Ukraine-Russia: Zelensky says 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war as Kremlin vows to fight on
Moscow pressures Zelensky to give in over Donetsk as talks continue in Abu Dhabi
Around 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in battle in the four years of war, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky says.
“In Ukraine, officially the number of soldiers killed on the battlefield - either professionals or those conscripted - is 55,000,” he told France 2 TV.
Russia has warned Ukraine it will not stop fighting until Kyiv makes what the Kremlin considers the right “decisions” to end the conflict.
Talks in Abu Dhabi between US, Ukrainian and Russian delegations are set to continue on Thursday.
But despite reports that the discussions were constructive, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian troops would continue to fight until Kyiv made the “right decisions”.
Moscow wants Kyiv to pull its troops out of the embattled Donetsk region – including a belt of highly fortified cities regarded as one of Ukraine’s strongest defences – effectively forfeiting the territory.
Shortly before the talks began, Russian forces hit a crowded market in eastern Ukraine with cluster munitions. At least seven people were killed and 15 wounded, according to Donetsk governor Vadym Filashkin.
Ukraine energy minister warns of more power cuts and possible Russian attacks
Ukraine's energy minister warned households on Wednesday that planned blackouts could worsen in coming days and Russian forces could launch a new air attack to further disable power and heating networks.
Denys Shmyhal said well over 200 emergency crews were at work in the capital restoring heating to apartment buildings after a series of mass Russian attacks in January.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Tuesday that more than 1,100 buildings remained without heating.
"The situation with energy remains very difficult. There is a risk that timetables for power cuts could get worse," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram after a daily meeting of senior officials devoted to energy issues.
"This is linked to the last strike and the fact that the shortfalls in generation in the power system are still significant. And the Russians are preparing for new attacks on the energy sector in the coming week."
Shmyhal said that buildings where restoring heating is likely to take some time were to receive assurances that they will have electricity for 18 hours a day.
UN chief says end of Russia-US nuclear treaty marks 'grave moment'
United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres called the expiration of the New START Treaty a grave moment for international peace and security and urged Russia and the United States to negotiate a new nuclear arms control framework without delay.
New START, which was due to run out at midnight on Wednesday, capped the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the United States and Russia can deploy, and the deployment of land – and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them.
"For the first time in more than half a century, we face a world without any binding limits on the strategic nuclear arsenals of the Russian Federation and the United States of America – the two States that possess the overwhelming majority of the global stockpile of nuclear weapons," Guterres said in a statement.
He said the dissolution of decades of achievement in arms control "could not come at a worse time – the risk of a nuclear weapon being used is the highest in decades”.
At the same time, Guterres said there was now an opportunity "to reset and create an arms control regime fit for a rapidly evolving context" and welcomed the appreciation by the leaders of both Russia and the United States of the need to prevent a return to a world of unchecked nuclear proliferation.
"The world now looks to the Russian Federation and the United States to translate words into action," Guterres said.
“I urge both states to return to the negotiating table without delay and to agree upon a successor framework that restores verifiable limits, reduces risks, and strengthens our common security."
Putin exploiting Europe's oil tankers, says Zelensky
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised Europe for lax regulation of oil tankers that he says Russia is exploiting to continue to trade and fund its war.
Last year, he said, Russia involved more than 122 vessels in its oil trade that are operated or legally owned by European entities.
“This constitutes a significant portion of Russia’s tanker fleet,” he said in his nightly address.
“Europe must act far more decisively to counter Russia’s tanker fleet.”
Watch: Zelensky anticipates 'significant step' from US-backed trilateral meeting
Ukrainians escape death and flee from southeast as Russia lurches forward
Fighting has intensified in recent weeks in key areas of the southeastern front, Ukraine's military has said, particularly around the town of Huliaipole – 40km (25 miles) to the east of Tavriiske.
In Tavriiske and nearby villages, which sit in a bulge in the frontline with Russian forces on three sides, residents told Reuters during a recent visit that they feared for their lives amid the constant threat of drone and bomb attacks.
In the last few weeks, buses have stopped running to the village of Tavriiske in southeast Ukraine from the major city of Zaporizhzhia, some 50km (31 miles) away.
As the war with Russia has drawn nearer, the village is slowly emptying. Maryna Vyshnevska, 35, said it had become too dangerous for her and her five children – some of the few remaining residents – to stay.
"We thought they (the Russians) would be driven back and all this would stop," Vyshnevska said, before packing her family and a handful of belongings into a police evacuation bus. "But when we realised it would only get worse and worse, it was better to leave,” she said.
Watch: Top Kremlin official’s chilling nuclear warning
Top Kremlin official’s chilling nuclear warning as treaty due to expire
Russian shelling on market kills seven in Ukraine-controlled Donetsk
At least seven people were killed and eight more hurt in Russian attacks in the town of Druzhkivka in the Ukraine-controlled frontline region of Donetsk in the east, the regional governor said.
Russia shelled the town with cluster munitions, targeting the market, and dropped two aerial bombs, Vadym Filashkin said his Telegram channel.
Filashkin said the town located about 11 miles from the frontline was struck directly at a busy morning market.
“This is another targeted war crime and further proof that all Russian statements about a ‘truce’ are worthless,” Filashkin wrote.
EU envoys agree details of €90bn loan for Ukraine
European Union ambassadors have approved details of a €90bn (£77bn) loan for Ukraine, an initiative agreed by EU leaders in December to meet most of Kyiv's financial needs in 2026-2027 and keep up its fight against Russia's invasion.
The ambassadors reached the agreement at a closed-door meeting in Brussels yesterday, diplomats said.
The text of the agreement was not immediately available but the Council of the EU said in a statement that two thirds of the funds would be spent on military aid and one third on general budget support.
On military aid, the deal stipulates that Kyiv should use the loan primarily to buy weapons from Ukraine or the EU but could buy from other countries if certain conditions are met.
"Defence products should in principle only be procured from companies in the EU, Ukraine, or EEA-EFTA countries. Should Ukraine’s military needs require the urgent delivery of a defence product which happens not to be available in the EU, Ukraine or an EEA-EFTA country, a set of targeted derogations would apply," the Council said.
The agreement also requires approval by the European Parliament, which diplomats said they hoped would come soon to allow the Commission to start borrowing on the markets and make a first payment to Ukraine in early April.
EU leaders agreed in December to fund the loan through EU borrowing rather than back a plan to use Russian assets frozen in the bloc.
Ukraine and Russia end first day of peace talks, call it 'productive'
Ukrainian and Russian officials wrapped up a "productive" first day of new US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi, Kyiv's lead negotiator said.
The two-day trilateral meeting comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had exploited a US-backed energy truce last week to stockpile munitions, attacking Ukraine with a record number of ballistic missiles on Tuesday.
“The work was substantive and productive, focused on concrete steps and practical solutions," Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, wrote on X.
A US official, who offered comment on condition of anonymity, also called the talks productive and said they would continue on Thursday morning.
Comedian jailed for over five years for 'legless veteran' joke
A Russian stand-up comedian has been convicted of inciting hatred and jailed for nearly six years over a joke he made about a legless war veteran, which triggered outrage among nationalists and military bloggers.
Artemy Ostanin was handed a sentence of five years and nine months and a fine of 300,000 roubles ($3,908).
Ostanin was also convicted of offending the feelings of Christians with another off-colour joke he made about Jesus, which angered Orthodox nationalists.
