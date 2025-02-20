Ukraine-Russia war latest: Starmer backs ‘democratically elected’ Zelensky after Trump calls Kyiv leader dictator
Trump claims Zelensky is a dictator and Ukraine could soon cease to be a country
Sir Keir Starmer has reiterated his support for the “democratically-elected” Volodymyr Zelensky after Donald Trump launched into a war of words against the Ukrainian leader, describing him as a “dictator” who had “better move fast or he is not going to have a country left”.
Sir Keir’s office said he and Mr Zelensky had held a phone call following Mr Trump’s remarks during which the PM “stressed the need for everyone to work together,” a statement issued by his office said after the call.
“The prime minister expressed his support for President Zelensky as Ukraine's democratically elected leader and said that it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during wartime as the UK did during World War II,” the statement added.
Earlier, Mr Trump hit back at Mr Zelensky after the Ukrainian leader said the US president was living in a “disinformation space” of Russian making.
“A modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a war that couldn’t be won, that never had to start,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.
“He refuses to have elections, is very low in Ukrainian polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden ‘like a fiddle’.
“A Dictator without Elections, Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.”
Ukraine conflict must be resolved on Ukraine's terms, says Australian defence minister
US security ally Australia has underlined that Moscow is the aggressor in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and it must be resolved on Kyiv's terms.
Australia's defence minister Richard Marles said the conflict had seen extraordinary loss of life but it cannot be peace on any terms.
“The war in Ukraine must be resolved on Ukraine's terms, because the aggressor here is Russia, and what we see at stake is the integrity of the rules‑based order, the global rules-based order,” Mr Marles told reporters today.
“We welcome attempts to bring it to an end, but it cannot be on any terms, it must be on Ukraine’s terms, and we'll continue to support Ukraine in that,” he said.
Zelensky says preparations in place for Trump envoy's visit to Kyiv
Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine carried out several meetings ahead of the anticipated visit of US envoy Keith Kellogg, who is in Kyiv today.
“A lot of meetings and briefings – military command, intelligence, ministers – all in preparation for talks with president Trump’s representative, General Kellogg, who is already in Kyiv,” he said on X.
“Our meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, and it is crucial that this discussion – and our overall cooperation with the US – remains constructive,” Mr Zelensky said.
Democrats call out Trump for siding with 'thug' Putin
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York was appalled that Donald Trump was blaming Ukraine for Russian president Vladimir Putin's invasion.
"It's disgusting to see an American president turn against one of our friends and openly side with a thug like Vladimir Putin," Mr Schumer said.
Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill, said Mr Trump's words were insulting to the thousands of Ukrainians who have died in the war and he accused the president of parroting Mr Putin.
"I would call on President Trump to apologise to the people of Ukraine, but it would be a waste of breath," Mr Durbin said. "Donald Trump is a pushover for Putin,” he said.
Senator John Kennedy, R-La, said he disagreed with Mr Trump's suggestion that Ukraine was responsible.
"I think Vladimir Putin started the war," Mr Kennedy said. "I also believe, from bitter experience, that Vladimir Putin is a gangster. He's a gangster with a black heart who has Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's ‘taste for blood’,” he said.
Russian guided bomb attack kills at least one in Kupiansk
A Russian guided bomb killed at least one person in and around Ukraine's northeastern city of Kupiansk yesterday, a key logistics centre subjected to increasing attacks in recent months.
Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said Russian forces targeted a residential area of Kupiansk and rescuers retrieved the body of one resident from under rubble. He said two people were injured in an attack on a village south of the city.
Prosecutors in the region said two people were killed in the course of the day.
Kupiansk, east of Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv, was seized by Russian troops in the early weeks of their February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Andriy Besedin, head of Kupiansk's military administration, told Ukrainian media outlet Espreso TV on Tuesday that the situation around the town was "very difficult and critical".
