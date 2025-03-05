Ukraine-Russia war latest: US cuts intelligence sharing with Kyiv – but Starmer insists Trump is ‘reliable ally’
Keir Starmer tells MPs at prime minister’s questions UK will not choose between Europe and President Donald Trump
The United States has cut off intelligence-sharing with Kyiv in a move that could seriously hamper the Ukrainian military's ability to target Russian forces, CIA Director John Ratcliffe said.
Ratcliffe told Fox Business: “[President Donald] Trump had a real question about whether President [Volodymyr] Zelensky was committed to the peace process, and he said let’s pause... So I think on the military front and the intelligence front, the pause that allowed that to happen, I think will go away.”
The issue was brought up during Prime Ministers Questions with MPs asking Sir Keir Starmer about reports that the US has barred the UK from sharing intelligence with Ukraine, adding if Donald Trump can still be seen as a “reliable ally”.
The PM said: “I’ve always been clear that we need to ensure that the US, the UK, Europe and Ukraine are working together, but we must not choose between the US and Europe, we never have historically, and we’re not going to do so now.”
It comes as the Ukrainian president bowed to intense pressure from President Trump after the US suspended all military aid to Kyiv.
Mr Zelensky called the pair’s explosive White House meeting “regrettable” and pledged to enter peace talks as he desperately tried to salvage the perilous situation facing his armed forces.
Sources have told The Independent that Ukraine’s supplies of US Patriot missiles could leave it unable to defend itself in a matter of days.
What weapons have the US sent to Ukraine?
US military support for Ukraine is vital not only because of its sheer volume but also because Washington has acted as a diplomatic umbrella for European countries to send weapons of their own.
When Ukraine’s allies debated whether it would be too provocative to send tanks to Ukraine, for example, it was the US finally agreeing to send some of their Abrams battle tanks, despite the logistical problems involved in training troops in how to use them, that opened the door for Germany to send their much more readily available Leopard tanks.
The most significant pieces of equipment include:
- Three Patriot air defence batteries and munitions. These state-of-the-art, multimillion-dollar systems have been vital to protecting Ukraine’s skies against Russian missile attacks
- Several hundred long-range army tactical missile systems (ATACMS). Ukraine has used these missiles, which have a range in the hundreds of miles, to strike targets deep inside Russia. They brought into range the Russian fighter jets firing devastating glide bombs, nicknamed “building destroyers”, from afar
- More than 40 high-mobility artillery rocket systems (Himars) and ammunition. These systems have proved vital in fighting on the front line
- 31 Abrams tanks and 45 T-72B tanks
- Millions of rounds of artillery, ammunition and grenades
- Hundreds of thousands of anti-tank and anti-armour systems were pivotal at the start of the war in allowing Ukrainians to repel Russia’s multi-prolonged attack on short notice
- Hundreds of armoured personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, plus thousands of additional vehicles
- 20 Mi-17 helicopters
- More than 100 coastal and riverine patrol boats and anti-ship missiles
Zelensky: End of the war once and for all
Germany's outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed US President Donald Trump's role in negotiations to achieve peace in Kyiv's three-year-old war with Russia.
"We rely on Europe’s unity around Ukraine and are working toward it. We all want a safe future for our people," Zelensky wrote on X.
"Not a temporary ceasefire," he added, "but an end to the war once and for all. With our coordinated efforts and US leadership, this is entirely achievable."
No 10 refuses to comment on report US halts intelligence sharing with Ukraine
The prime minister has declined to comment on the US pausing intelligence to Ukraine.
Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesperson said Britain's aim was to ensure Kyiv is left in the strongest possible position.
"It remains a long standing position not to comment on intelligence, but what I would say is we have been clear previously that we would do everything to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position, particularly around defence and security," the spokesperson said.
Spy chief optimistic suspension will soon be ended
The head of the CIA has expressed hope that the suspension in intelligence-sharing with Kyiv will soon be lifted.
CIA director John Ratcliffe emphasised his commitment to working with Ukraine towards achieving peace, following a letter from the Ukrainian president to Trump, CNN reports.
“And I think we’ll work shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine as we have to push back on the aggression that’s there, put the world in a better place for these peace negotiations to move forward,” he added.
Kyiv legally barred from talks with Putin, says Russia
A Ukrainian decree from 2022 ruling out negotiations with Russia’s president Vladimir Putin raises the question of who could sit at the table in potential peace talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "is still legally prohibited from negotiating with the Russian side," Mr Peskov noted.
He said it was "positive" that Zelenskyy expressed readiness on Tuesday to negotiate peace with Russia as soon as possible. "But the details have not changed yet," Mr Peskov added, apparently referring to the Ukrainian decree.
Neither Ukrainian nor Western officials have recently mentioned the September 2022 presidential decree, signed seven months after Russia's cross-border invasion, in the context of Donald Trump's efforts to stop the fighting.
Head of CIA confirms US has put intelligence-sharing on hold
The head of the CIA has confirmed that the US has suspended intelligence support and weapons shipments to Ukraine.
Director John Ratcliffe told Fox News: “Trump had a real question about whether President Zelensky was committed to the peace process, and he said let’s pause.
“I want to give a chance to think about that and you saw the response that President Zelensky put out,” Mr Ratcliffe said. “So I think on the military front and the intelligence front, the pause that allowed that to happen, I think will go away.”
