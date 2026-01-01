Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky says peace ‘10% away’ while Kyiv strikes key Russian oil depot
Kyiv is discussing the possibility of hosting US troops as part of peace talks with US president Donald Trump.
Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was "10 per cent" away from a deal to end the war with Russia, but not at "any cost".
"The peace agreement is 90 per cent ready. Ten per cent remains. And that is far more than just numbers," Zelensky said in his New Year's Eve address
"This would be a strong position of the security guarantees," he said in a WhatsApp chat with the media.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones have struck an oil depot that is a key Russian logistics hub for fuel, Kyiv’s domestic security service says.
Officials said the attack in the city of Rybinsk sparked a large fire.
Russian attacks on Ukraine continued, wounding at least six people in air strikes on the Odesa region. Three children and a 42-year-old man were injured. More than 170,000 people have been left without power
Putin boasts of Oreshnik missiles in Belarus
In case you missed it:
Putin raises stakes and deploys nuclear-ready missiles in Belarus
Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was "10 per cent" away from a deal to end the war with Russia, but cautioned that the last remaining issues were the most important.
In his New Year's Eve address, Zelensky said his country wanted an end to the war but not at "any cost", and that any agreement needed strong security guarantees to deter Russia from invading again.
"The peace agreement is 90 per cent ready. Ten per cent remains. And that is far more than just numbers," Zelensky said in the address, posted on his Telegram account.
Editorial: Zelensky can buy Europe 15 years
In case you missed it:
President Zelensky would gain more in diplomatic goodwill from the White House by signing a deal – any deal – than he would lose in Ukrainian security, and he should accept the US guarantee – and press his more loyal allies in Europe to take on the role of the real guarantors of Ukraine’s borders.
Zelensky can buy Europe 15 years to finally get its act together
Finland seizes cargo ship from Russia accused of damaging undersea cable
Cargo ship accused of damaging Baltic Sea cable seized by Finland
Russian 'proof' of attack on Putin home laughable, says Kyiv
Video footage presented by Russia as evidence of an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Vladimir Putin's residence earlier this week was laughable, a spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry has said.
Russia's defence ministry released video footage on Wednesday of what it said was a downed drone.
It showed a Russian serviceman standing next to fragments of a device said to be a downed Ukrainian Chaklun-V drone carrying a 6kg explosive device that had not detonated.
The ministry did not explain how it knew what the device's target was.
Heorhii Tykhyi, of Kyiv’s foreign ministry, told Reuters: "This is laughable – both the fact that it took them two days to produce this, and the fact that the things they try to present as evidence basically shows that they are not serious even about fabricating the story."
"We are absolutely confident that no such attack took place."
Civilian Ukrainian deaths and injuries rising
More than 2,300 Ukrainian civilians were killed and more than 11,000 were injured from January to November this year, according to the United Nations.
That was 26 per cent higher than in the same period in 2024 and 70 per cent higher than in 2023, it said.
Moscow has this year escalated its long-range attacks on urban areas of Ukraine. In recent months, as Russia’s invasion of its neighbour approaches its four-year milestone in February, it has also intensified its targeting of energy infrastructure, seeking to deny Ukrainians heat and running water in the bitter winter months.
In numbers: Russian drones, bombs and missiles aimed at Ukraine in 2025
Russia launched more than 100,000 drones, around 60,000 guided aerial bombs, and about 2,400 missiles at Ukraine this year, according to Ukrainian statistics.
Air raid alerts sounded 19,033 times across the country in the year.
The data comes from the Air Force of Ukraine and United24, which is the Ukrainian government’s official fundraising platform.
Opinion: Paranoid Putin will never be a peacemaker
The Russian leader is trying to navigate between keeping Donald Trump on board as a de facto partner in geopolitics, while frustrating his ambitions to be a peacemaker worthy of a Nobel Peace Prize by ending the world’s worst war, writes Mark Almond, director of the Crisis Research Institute, Oxford:
This mysterious ‘drone attack’ shows paranoid Putin will never be a peacemaker
Watch: What 2025 brought Ukraine
By The Independent’s world affairs editor Sam Kiley:
Russian drones blast Odesa, injuring six, including children - full report
Russian drones blast Ukraine's Odesa and injure 6, including children
