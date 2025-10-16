Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin will face ‘costs’ if he continues war, Trump official warns
US defence secretary Pete Hegseth has warned Vladimir Putin that the US and its allies will "impose costs on Russia for its continued aggression" if it does not come to the table to end the war in Ukraine.
Speaking at a meeting of Nato defence ministers held in Brussels, he said: “If we must take this step, the US War Department stands ready to do our part in ways that only the United States can do.
"Now is the time to end this tragic war, stop the needless bloodshed, and come to the peace table," Mr Hegseth said.
Donald Trump is said to be “optimistic” about ending Putin’s war in Ukraine after his successful ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, according to the White House.
Meanwhile, Trump claimed that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has pledged to stop buying oil from Russia, and the US president said he would try to get China to do the same.
US defence secretary Pete Hegseth has warned Moscow that Washington and its allies will “impose costs on Russia for its continued aggression” if the war in Ukraine does not end.
Speaking at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Nato headquarters, Hegseth said the US War Department was prepared to act “in ways that only the United States can.” He did not specify what those steps might entail.
His comments come as the Trump administration weighs Kyiv’s request for long-range Tomahawk missiles.
“Now is the time to end this tragic war, stop the needless bloodshed, and come to the peace table,” Hegseth said, adding, “This is not a war that started on President Trump’s watch – but it will end on his watch.”
Mr Hegseth urged Nato allies to boost spending on US-made weapons for Ukraine, citing a recent report that showed a sharp drop in Western military support for Kyiv in July and August.
"You get peace when you are strong – not when you use strong words or wag your fingers," he told reporters at Nato headquarters earlier in the day.
"You get it when you have strong and real capabilities that adversaries respect."
US pressures Japan to halt Russian oil imports
US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said he has urged Japan to halt all imports of Russian energy, signalling a harder line from the Trump administration toward allies maintaining limited trade ties with Moscow.
“Minister Kato and I also discussed important issues pertaining to the US–Japan economic relationship and the Administration's expectation that Japan stop importing Russian energy,” Bessent posted on X after his meeting with Japan’s finance minister Katsunobu Kato in Washington.
The two met on the sidelines of the IMF annual meetings and the G7 and G20 finance leaders’ gatherings being held this week in Washington."
Japan will do what it can based on the basic principle of coordinating with G7 countries to achieve peace in Ukraine in a fair manner," Kato told reporters, when asked whether Japan was urged by Bessent to stop importing Russian energy.
Tokyo has already pledged to phase out Russian oil imports as part of the G7’s coordinated sanctions response to Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
However, Japan continues to buy Sakhalin Blend crude – a byproduct of liquefied natural gas (LNG) production from the Sakhalin-2 project in Russia’s Far East.
The energy source remains crucial for Japan, providing about 9 per cent of its total LNG imports, a key component of its energy security.
IMF chief plans to visit Ukraine, Bloomberg reports
The International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, plans to travel to Ukraine, supporting its efforts to secure a new loan package in the fourth year of the war, Bloomberg has reported.
An IMF spokesperson said: “Our staff remains actively engaged with the Ukrainian authorities on macroeconomic policies aimed at maintaining stability, financing essential expenditures, and restoring debt sustainability, with a view to continued IMF support.”
The exact time of the visit is yet to be determined.
India to stop buying Russian oil, Trump claims
Trump said on Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to stop buying oil from Russia, India's top oil supplier, but could not halt its shipments “immediately”.
The announcement comes as Trump tries to step up efforts to cut off Moscow’s energy funding.
"Now I've got to get China to do the same thing," Trump told reporters.
The Indian embassy in Washington has not yet confirmed this.
Zelensky and Greek PM discuss possibility of U.S.-supplied natural gas
Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the possibility of the U.S. supplying natural gas to Ukraine as it struggles with the consequences of Russia’s multiple attacks on the country’s energy system.
Ukraine’s president said he was working to strengthen its air defence as much as possible before winter begins.
Ukraine has prepared its 'homework' ahead of meeting with Trump, says Zelensky
Ukraine has prepared its “part of the homework” ahead of Zelensky’s meeting with Trump in Washington on Friday.
He says the agenda will be substantive, and the meeting could bring the war closer to an end.
We have already prepared our part of the homework ahead of the meeting with President Trump – both the military component and the economic one. Every detail is ready. The agenda of our meeting with the President of the United States is very substantive, and I thank everyone who… pic.twitter.com/Jwpp5bdn5h— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 15, 2025
Kremlin denies Trump’s warning that Russian economy set to ‘collapse’
The Kremlin has hit back at accusations by Donald Trump that the Russian economy is on its way to “collapse”.
Asked about Trump's remarks at an energy conference in Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who oversees energy and the economy for the government, said that Russia had a stable supply of gasoline.
"We have a stable domestic market supply, we see no problems in this regard," Novak said.
"The balance is maintained between production and consumption, and we, on the part of the government and the relevant ministries, are doing everything to ensure that this remains the case."
Nato defence ministers agree 'counter-drone measures', Rutte says
A meeting of Nato country defence ministers have agreed additional counter-drone measures to step up support to Ukraine, chief Mark Rutte said.
In a post on X he wrote: “Excellent discussions with Defence Ministers, reaffirming increased defence investment, enhanced defence production & stepping up support to Ukraine.
“We will also implement additional counter-drone measures — #NATO is ready to do what it takes to keep our 1bn people safe & our territory secure.”
Ukraine has relied on trains during the war - Russia is creating new technology to target them
As war rages on in Ukraine, the country has become reliant on its rail networks, which it has so far managed to keep running despite repeated strikes.
But officials and analysts are warning that advances in Russian drone capabilities and the growing tempo of attacks pose a serious threat to the vital infrastructure.
Trump has threatened to give Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - but can they turn the tide of the war?
Washington may give access to powerful Tomahawk missiles, with Moscow threatening to respond. Experts tell Nicole Wootton-Cane that the weapons could significantly boost Ukraine - but their power shouldn’t be overstated.
