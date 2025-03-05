Britain being drawn into war 'last thing anyone wants to see,' says Starmer

The United States has cut off intelligence-sharing with Kyiv in a move that could seriously hamper the Ukrainian military's ability to target Russian forces, CIA Director John Ratcliffe said.

Ratcliffe told Fox Business: “[President Donald] Trump had a real question about whether President [Volodymyr] Zelensky was committed to the peace process, and he said let’s pause... So I think on the military front and the intelligence front, the pause that allowed that to happen, I think will go away.”

The issue was brought up during Prime Ministers Questions with MPs asking Sir Keir Starmer about reports that the US has barred the UK from sharing intelligence with Ukraine, adding if Donald Trump can still be seen as a “reliable ally”.

The PM said: “I’ve always been clear that we need to ensure that the US, the UK, Europe and Ukraine are working together, but we must not choose between the US and Europe, we never have historically, and we’re not going to do so now.”

It comes as the Ukrainian president bowed to intense pressure from President Trump after the US suspended all military aid to Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky called the pair’s explosive White House meeting “regrettable” and pledged to enter peace talks as he desperately tried to salvage the perilous situation facing his armed forces.

Sources have told The Independent that Ukraine’s supplies of US Patriot missiles could leave it unable to defend itself in a matter of days.