Ukraine war latest: Zelensky hits back at Trump ‘disinformation space’ after blaming Kyiv for Russian invasion
Trump and Putin could meet face-to-face as early as this month, a Kremlin spokesman said
US president Donald Trump is living in a “disinformation space” with discord sowed by Russia, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday.
Responding to Donald Trump’s claim that his approval rating was at four per cent, Mr Zelensky said the US president is surrounded by a “misinformation circle”, adding that he will send the real figures to the president.
Mr Zelensky is due to meet later today with the Trump administration’s Ukraine envoy Keith Kellog.
It comes after the president blamed Ukraine for the war, in comments made after US and Russian officials spoke in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
Mr Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago: "You should have never started it. You could have made a deal.” He afterwards added: "If Ukraine wants a seat at the table, wouldn't the people have to say - it has been a long time since they had an election.”
Talks between Mr Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin could take place as early as this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday according to Russian news agencies.
Wartime costs amounted to $320 billion - Zelensky
Ukraine’s wartime costs have added up to $320billion, president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Kyiv provided $120 billion, while the US and EU provided $200 billion.
"We, the people of Ukraine, (covered) $120 billion, the U.S. and the EU — $200 billion. We are talking about arms, this is a weapons package worth $320 billion," he said according to the Kyiv Independent.
It came after US president Donald Trump claimed demanded $500 billion in Ukraine's natural resources in exchange for Washington's support.
Donald Trump’s special envoy has arrived in Kyiv - but his hosts’ instincts could be to lock him in a lead-lined room at Kyiv’s central railway station until he can be put on a train back to Poland.
They were not that rude to poor Keith Kellog. But they will be questioning whether he now represents a security threat to a nation at war - given that his boss has embraced the lies and propaganda of their enemies.
In his latest attack on Ukraine, a nation that was invaded ten years ago, Trump has claimed that Ukraine’s president lacks legitimacy and that his country started the war with Russia.
“I mean, I hate to say it, but he's down at a four percent approval rating,” Trump said. “We have a situation where we haven’t had elections in Ukraine, where we have martial law, essentially martial law in Ukraine.”
World affairs editor Sam Kiley writes:
Key points from Zelensky’s press conference
Here are the key points from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s press conference held in Kyiv:
- Donald Trump is living in a “disinformation space” sowed by Russia. Mr Zelensky said this in response to Trump’s claim that the Ukrainian president’s approval rating was as low as four per cent.
- The US has “helped Putin to come out of isolation” by holding talks with Russian officials and being more open to Moscow’s demands. But the isolation imposed on Russia by the international community was “completely fair”.
- The Trump administration’s demand for $500 billion in minerals from Ukraine as payment for US support of Kyiv is “not serious”. The US supplied his country with $67 billion in weapons and $31.5 billion in budget support, he added.
- You cannot “whitewash” Russia’s responsibility for the war, he said, hitting back at Trump’s claim that Ukraine was responsible for war breaking out.
- A deal is “impossible without us”, Mr Zelensky said. He described the Ukrainian military as the strongest and most resilient in Europe.
US has helped Putin ‘come out of isolation’ - Zelensky
The Trump administration has helped Russian president Vladimir Putin come out of the isolation imposed on him by the international community after the invasion of Ukraine.
The US has “helped Putin to come out of isolation” - but the isolation was “completely fair”.
Mr Zelensky said: “This isn’t positive for Ukraine. What it does is that they’re bringing Putin out of isolation, and the Russians are happy because the discussion focuses on them,” he says.
We have the strongest army in Europe - Zelensky
Asked about the US attempt to reduce Ukraine’s agency over negotiations to end the war, Mr Zelensky said the deal is “impossible without us”.
He adds: “Everybody knows that we are resilient, we are much stronger than at the beginning of the invasion.
“It is the most resilient in Europe and the strongest in Europe.”
This is not a 'conflict' - Zelensky
Mr Zelensky has hit back at representatives of the Trump administration for describing Russia’s invasion as a “conflict”.
He said use of this word “softens” the reality. In a conversation with the last US government, Mr Zelensky fought against an official paper which described the war “as a conflict”, he revealed.
US demand for 500 billion dollars in minerals 'not serious' - Zelensky
Mr Zelensky has described Donald Trump’s demand for Ukraine to return 500 billion dollars in minerals as “not a serious conversation”.
Kyiv is willing to do a proper deal with the White House, Mr Zelensky said, adding that “we need security guarantees”.
He adds: “I am protecting Ukraine. I cannot sell our state away.”
The US has supplied $67 billion in weapons and $31.5 billion in budget support, he said.
Donald Trump is surrounded by Russian misinformation - Zelensky
Speaking from Kyiv, Mr Zelensky says that he does not usually comment on popularity ratings - after Donald Trump claimed Zelensky’s approval rating was at 4 percent.
But in response to Trump’s comments, Zelensky said he has 58 per cent confidence of the Ukrainian public, according to a survey.
He says some reports of popularity ratings are a result of “disinformation coming from Russia”.
Donald Trump is “living in this disinformation space”, Zelensky said, adding that he will publish the real figures to try and breakthrough the “misinformation circle” around the US president.
Zelensky speaking now
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is now speaking at a news conference.
Stay here for all the key lines.
Situation at Russian oil refinery attacked by Ukraine under control, says governor
The situation at Syzran oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region is under control after a Ukrainian attack, the regional governor said on Wednesday.
The consequences of the attack have been addressed and there is no major damage, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on the Telegram messaging app.
After the attack earlier today, Mr Fedorishchev said: "Emergency services are working on the territory of the enterprise. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.”
Russia's Defence Ministry said air defence systems had destroyed nine Ukrainian drones overnight, over Bryansk, Tatarstan and Tula regions and the Black Sea.
