought Ukraine war would be ‘easy to solve’

The US president said he thought his personal relationship with Putin would help bring the conflict to an end
Athena Stavrou19 September 2025 00:01

Poland turns to Ukraine for drone warfare expertise

Poland's defence chief travelled to Kyiv on Thursday in search of Ukrainian help in developing his country's drone warfare capabilities, just over a week after Russian drones entered Polish airspace and exposed Nato's vulnerability to drone warfare.

Drones used for defence and attack have taken a central battlefield role in the more than three years since Russia invaded Ukraine, transforming how wars are waged, and countries are keen to master the new and quickly developing battlefield technology.

"We will be signing an agreement concerning co-operation between the (defence) ministries, but also acquiring capabilities when it comes to operating drones," Polish defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said in published comments.

Tom Barnes18 September 2025 23:04

Trump says he is very disappointed in Putin

Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was very disappointed in Russian President Vladimir Putin because the Russian leader has not agreed to end the war in Ukraine.

"I'm disappointed in Putin ... I'm very disappointed in him," Trump said in an interview with Fox News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

"The one I thought was going to be easiest (to settle) was going to be Russia-Ukraine, because of my relationship with President Putin. So I'm disappointed," Trump added.

(Fox News)
Tom Barnes18 September 2025 22:03

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in