Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky visits troops near Pokrovsk after elite forces killed at awards ceremony
Ukrainian authorities are investigating the attack in Dnipropetrovsk
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky met troops near the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk, where the frontline battle between Kyiv and Moscow has intensified in recent days.
President Zelensky on Tuesday shared photos showing him meeting personnel at a command post of the 1st Corps in the Dobropillya sector, some 20km from Pokrovsk.
Russia said on Monday that its troops had advanced into Pokrovsk, a transport and logistics hub that they have been trying to capture for over a year. Zelensky said Pokrovsk remained under severe pressure, though Russian troops had made no gains in the past day. He said up to 300 Russian servicemen had infiltrated the city.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation after a Russian missile struck and killed several elite Ukrainian soldiers at an awards ceremony.
Ukraine’s Operational Task Force East confirmed that an attack took place on Saturday in Dnipropetrovsk but did not specify how many soldiers in the military formation had been killed.
Zelensky meet Ukrainian troops to discuss Pokrovsk situation
Ukrainian president said the operational situation near Pokrovsk and on its outskirts was the main topic of discussion with the servicemen.
Russian army 'forced to push back deadlines' for Pokrovsk and Dobropillia
Zelensky has claimed the Russian army has been forced to “push back” its deadlines for capturing the regions of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia.
In a post on X, the Ukrainian leader wrote: “The Russian army has once again been forced to push back the deadlines it had drawn up for itself for capturing Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. And every Russian loss contributes to our ability to defend our state, our people, our independence.
“It is symbolic that today we have the most positive European Commission report in three years. This gives Ukrainians even more motivation as Europe recognizes our joint efforts. Ukraine is doing everything to gain EU membership. Even in wartime, even amid the toughest battles, our state keeps moving forward in the membership talks, which is absolutely unprecedented across Europe.
“Every other EU member state has followed a much easier path. It is crucial that our results are met with proper support in Europe – that the EU fulfills its commitments.
“Ukraine is ready to open the clusters, and we need a European decision on this. I thank everyone who is helping. I am proud of our people, proud of every single one of our warriors.”
Zelensky visits troops fighting near Pokrovsk
Volodymyr Zelensky said he met Ukrainian soldiers near the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk, where one of the fiercest front-line battles between Russia and Ukraine is underway.
President Zelensky yesterday on X claimed he visited a command post of the 1st Corps, which was conducting a defensive operation."I heard reports from the military; we discussed the situation on the frontline and the most urgent needs. Much attention was given to weapons, scaling up drone production, needs of brigades," Zelensky wrote on X.
He added: "I am grateful to the warriors for defending Ukraine and our territorial integrity. This is our country, this is our East, and we will certainly do our utmost to keep it Ukrainian."
Russia said on Monday that its troops had advanced into Pokrovsk, a transport and logistics hub that they have been trying to capture for over a year.
Zelensky said Pokrovsk remained under severe pressure, though Russian troops had made no gains in the past day. He said up to 300 Russian servicemen had infiltrated the city.
Ukraine's defence minister meets Dutch counterpart
Ukraine’s minister of defence has met with his counterpart in the Netherlands to discuss air defence.
In a post on X, Denys Shmyhal wrote: “On the sidelines of JEF, I met with the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Ruben Brekelmans.
“We discussed strengthening air defense. I am grateful to the Netherlands for its significant contribution. We also need to further develop cooperation between our defense companies.
“Agreements are already in place and will be implemented by the end of the year. Joint production of drones, particularly interceptors, is a promising direction.
“I am grateful to the Netherlands for providing important support!”
Ukraine ‘destroys elite Russian unit’ in drone strike on Black Sea oil rig
Ukraine’s navy has it has struck an “elite” Russian special unit located on a Black Sea oil rig.
An anti-tank missile crew was killed in the strike and reconnaissance equipment was destroyed at the Syvash drilling rig, near Russian-occupied Crimea, the naval forces said in a Telegram post.
Russia has disputed the account by distributing a video that alleges a Ukrainian naval boat was destroyed by a Lancet drone, but Kyiv’s forces said the video actually showed them deploying a kamikaze drone successfully.
The statement from Ukraine’s naval forces read: “The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an elite enemy special unit located on the ‘Syvash’ drilling rig. In addition to the Russian occupiers' technical reconnaissance and observation equipment, an enemy anti-tank missile system crew was destroyed.
“Trying to pass off another defeat as a victory, the Russians are spreading a video allegedly showing the destruction of a Ukrainian Navy boat by a "Lancet" munition, while in reality we successfully used a kamikaze drone.”
Read our full story below.
Ukraine ‘destroys elite Russian unit’ in drone strike on Black Sea oil rig
Putin praises new Russian weapons at ceremony
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday praised some of Russia's newest weapons, describing them as faster and more effective, capable of ensuring security and strategic parity and even of use in rare metals extraction and lunar missions. Putin extolled the qualities of the Burevestnik cruise missile and Poseidon super torpedo at a ceremony honoring the experts who helped design and build the weapons.
"The result you have achieved has, with no exaggeration, historic significance for our people for ensuring security and strategic parity for decades to come and, we can boldly say, for the entire 21st century," Putin said in comments reported by Russian news agencies.
Last week, Putin said Russia had successfully tested the nuclear-capable Burevestnik (storm petrel) missile, saying it could evade any defense system. The chief of staff of Russia's armed forces said it had travelled 14,000 km (8,700 miles).
On Tuesday, he praised the missile's speed - more than three times the speed of sound - and its propulsion system of small nuclear reactors which can be brought into action much more quickly than standard reactors - within seconds.
