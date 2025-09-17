Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says it ‘takes two to tango’ over lack of progress on Putin-Zelensky talks

Donald Trump has said that it “takes two to tango” as the prospect of talks between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky to end the war in Ukraine appeared to have reached a dead end.
Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One for a state visit to the UK, the US president said Zelensky “has to make a deal” and refused to blame Moscow for a failure to make progress in peace talks.
“It takes two to tango. Those are two people, Zelensky and Putin, that hate each other, and it looks like I have to sit in the room with them, because they can’t sit in a room together. There’s great hatred there,” he said.
After meeting with Putin in Alaska last month, Trump said he would press for Putin to meet Zelensky as a prelude to a trilateral summit. No talks have been scheduled between the two sides since and both leaders insist that the preconditions for such a meeting do not exist.
Earlier on Tuesday, secretary of state Marco Rubio has hinted that Trump and Zelensky could meet in New York next week as the UN General Assembly gathers for its annual high-level session.
The Trump administration has approved the first US weapons package for Ukraine funded by Nato countries, two sources aware of the situation told Reuters.
The sources declined to give an exact inventory of what has been approved for purchase by the Europeans for Ukraine, but said it included air defence systems, which Ukraine needs urgently given the huge increase in Russian drone and missile attacks.
They said the tranche of weapons could be shipped soon.
One of the sources said NATO’s new Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List was making its way through the process after clearing the Pentagon's policy unit, reported Reuters.
“It's the stuff they've been asking for. A lot of stuff," said the source. "It's the flow that's allowed them to stabilise the lines thus far."
This is the first time US is supplying Ukraine with a new method under Donald Trump with weapons from US stocks using funds from Nato countries.
So far, the Trump administration has only sold weapons to Ukraine or shipped donations which were authorised by former president Joe Biden who was ready to aid Kyiv with its battlefield requirements.
The Kremlin issued a sharp warning to Nato when it said the alliance was “fighting against Russia” and was “de facto involved” in the war in Ukraine.
“Nato is providing direct and indirect support to the Kyiv regime,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “It can be said with absolute certainty that Nato is fighting against Russia.”
Yet as Russia sends drones into Poland and Romania and organises drills with Belarus, experts say that Putin is testing Nato’s response through its more aggressive movements past Ukrainian borders.
Bryony Gooch reports:
New research has identified some 210 sites where Ukrainian children are believed to have been taken for military training by Russia.
The research, funded by the USA, found that the children also took part in drone manufacturing and other forced re-education as part of the large-scale deportation programme.
Yale's School of Public Health said in the report that more than 150 new locations had been discovered since it published findings last year, In 2024, it alleged that Russian presidential aircraft had been used to transport children.
Russia 'close to cutting oil output due to drone attacks'
Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft has warned producers they may have to cut output following Ukraine's drone attacks on critical export ports and refineries.
Kyiv has stepped up attacks on Russian energy assets since August in a bid to reduce the Kremlin's revenues to finance its war in Ukraine.
Transneft, which handles more than 80% of all the oil extracted in Russia, has in recent days restricted oil firms' ability to store oil in its pipeline system, two industry sources close to Russian oil firms told Reuters.
Transneft has also warned producers it may have to accept less oil if its infrastructure sustains further damage, the two sources said.
Trump and von der Leyen talk about increasing pressure on Russia
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in post on X following Tuesday's call that she and Trump discussed "strengthening our joint efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia through additional measures."
Trump earlier in the day once again called on Europe to stem its purchase of Russian oil and urged Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to get a deal done with Russia's Vladimir Putin to end the war.
Putin, however, has shown scant interest in Trump's effort to arrange one-on-one talks with Zelensky.
"Zelensky is going to have to make a deal, and Europe has to stop buying oil from Russia," Trump said.
Von der Leyen said the commission will soon present its 19th package of sanctions against Russia since the start of the war.
She added that the new sanctions will target Russian interests in crypto, banks and energy.
IAEA says shelling reported near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Tuesday its team at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine heard shelling close to the site and observed black smoke rising from three nearby locations.
The team from the UN's nuclear watchdog was informed that multiple artillery shells struck an area outside the plant's perimeter, around 400m from its off-site diesel fuel storage facility, the IAEA said in a statement.
"While there were no reports of casualties or equipment damage, the incident once again underlined the constant dangers to nuclear safety and security," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.
There were no statements on the incident from either Russian or Ukrainian officials.
EU to phase out protection programme for Ukrainians
The European Union has agreed on a plan for the "sustainable return and reintegration into Ukraine” of those displaced by Russia’s invasion.
The European Council press service said on Tuesday (16 September) that the framework would be implemented “when conditions allow”.
Millions of Ukrainian citizens have been displaced and resettled across Europe.
Belarus leader Lukashenko says joint drills with Russia not intended to 'threaten anyone'
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has said they are “not planning to threaten anyone”, following the end of five days of joint war games with Russia.
The drills have unsettled surrounding countries and prompted international concern as they coincided with Russian violations of Polish and Romanian airspace.
“We are practising everything there,” he told Belarusian state agency Belta on Tuesday (16 September).
“They (the West) know this too, we are not hiding it. From firing conventional small arms to nuclear warheads. Again, we must be able to do all this. Otherwise, why would they be on Belarusian territory?
“But we are absolutely not planning to threaten anyone with this.”
Watch: Zelensky says Putin is trying to 'find a way out of isolation' through Trump
Zelensky thanks King of Netherlands for 'steadfast support' as he welcomes new Cyprus, Latvia and Pakistan ambassadors
“I am grateful to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander for the words of steadfast support in his Speech from the Throne,” the Ukrainian president wrote on X/Twitter.
“Ensuring guaranteed peace and security for Ukraine and Europe is our shared goal, and we deeply value the Kingdom of the Netherlands’ tangible contributions to this worthy cause.”
During his diplomatic tour, he also accepted letters of credence and welcomed the newly appointed Ambassadors of Cyprus, Latvia, and Pakistan.
