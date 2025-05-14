Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky says Putin ‘scared’ to meet him face-to-face in high stakes Turkey talks
Latest provocation comes after Trump suggested he could join Zelensky and Putin for Istanbul summit this week
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Vladimir Putin of being “scared” to meet him for talks in Turkey this week to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian president has warned that he will only attend the high-stakes talks if Mr Putin also attends, because only a face-to-face meeting with the Russian president can deliver peace.
This is due to the fact that “absolutely everything in Russia” depends on Mr Putin, said Mr Zelensky, adding: “If he takes the step to say he is ready for a ceasefire then it opens the way to discussing all the elements to end the war.”
“I’m not even mentioning that he is scared of direct talks with me,” Mr Zelensky said, adding that he would first meet Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara for talks and would head to Istanbul if Mr Putin arrived there.
The fresh ultimatum comes after US president Donald Trump suggested he could join Mr Zelensky and Mr Putin in Turkey this week if the two leaders meet.
But the Kremlin has declined to comment on whether Mr Putin will travel to Turkey, saying only that “the Russian side continues to prepare for the negotiations”.
Zelensky says Putin scared to meet in Turkey but face-to-face can deliver peace
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he wants to negotiate an unconditional 30-day ceasefire face-to-face with Vladimir Putin at this week's talks in Istanbul because only the Russian leader could enact such a pause.
Accusing Putin of being “scared” of meeting him, Mr Zelensky said he expects “strong sanctions” from the US and European Union if the talks do not take place – warning that a failed meeting would show that Russia was not ready for diplomacy.
Mr Zelensky told reporters that because “absolutely everything in Russia” depends on Mr Putin, the only way to secure a ceasefire and an end to the war was through direct talks with him.
“If he takes the step to say he is ready for a ceasefire then it opens the way to discussing all the elements to end the war,” he said.
“I’m not even mentioning that he is scared of direct talks with me,” Mr Zelensky said, adding that he will first meet Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara for talks and would head to Istanbul if Mr Putin arrived there.
Mr Zelensky said Ukraine had invited Donald Trump to Thursday’s meeting but had yet to confirm his attendance. Mr Trump offered on Monday to join the prospective talks while he was travelling in the region – he is due to be in the UAE tomorrow after talks in Qatar today.
The Ukrainian leader also said China had signalled it supported a 30-day ceasefire, which Mr Zelensky says is necessary before any peace talks can happen.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments