Ukraine Russia war latest: Zelensky hits back in first TV interview after fiery White House clash with Trump
Volodymyr Zelensky has left the White House after the meeting to sign a critical mineral deal descended into chaos
Volodymyr Zelensky has refused to apologise over his extraordinary clash with US president Donald Trump and vice president JD Vance in the Oval Office but insists the relationship can be repaired.
Mr Zelensky left the White House after a meeting collapsed when JD Vance accused him of having “disrespected” the US.
Mr Trump reiterated the vice president’s claim, adding that Kyiv was “gambling with World War Three”.
Speaking to Fox News later on Friday, Mr Zelensky said: "I'm not sure we did something bad. I think maybe some things we have to discuss out of media.”
The pair were due to sign a vital minerals deal, but Mr Trump and Mr Vance lashed out after the Ukrainian president repeatedly brought up the issue of US security guarantees as part of a future peace agreement with Russia.
Mr Zelensky left with the deal unsigned. Mr Trump has no interest in reviving the minerals deal, a senior White House official said on Friday evening.
Meanwhile, European leaders flocked to the defence of Mr Zelensky after Trump and JD Vance unleashed the shocking attack during critical White House talks.
Sir Keir Starmer expressed his “unwavering support” for Ukraine and said he had spoken with both Mr Zelensky and Mr Trump over the phone.
Trump blew up his meeting on purpose, claims former investor in Russia
We bring you some reaction below to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s disastrous meeting with US leader Donald Trump last night.
Sir Bill Browder, formerly the largest foreign investor in Russia before being kicked out of the country by Vladimir Putin, has claimed that Mr Trump deliberately “blew up” his meeting with Mr Zelensky to save face after realising that the Russian leader is not serious about a peace deal.
“It’s been obvious for weeks that Putin has no interest in a peace deal,” Sir Bill tells The Independent. “The easiest way for Trump to save face from his promise to end the war is to blow up his meeting with Zelensky and then blame him for the breakdown in negotiations.
“That’s exactly what happened yesterday. Now the onus is on the UK and the EU to support Ukraine because the US will back out for sure.”
Putin has suggested he is open to peace talks but has nonetheless continued with maximalist demands that undermine any chance of a plausible deal. They include no security guarantees for Ukraine and forcing Kyiv to sign away swathes of land Russia does not even occupy.
Zelensky: Ukraine must be heard and not forgotten
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has implored the world not to forget about Ukraine after a heated exchange with US leader Donald Trump in the White House last night.
In a message on Telegram, Mr Zelensky posted a video of a meeting in Washington with Ukrainian citizens.
Beneath the video, he wrote: “It is very important for us that Ukraine is heard and that no one forgets about it, neither during the war nor after.
“It is important for people in Ukraine to know that they are not alone, that their interests are represented in every country, in every corner of the world.
“Thank you for your support in this difficult time, for all your efforts for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians and for your help - not only diplomatic and financial, but also political and prayerful.”
Zelensky breaks silence on Ukraine-US future after explosive row with Trump
Ukrainian military chief: Our strength is in unity
Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has stated that the country has “strength in unity” following US president Donald Trump’s attack on president Volodymyr Zelensky last night.
“Armed Forces are with Ukraine, with the people, with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief,” he said, referring to Mr Zelensky.
“Our strength is in unity We continue to destroy the occupier, bringing Victory closer. Glory to Ukraine!”
Ukraine envoy’s reaction during Trump-Zelensky clash goes viral
Zelensky thanks dozens of world leaders for support
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has retweeted nearly three dozen messages of support from European and world leaders in the 12 hours since US president Donald Trump and vice president JD Vance publicly chastised him in front of cameras in the White House.
Mr Zelensky usually issues lengthy statements and updates on X but has responded to all 33 messages with the same line: “Thank you for your support.”
The full list of countries and leaders that Mr Zelensky has retweeted are as follows: Poland, Spain, Lithuania, Moldova, Latvia (twice), Czech Republic (PM and President), Norway, Germany (ingoing and outgoing chancellor), Sweden, Portugal, European Parliament president, European Union commission leader, EU council president, France, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Ireland (twice), Estonia, Finland, Croatia, Denmark, Romania, Austria (twice), Canada, Belgium, Slovenia, New Zealand.
Some, such as the two EU leaders, wrote their messages of support in Ukrainian.
A spokesperson for Sir Keir Starmer has also issued a statement highlighting the UK’s “unwavering support” for Ukraine, though the prime minister has not written anything on X.
How Russia is lapping up Oval Office spat
Russian officials are using Mr Trump's talking points at the Oval Office spat to berate the Ukrainian president.
“Donald Trump is right: Kyiv regime is ‘gambling with World War III,’” said Dmitry Medvedev, a top official in Putin's government.
Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, called the Trump-Zelensky meeting "historic".
During the heated exchange the US president appeared to draw false equivalence in the war, claiming he was standing "for both Ukraine and Russia”.
"I'm aligned with the US, and for the good of the world, I'm aligned with the world, and I want to get this thing over with," Mr Trump said.
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova chided Mr Zelensky, saying he was "biting the hand that feeds him".
Zelensky's argument against Trump's potential ceasefire deal with Russia
US president Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that Russian president Vladimir Putin would not violate a ceasefire deal.
“I don't think so. I think when we have a deal, it's going to be the deal...I've known him for a long time now. I don't believe he's going to violate his word," the American president said at the Oval Office on Thursday, speaking alongside British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.
However, on Friday, during Mr Trump's heated exchange with the Ukrainian president, Mr Zelensky raised questions on the effectiveness of a new ceasefire deal as called for by the American president.
"You know that we have conversations with him, a lot of conversation, many bilateral conversation, and we signed with him.. In 2019 I signed with him, the [ceasefire] deal, I signed with him, Macron and Merkel, we signed," the Ukrainian president reiterated.
"But after that, he broke the ceasefire. He killed our people and he didn't exchange prisoners. We signed the exchange of prisoners, but he didn't do it," Mr Zelensky said.
Fact check: Misleading claims made by Trump and Vance in spat with Zelensky
Over the course of the intense 45-minute exchange, US president Donald Trump and vice president JD Vance made misleading claims about Mr Zelensky and Ukraine.
Mr Vance claimed the Ukrainian president "went to Pennsylvania" and "campaigned for the opposition".
"Offer some words of appreciation for the US and the president who's trying to save your country," he said.
However, the 22 September meeting between Mr Zelensky and Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro was not a campaign event but one held at an ammunition plant where the Ukrainian president thanked workers producing munitions for Ukraine's war efforts.
During the meeting, Mr Trump also claimed that the US has spent $350 billion on Ukraine amid the war, but estimates suggest the actual amount spent could be in the range of $175 billion to $185 billion.
Top US envoy advised against Trump-Zelensky meeting
The American president's special envoy to the Ukraine War, retired General Keith Kellogg, reportedly “advised against” Mr Zelensky's meeting with Mr Trump at the Oval Office.
Mr Kellogg had negotiated the now-deferred mineral rights deal between the US and Ukraine.
He “advised against" the meeting, "knowing that the relationship [between the presidents] needed to be strengthened” first, the NY Post reported, citing a senior US official.
