Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump ‘asks Zelensky about striking Moscow and considers sending Tomahawk missiles’
US president said he is ‘disappointed but not done’ with Vladimir Putin as he threatened sanctions on Moscow
Donald Trump has privately discussed striking Moscow with Volodymyr Zelensky, as he considers whether to send long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, according to reports.
In a recent phone call, Mr Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart why he had not struck Moscow to ramp up the pressure on Moscow. “We can, if you give us the weapons," Mr Zelensky responded, a source told the The Washington Post.
The US president has privately encouraged Kyiv to step up strikes deep in Russian territory, the Financial Times reported.
He is considering sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, one of the weapons used by the US in its dramatic strikes on Iran last month, according to the Post.
Mr Trump has committed billions of dollars of American weapons to Ukraine, a significant boost to Ukraine’s war effort and the relationship between Kyiv and Washington.
The medium-to-long-range cruise missiles could reach Moscow - but they are not currently on the list of supplies the US is due to send.
It comes after the US president said he is “disappointed but not done” with Russian president Vladimir Putin after threatening 100 per cent secondary tariffs on Moscow if it fails to agree a peace deal within 50 days.
Trump says his sanctions threat is led by frustration with Putin
Donald Trump said his shift in imposing punitive actions on Russia was motivated by frustration with Vladimir Putin.
"We actually had probably four times a deal. And then the deal wouldn't happen because bombs would be thrown out that night and you'd say we're not making any deals," Mr Trump said.
Last week he said, "We get a lot of bulls*** thrown at us by Putin."
Since returning to the White House promising a quick end to the war, Mr Trump has sought rapprochement with Moscow, speaking several times with Mr Putin.
His administration has pulled back from pro-Ukrainian policies such as backing Kyiv's membership in Nato and demanding Russia withdraw from all Ukrainian territory.
But the Russian leader has yet to accept a proposal from Mr Trump for an unconditional ceasefire, which was quickly endorsed by Kyiv. Recent days have seen Russia use hundreds of drones to attack Ukrainian cities.
Putin unfazed by Trump threats, claim Kremlin sources
Vladimir Putin will continue fighting in Ukraine and is unfazed by Donald Trump’s threat of further sanctions, three sources close to the Kremlin have told Reuters news agency.
Moscow’s territorial demands may widen as Russian troops advance in the war-torn country, the sources added.
They said the Russian president believes Russia’s economy and military are strong enough to weather additional Western measures
Mr Trump on Monday expressed frustration with Putin's refusal to agree a ceasefire and announced a wave of weapons supplies to Ukraine, including Patriot surface-to-air missile systems. He also threatened further sanctions on Russia unless a peace deal was reached within 50 days.
"Putin thinks no one has seriously engaged with him on the details of peace in Ukraine - including the Americans - so he will continue until he gets what he wants," one of the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"Putin values the relationship with Trump and had good discussions with Witkoff, but the interests of Russia come above all else," the person added.
Ukrainian PM officially resigns
Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday he had officially filed a resignation letter, as a part of a major governmental reshuffle expected this week.
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday nominated first deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko for the post.
Sweden to help boost arms supplies to Ukraine, says defence minister
Sweden will contribute to efforts to boost arms supplies to Ukraine following US president Donald Trump's decision to supply billions of dollars of weapons, including Patriot missile systems, via Nato.
"We welcome the American decision to make possible increased sanctions against Russia and to pave the way for the delivery of Patriots and other weapon systems to Ukraine," Swedish defence minister Pal Jonson said in an emailed comment to Reuters.
"Sweden will contribute." Jonson did not provide further about the support.
Analysis | Trump is looking at making money out of Nato – not saving Ukraine
Donald Trump has not turned against Vladimir Putin. Rather, he has just announced a big day of future sales for the US arms industry with a buying bonanza for Ukraine by Nato.
With the secretary general of Nato sitting next to him in the Oval Office, the US president warned that Russia would face “100 per cent” tariffs if it did not agree to a ceasefire with Kyiv inside 50 days.
He went on to criticise Putin several times for his warm approach and manner on the telephone which he then followed up by renewed missile attacks on Ukraine.
World affairs editor Sam Kiley writes:
Trump pledges more Patriots for Ukraine in coming days - ICYMI
US president Donald Trump has said billions of dollars of US weapons would go to Ukraine, including more than a dozen Patriot air defence missiles.
"We're going to make top-of-the-line weapons, and they'll be sent to Nato," Mr Trump said, adding that Washington's Nato allies would pay for them.
The weapons would include Patriot air defence missiles Ukraine has urgently sought, he said.
"It's a full complement with the batteries," Mr Trump said. "We're going to have some come very soon, within days."
"We have one country that has 17 Patriots getting ready to be shipped... we're going to work a deal where the 17 will go or a big portion of the 17 will go to the war site,” he said.
Nato secretary general Mark Rutte, who was sitting alongside Mr Trump in the Oval Office, said Germany, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Canada all wanted to be a part of rearming Ukraine.
Moscow does not understand Trump's motivations behind recent comments, says Lavrov
Moscow wants to understand what motivated US president Donald Trump's statement that Russia must agree to a peace deal in Ukraine within a 50-day deadline, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Lavrov, speaking at a press conference at the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization Foreign Ministers meeting in the Chinese city Tianjin, said he had no doubt that Russia will cope with any new sanctions.
Watch: Trump threatens Russia with sanctions and tariffs if peace with Ukraine is not reached in 50 days
Trump changes tune on Nato
Donald Trump, once a fierce critic of the Nato, is now far more positive about the future of the military alliance.
The US president was asked by the BBC whether Nato had become “obsolete” - a word he has used to describe it before.
"No. I think Nato is now becoming the opposite of that,” he told the broadcaster, adding that the alliance is “paying their own bills”.
In late June, Nato allies agreed to boost their defence spending to 5 per cent of gross domestic product, a move the White House had repeatedly demanded since taking office.
Mr Trump added that he still believes in collective defence to allow smaller countries to defend themselves against bigger ones.
